The Celtics dropped to below .500 on the season after the Sacramento Kings used a late 13-2 run to pull away late for a 107-96 win at the TD Garden. De’Aaron Fox had a team-high 29 points while Buddy Hield chipped in with 23 to hand the Celtics their second straight loss and fourth in their five games since the All-Star Break.
Jaylen Brown (19 points, 11 rebounds) led five players in double figures for the Celtics, but Boston’s offense could get nothing going late against the NBA’s worst defense, mustering just 15 fourth quarter points after rallying from a 15-point first half deficit to take the lead midway through the final period. Ultimately, some late cold shooting and a lack of free throws (seven attempts in the game) prevented Boston from pulling off the comeback
The defeat dropped Boston to 20-21 on the year.
The Celtics dug themselves a big first-half hole again, this time against the NBA’s worst defense. Boston shot a woeful 37.5 percent from the field, including just 38 percent from 2-point range in the first half and didn’t attempt their first free throw of the game until there was six minutes left in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Sacramento made 10 of their first 13 shots to open the game before Boston’s defense tightened up.
Boston came out flat after halftime, but the tide changed once Rob Williams was inserted into the game with five minutes left in the frame. From there, the Celtics closed out the quarter on a 27-15 run, fueled by eight points from Williams and some terrific all-around energy from Brown, who played the entire frame. Boston shot the lights out from the field (68 percent) and 3-point range (71 percent), trimming the Kings’ deficit to one.
— MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.