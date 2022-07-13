On Saturday, July 16, the national suicide prevention hotline’s phone number will transition to a three-digit one, aimed at getting a faster response for people in crisis.
The change will allow people experiencing a mental health emergency to call or text 988, free of charge, to connect with trained counselors who can listen, provide support and offer additional resources when needed.
Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in New Hampshire, according to data from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Younger Granite Staters are at an even higher risk, with data showing suicide as the second leading cause of death between 10 and 34 years-olds.
And though there are some resources locally, the AFSP data show more than 57 percent of communities in the state did not have enough mental health providers to serve residents in 2021.
Area mental health advocates say this national switch to the three-digit hotline will increase access to help.
“I think it’s transformational …,” said Susan Stearns, executive director of the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “It has the potential to eliminate some of the hesitance people may feel because of the stigma.”
Katherine Cook, chief operating officer at Monadnock Family Services in Keene, added that this shift will also likely alleviate the “unnecessary utilization of our law enforcement personnel” in mental health situations, with 911 dispatchers redirecting mental health calls to 988.
To prepare for this shift, New Hampshire launched two initiatives earlier this year.
The state’s 10 community mental health centers, including Monadnock Family Services, launched mobile crisis units in January. The teams meet people experiencing a mental health crisis where they’re at — home, work or elsewhere — to best help them through their situation and reduce hospitalizations.
That same month, New Hampshire started the N.H. Rapid Response Access Point, a statewide call center for individuals in these crises to streamline access to mental health and addiction treatment services, including the mobile units.
The service — operated by Massachusetts-based health insurance company Beacon Health Options — will be one of the answering points for 988 once it rolls out, according to the Beacon Health Options website.
However, Cook and Stearns warned there may be an issue with the three-digit number for people who live in New Hampshire, but don’t have a phone number with a 603 area code.
“The national 988 network is routed by area codes … However, we know about 25 percent of state residents have phones with other area codes and that these calls will be routed to the identified State/area code’s contracted staff,” Cook said in an email.
Because of this, she said people without a 603 area code should continue to use the current rapid response line at 1-833-710-6477 to get the right care.
And however you seek out help, know that you’re not alone. I have been working through my anxiety and depression religiously for about a year now, after these issues were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s hard work, no question, but putting myself out there to find help was far harder. Now, I have supports in place for when I need them.
“It is normal right now to feel overwhelmed and ‘not okay’ given all that is going on ...,” Cook said, “This resource can be a life line.”
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or know anyone who is, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.