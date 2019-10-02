Name: Catherine Workman
Age: 35
How long have you lived in Keene: 3 years, however have worked in Keene since 2010
Family: Mary Easterling (Workman) — mother
Education: Master of Science in Psychology with concentration in Forensic Psychology (MS. PSY. FPS)
Occupation: Family Service Specialist at the State of N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Keene District Office
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: SEA/SEIU Local 1984; National Society of Leadership and Success; Big Brother Big Sister Association of N.H.; Greater Keene Women’s Softball Association
Public/government service: Union Councilor at SEA/SEIU Local 1984
1. Why are you running for a ward seat on the City Council?
When elected as Ward 4’s City Councilor, I will bring fresh perspective and unbiased leadership skills to continue modernizing Keene without forgetting what makes Keene unique. I can be an asset to setting the pace of the city in regards to its growth, change and development. I am running for City Councilor for multiple reasons- to have a hands on role in ensuring the success of current initiatives such as Healthy Monadnock 2020, developing realistic approaches to combatting homelessness and substance misuse, continuing to attract and retain young professionals, ensure affordable housing options for all residents, and lastly, ongoing promotion of diversity, culture, and the arts. Recent initiatives, such as changing the regulations of food trucks, increasing the availability of workforce housing, and hosting events such as The Wall Dogs, have been promising steps towards attracting and retaining a younger generation, however there is more work to be done. We need strong representation to express our viewpoints. I can be your advocate. I am an approachable candidate who prides myself on having integrity, honesty, and commitment.
2. What’s an issue of particular importance to residents of your ward — more than to the city in general — and how would you address it?
Property taxes. With a large number of homeowners in Ward 4, stabilizing the tax rate would help to attract new homeowners, keeping seniors in their existing homes and lowering financial anxiety among current homeowners. Knowing that taxes are stable would allow for more disposable income which can increase revenue for our local businesses and community. To address this, I would begin by assessing property tax loss such as the Kingsbury property, and the vacant, unmaintained lot on Ashuelot St. to ensure that local homeowners are not being penalized by having to fund the difference to budget shortfalls. Currently the city spending is high. Common sense says freeze municipal budgets until an in-depth assessment of spending can be completed, researching possible alternative funding sources.
3. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
There should be a reexamination of current regulations to reduce barriers for business owners to open or expand. The role of city council should be to make business ownership as simple and inexpensive as possible while providing basic infrastructure. The board members should remain open minded when presented with new ideas as well as constructive criticism.
Furthermore, the city council should always include stakeholders, including business owners, by including them in any process. Businesses are valued participants of community and their representatives’ perspectives should always be respected. However, when officials have conflicts of interest, it is important that the relationships between their work and the city of Keene be transparent; if there is any question, I would advocate for the representative to recuse him or herself from any votes involving the matter. As your city councilor, I am a proud ambassador representing our Keene businesses. I shop local and support local events. I appreciate the business networks which support our local schools, as well as providing funding and resources for recreational programs.
4. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
As we near the 2020 Healthy Monadnock deadline, it would be great to expand the goals to focus more on a whole life approach which would include spiritual, mental and emotional well-being. When dealing with the growing issues of mental health, community violence, and substance misuse, there needs to be more emphasis on identifying and treating the root causes. For example, there are surprisingly high figures of homeless children in the Monadnock Region who are overlooked with the current initiative. Stable housing is a key component to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Expanding park hours with grants or alternative funding would help create options for healthy activities, relief during weather emergencies and connections for individuals without adequate support systems. In order to fund these proposals, I would advocate for third party funding, like grants, scholarships and national initiatives. This would provide much needed additional resources and opportunities while minimizing costs to taxpayers.