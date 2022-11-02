Primary care in America often consists of high copays and limited time with your physician. On top of that, the ongoing shortage of health care workers makes it difficult to find a provider, including in the Monadnock Region.
Personally, I’ve completely given up on finding a primary care physician.
Every time I found one, I’d get maybe 10 minutes with them during an appointment, where a majority of that time would be spent going over my family history rather than the reason I came in to see them. Then, if I went to schedule another visit with that provider, I’d find that they had left the practice.
After this happened for a third time, I just stopped trying, and I can’t help but think others are in my boat, where they are only using health care for emergencies.
To help people have more reliable, preventative health options, a model known as direct primary care has been gaining traction in New Hampshire and across the country.
Direct primary care allows patients to pay a monthly fee directly to their provider for services instead of the physician billing insurance. Patients also have more access to their doctor, with longer appointments and the ability to text, call or video chat them if needed.
I explored this model in my latest story for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab by interviewing 13 people over the last month, from local direct primary care providers to patients to those doubling down on these practices in outside communities.
The story will hit newsstands this Saturday, Nov. 5, and can also be viewed at sentinelsource.com that day.
As a reminder, funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
