In recent weeks, you may have seen a new byline under the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Hi, I’m Tim Bruns, the Health Lab’s first intern.
I am originally from New Jersey, but I made the trek to New Hampshire to study journalism at Keene State College. I am heading into my senior year this fall, and currently serve as the managing executive editor for the school’s student-run paper, The Equinox.
A few of my friends from The Equinox also have interned for The Sentinel and spoke highly of their experience, so I decided to apply. Then, one of those same friends sent me a link to a post on Facebook by Olivia, looking for an intern for the Health Lab. I knew that was my chance.
After about a week of talking with Olivia, sending over previous work and an interview, I received the word that I was hired. I was ecstatic that I got the position to be the Health Lab’s first intern. I officially joined the staff on May 8, and since then have produced two stories.
My latest article on this year’s tick season was published last Wednesday. It took me a couple weeks to put together, between researching ticks and finding local experts to speak with.
Meanwhile, The Sentinel posted on Facebook and Twitter, asking the community if anyone would like to share their tick experiences. Through reading those comments, I quickly learned my angle: people’s pets. Most commenters said they found the most ticks on their fur babies, which made me want to write about how to keep them safe.
While reaching out to officials within the state health department, BeBop Labs (a crowdfunded organization that collects and studies ticks), a few professors and a veterinarian, I was also actively reaching out to the people who commented.
The nice part about it though is people reached out to me, too. I was able to set up an interview with one person and got an email statement from another to get more details about what the community has been facing this tick season.
During my interviews with the experts at the state, BeBop Labs and the University of New Hampshire, I learned there is no way to really tell if tick season is worse this year, but there are factors that could contribute to an uptick. While I might not have been able to get a good answer to if there was an increase in ticks, I could at least let people know what could cause one. That might help explain to people why they have been pulling so many off their dogs and themselves.
As you will see in my article, ticks tend to like moist and humid environments and they do not like dry places. The weather seems to be a major factor in determining if there could be an uptick in the tick population.
Another interesting piece was from BeBop Labs Executive Director Kaitlyn Morse, who told me about patterns in the American dog tick’s life cycle. Dog ticks have a two-year life cycle. Within their research, BeBop Labs found there is a spike in how many of those ticks they receive every other year, meaning their life cycle might be a reason to cause increases in their activity.
As gross and pesky as ticks are, it was quite interesting to learn about them, report on them and then share the information with the readers of The Sentinel. While a tick season article is usually done every year, I tried my best to breathe some new life into a common story idea.
I’m excited to keep reporting for the Monadnock Region, so keep your eyes peeled for more!
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.