Hi there. My name is Jack Rooney, The Sentinel’s deputy local news editor, and I’m taking over the Check-Up this week.
Whenever I tell people I have to go down to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for an appointment, I feel compelled to add the quick caveat: I’m not sick, just participating in a study.
Specifically, I am enrolled in the Dominant Inherited ALS (DIALS) study through Mass General’s Healey Center for ALS. But just as mention of my biannual visits to one of the nation’s most prestigious hospitals might make others concerned about me, I don’t think adding a dreaded disease like ALS to the conversation does much to quell any fears.
So, let me explain a bit more. It’s not scary — I promise — and actually quite hopeful.
Let’s start with the basics.
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. That’s medical-speak for an illness that gradually inhibits motor neurons — the cells in the brain and spinal cord that send signals to the rest of the body to make us move, speak, swallow and breathe.
ALS manifests differently in everyone who gets it, but common symptoms include weakness in the hands, feet and legs, eventually causing an inability to walk and perform other basic functions, and trouble speaking and swallowing. There is currently no known cure for ALS, and most patients die within three to five years of the onset of symptoms.
But that’s where research like the DIALS study comes in. DIALS enrolls people who don’t have any symptoms, but whose families have a history of ALS caused by specific genetic mutations.
And that’s where I come in.
My maternal grandmother, Mary Rooney, died of ALS in 2000. My dad, John, began experiencing symptoms in 2014, and continued to decline physically until his death in the summer of 2016. As is common with ALS patients, he remained mentally sharp until the day he died.
During his illness, doctors zeroed in on the genetic mutation that caused my dad’s ALS. I won’t bore you with the nitty-gritty scientific details, but I can tell you that researchers first identified the mutation in 2011.
Just over a decade after its discovery, multiple studies are gathering more information on this mutation, and several potential treatments are in various phases of clinical trials.
That’s where the hope comes in.
Meanwhile, I’m happy to play my small part in helping some of the leading ALS researchers further their efforts to find a cure. The DIALS study’s ultimate goal is to develop targeted treatments that can slow disease progression, or even delay or prevent symptoms.
Twice a year, I travel to Boston for appointments that last about three to five hours. These visits include some standard check-up features: checking vital signs, taking blood and urine samples, asking a series of medical questions. They also include some motor-neuron-specific aspects, like cognitive tests, strength and speech monitoring and an optional spinal tap to draw spinal fluid, which I’m told is like gold for ALS researchers. Tracking all of these measurements over the course of many years makes for valuable research, too.
I also get to meet with Mass General doctors who are on the forefront of ALS research, and provide updates on the progress they are making. As a study participant, access to this expert care is free, aside from any travel expenses to Boston.
The study also allows participants to learn whether they carry a genetic mutation that causes ALS, and every visit includes time with a genetic counselor. I’m not willing right now to share publicly whether I have the same genetic mutation my dad had (it’s a 50-50 chance). As my genetic counselor told me, it’s my genetic information, and I get to choose what do with it.
But, I wanted to write a bit about my experience for The Check-Up to spread a little awareness about studies like DIALS. Medical advancements require rigorous research, and these studies need subjects. (The Sentinel has published a few stories this year about studies and clinical trials enrolling locally on topics like diabetes, medication-assisted addiction treatment and Lyme disease.)
I found out about the DIALS study through my uncle, my dad’s younger brother. If you’re interested in learning more about, and potentially participating in, a medical study, visit clinicaltrials.gov. The U.S. National Library of Medicine maintains a searchable database of more than 437,000 studies in all 50 states and 221 countries.
The National Institutes of Health also funds a nonprofit, ResearchMatch, to connect people looking for studies with researchers seeking subjects. The free and secure service has connected more than 144,000 volunteers with roughly 12,500 researchers, according to ResearchMatch’s website.
