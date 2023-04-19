You don’t have to understand the complexity behind gender identity to recognize that everyone deserves access to mental health care.
Identifying as transgender is not a mental illness. We are not sad or anxious because of our gender identity. In my case, I am proud of my identity and find so much joy in it.
But, just like anyone else, we experience our own challenges in life that sometimes warrant us asking for help.
I was diagnosed with anxiety at the age of 13, but my symptoms were present throughout my childhood. My anxiety was at its worst during high school, when I would experience panic attacks almost daily. After starting therapy in college, I gained a lot of useful tools to cope with my symptoms, but it still is a large part of my life. And, its initial onset had nothing to do with my sexuality or gender identity.
Some trans people won’t need help with their mental health, and others will have mental health issues that are unrelated to their identity. However, for me and many others, our gender identity becomes intertwined with the mental health struggles we’re facing.
I was diagnosed with depression at the age of 15. It was shortly after I had come out to my mom as transgender. A lot of my symptoms were tied to being closeted or feeling like I was unable to share my gender identity and live my life authentically. Today, I’m aware of how my symptoms worsen when I experience gender dysphoria.
Over the past few months, I’ve been seeing a therapist who has experience with treating transgender and nonbinary individuals who struggle with mental health. However, they’re based in Manchester. There are very few local therapists who either identify as LGBTQ+ or have experience with this population and also have the bandwidth for new clients.
So, if you identify as LGBTQ+, how can you find an affirming and welcoming mental health resource?
The options locally have always been slim, but progress is being made.
The Elijah Project, started by Feeding Tiny Tummies, is a new group in the Monadnock Region for LGBTQ+ teens and their allies to gather. They held their first meet-and-greet in March. If you have questions or are interested, you can contact Shelby Arlen at 603-439-0307.
If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call The Samaritans of Keene at 603-357-5505. The nonprofit’s mission is to reduce emotional distress, despair or feelings of isolation through community education and outreach programs in the Monadnock Region.
Monadnock Family Services is a community mental health center with locations in Keene and Peterborough. They offer 24/7 care to Monadnock Region residents at 603-357-4400.
The Brattleboro Retreat has an adult inpatient program for LGBTQ+ people. You can find more information at brattlebororetreat.org/programs/lgbtq-adult-inpatient-program.
There are also national resources that are meant for LGBTQ+ people who are struggling with mental health and suicide, such as The Trevor Project. They provide help to LGBTQ+ and questioning young people ages 13 to 25. Get help through The Trevor Project at thetrevorproject.org/get-help. They have an online chat function, as well as text and phone.
The Trans Lifeline is a nonprofit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis – for the trans community, by the trans community. Call 1-877-565-8860.
The LGBT National Help Center provides peer counseling, information and local resources. Call 1-888-843-4564. If you need help specifically with coming out, they have a new National Coming Out Support Hotline you can call at 1-888-688-5428.
