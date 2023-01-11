In late November, you may remember receiving a survey from me, aimed at better gauging where local residents stand with the latest COVID-19 booster.
The survey was open from Nov. 7 to Dec. 19 and garnered 137 responses, mainly from Check-Up subscribers and those who follow The Sentinel’s social media accounts. And now that I’ve had time to look over the data, I wanted to give you all a breakdown of the results.
Here are the takeaways
One of the main questions I had going into this was how much locals knew about the updated booster. Nationally speaking, nearly half of the country has limited understanding of the shot, according to data from Kaiser Health News.
A majority of area respondents (80 people) said they had heard or read “a lot” about the new booster, while 40 people said they knew “some” and 14 people said they knew “little.” Three people had heard nothing at all about the booster.
Most people (126) also were aware that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend vaccinated people get the latest booster. Ten people said they were unsure what the federal agency approved, and one person said they did not believe the CDC recommended the booster.
Of those who were aware of the booster, 86 people received that information from a national news source, 25 learned about it from local news, 11 read about it online and eight heard about it from a doctor or health care professional.
The next question I really wanted to tackle was how many people had actually received the latest booster. Again, from a national standpoint, data show the reception has been low.
Locally, nearly 75 percent of respondents said they got the new booster.
About 43 percent of those who have not received the booster said they don’t plan to get one, while roughly 37 percent said they will. Just over 14 percent said they’d possibly get the shot, and 5.7 percent said they would only receive the booster if it was required.
The reasoning for not getting the booster varied, from safety concerns (5 people), worry about potential side effects (4) or not thinking they need the booster (5).
Six people cited misinformation regarding the vaccine as their reason to not get one. This correlated with the fact that most of them stated they had heard little to no information about the latest booster. When asked where they got the information they do know, most said it was through social media, not a reputable news organization.
For those who plan to get inoculated, reasoning included to best protect themselves against COVID-19 (19 people) or due to an underlying health condition (6).
Of the 137 respondents who answered demographic questions, 68 people identified as Democrat, 42 as Republican and 42 as Independent.
A majority (53.7 percent) are 65 or older, about 28 percent are between 55 and 64 years-old, 7.5 percent are 35 to 44 years-old, 6.7 percent are between 45 and 54 years-old and 3.7 percent are between 25 and 34 years-old.
Nearly 46 percent of people have a bachelor’s degree, about 30 percent have a master’s degree, 12.7 percent have an associate’s and 6 percent have a doctoral degree. Six percent of respondents have a high school education or lower.
Thank you to any of you who took the time to fill out this survey; data like this really helps guide our coverage going forward.
For those who want more information on COVID-19 or the vaccines, The Sentinel has all of its COVID-related and health coverage free for everyone to access on its website, sentinelsource.com.
Nationally, a reputable source is the News Literacy Project. The organization’s comprehensive resource page addresses a number of questions regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine.
Questions about the novel coronavirus can also be answered by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.
To sign up for The Check-Up, the new weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, and get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday, visitsentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
