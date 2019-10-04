ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna was kind of along for the ride in September as the Cardinals went about winning the National League Central Division title.
At one point, Ozuna was 12 for 100, conjuring memories of a nine for 90 slump suffered a few years ago by Brandon Moss, when he was with the Cardinals. With Moss ironically in the SunTrust Park sellout audience Thursday, Ozuna, playing in the postseason for the first time, hit his second double of the game, a bases-loaded smash on an 0-2 Mark Melancon pitch with one out in the ninth inning.
That drove in two runs and Kolten Wong delivered another two-run, bases-loaded double with two out as Cardinals put together a four-run ninth inning to pull out a 7-6 win over the Atlanta Braves to take a 1-0 lead in the National League Division Series. And Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty is set to work in Game 2 today.
After tying the game with two runs in the eighth, the Cardinals got one-out singles from Dexter Fowler and Tommy Edman. Paul Goldschmidt, who had homered in the eighth, was walked to fill the bases for Ozuna, who was one for six in his career against Melancon.
The Braves rallied to make it 7-6 with three runs in the ninth on a two-run homer by Ronald Acuna Jr. and a solo shot by Freddie Freeman.
In Los Angeles, the Dodgers took a 1-0 series lead over the Washington Nationals with a 6-0 victory at Dodger Stadium Thursday night.
Surprise starter Walker Buehler pitched six innings of one-hit baseball, striking out eight. The Dodgers nursed a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning when Max Muncy hit a two-run single to give them some breathing room.