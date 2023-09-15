New Hampshire and Vermont both rank high in annual surveys measuring the quality of life, including low child poverty, low crime, quality recreation and health care, and strong job growth.
Despite those selling points, both states have some of the nation’s oldest average populations and are working to attract a younger workforce.
“People out there looking for a lifestyle the region offers don’t know about us,” says Luca Paris, CEO and president of the Greater Monadnock Collaborative, which is primarily focusing its efforts on promoting the region. “We need to promote ourselves to the next generation as a place they want to stay or boomerang and come back to.”
Based on the 2020 census, the average age in New Hampshire is 43.1 (fourth highest in the nation), and in Vermont it is 43 (fifth highest). Vermont is also ranked fourth in the percentage of its population over 65 with New Hampshire ranking eighth.
Vermont launched a worker incentive program in 2018 that paid people to move to the state for a job or to work remotely for a Vermont company. According to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, which administers the program, as of late 2022, $1.7 million in relocation grants were awarded to 435 workers since the program’s inception.
Attracting young people and families to the Monadnock region appears to be stymied by two major obstacles, say those who are looking at solutions: the lack of both available and affordable housing and child care, the latter of which can prevent some parents from joining the workforce.
“Workforce availability is a major issue across the spectrum of industries – manufacturing, restaurants, municipalities, hospitals and everybody in between,” says Cody Morrison, executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp.
“One thing we are doing, knowing that child care is a big issue, is we have launched the Bringing it Home Project, a home-based, child-care provider housing rehabilitation project,” Morrison says. “We are looking to create 60 to 120 new child-care slots in the region by 2025.
Morrison says the project is identifying families that want to become home-based child-care providers and getting them business training, family-advocator training and licensing help. Additionally, the program would provide forgivable housing rehab loans for home upgrades to accommodate children.
“Our program will help fund that,” Morrison says.
Also looking at child care is the Monadnock Resource Alliance, which was formed about two years ago and brings together a diverse group of stakeholders to consider solutions to the region’s roadblocks to recruiting employees, including housing and child care.
Liz LaRose, president of the Monadnock United Way, also heads up the MRA. LaRose says they are focusing on promoting child care as a profession, as there is a shortage of child-care workers and they are not getting paid enough. To that end, the United Way and Keene State College received $1 million last year to begin a project aimed at promoting child care as a profession. More recently, Keene State got a $4.4 million contract for a statewide project to improve quality child-care, after-school and early-education programs.
“It is about meeting learners where they are,“ Larose says, explaining how the United Way and the college want to tailor the program to help people pursue credentials in child care or degrees around their current circumstances. “The most important pieces are retaining people in child care and welcoming people who would love to have that type of job.”
LaRose said the outcomes of either getting credentials or a bachelor’s degree will help people to get into and stay in child care and be successful, which in turn will allow more child-care centers to open.
Affordable housing
The housing situation is equally dire, whether someone is looking to rent or buy. The median price of a single-family home in New Hampshire is about $495,000, according to the N.H. Association of Realtors, and the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment, including utilities, is $1,764, according to the N.H. 2023 Residental Rental Cost Survey Report released in July.
In Cheshire County, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment, including utilities, is $1,233. The median price of a home in the county is $350,000.
Several respondents to a recent Stay Work Play survey conducted by Saint Anselm College said housing costs were the reason they wanted to leave New Hampshire. “It is hindering recruiting,” LaRose says.
Paris agrees that the housing issue looms large over any effort to bring more people to the area. “You’re going to find that the biggest issue facing the region is the lack of available and affordable housing in the area for young people to come to,” Paris says.
Twenty years ago housing was not an issue, but suddenly, with people looking to leave cities and higher population areas during the pandemic, it has reached a near-crisis level.
Paris and LaRose both say they hear from employers who have had prospective employees turn down jobs because of the absence of housing. “It is not just companies, but municipalities and non-profits have that issue,” Paris says.
LaRose says the MRA approach is to bring under a big tent all those who can contribute a solution, from developers and utilities to environmentalists and businesses. She says the first objective is to understand the issues and barriers. With many perspectives coming together, she says, they can generate ideas and perhaps identify some solutions.
“There may be some type of zoning that stops a certain type of building that no one was aware of,” LaRose says.
George Hansel, vice president of Filtrine Manufacturing in Keene, has seen firsthand the challenges presented by lack of housing. “We are facing a dwindling number of people to attract to work in the business,” says Hansel, who also serves as the city’s mayor. “It is a major problem.”
Solutions to both housing and child care won’t come easily or quickly. In Hansel’s view, state projects can help, but local efforts are more vital to solving the problem.
“The real issue is getting down to the local level and be sure that selectmen in smaller towns and people on planning boards help look at solutions,” Hansel says. “I really think apartments can be a big part of the solution because I think it is the most affordable. I think that is where we have to be, so facilitating that kind of development in appropriate areas is where we need to focus.”
Marketing the benefits of the area can be helpful in bringing people here, but this comes in second to housing, Hansel says.
“We can do the best marketing job in the world advertising this beautiful, amazing place to live,” Hansel says, “but if we don’t give people a path forward and the ability to buy or rent and live in a great neighborhood, then it is never going to be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.