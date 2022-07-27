As a reporter, I always try to find a human aspect to stories. It’s what drew me to journalism, having the ability to give a voice to those often left voiceless.
So, as I continuously reported on the latest news out of Cheshire Medical Center — where a federal investigation is ongoing after gallons of fentanyl solution were lost or stolen at the Keene hospital — I wanted to find a way to humanize it.
At the center of these stories is addiction.
An ICU nurse admitted to stealing hundreds of bags of the solution since last fall. Prior to her death in March, she wrote a letter to the state licensing office describing the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic in prompting her to start taking the drugs for personal use.
Substance-use disorders are already stigmatized. And when health care workers misuse drugs or alcohol, society tends to condemn them further.
I saw this unfold in real time with my Cheshire Medical stories, through Facebook comments or offhanded remarks.
For my latest Health Lab story, I decided to unpack how common addiction is for health care workers, and what supports are in place to help them.
I reported on this story for more than a month, starting by trying to find data on addiction in health care. Unfortunately, what is out there is limited.
I noted the studies that were helpful, and then moved onto finding experts on this topic to help fill in the blanks. These experts run recovery programs for health care professionals, an initiative that’s popped up locally and beyond.
Medical workers’ distinct risk factors — such as higher work stress levels than most professions, sleep deprivation and access to prescription drugs — make them more susceptible to relapse.
State licensing boards also require more intensive treatment for health care workers who struggle with addiction because of the potential risk substance misuse presents to patients. Specialized treatment offers more rigorous interventions than traditional rehabs to help ensure medical providers can safely return to work. These programs also appear to have a higher success rate than traditional ones.
The recovery treatment providers I interviewed universally told me that health care workers are just as likely to become addicted to drugs or alcohol as the general public. They also reinforced my initial impulse: that medical professionals with substance-use disorders are stigmatized more than others. This can make it difficult for them to seek out help.
“We’re all taught throughout our training to not complain, that there’s a job to do, get it done …,” one treatment provider told me. “But, by showing vulnerability and asking for help, it’s actually the strongest thing you can do.”
My hope with this story is that it not only helps reduce the stigma, but that it also provides resources for health care workers who need them.
Medical professionals are there for us in our darkest hours. Let’s help lift them during theirs.
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance-use disorder, The Doorway — a recovery services referral hub at 24 Railroad St. in Keene — is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is also available at 211.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can also help people in need. Visitfindtreatment.samhsa.govor call its national helpline at 1-800-662-43567.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region.
