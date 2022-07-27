If you need assistance finding the right treatment program, most states have hubs set up to help with referrals and monitor your recovery, as part of the Federation of State Physician Health Programs. New Hampshire’s program can be reached at 491-5036 or at nhphp.org.

The Retreat can be reached at 1-800-Retreat or at brattlebororetreat.org.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can also help people in need. Visit findtreatment.samhsa.gov or call its national helpline at 1-800-662-43567.

