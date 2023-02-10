At just 13 years old, Tyler Arlen of Sullivan began doing yard work for his neighbors to earn some extra money and keep himself busy. By 19, he owned his own landscaping business, and he was doing what he knew and loved full time.
Arlen, now 21, has lived in Sullivan his whole life, graduated from Monadnock High School in 2020 and shortly afterward started Arlen Landscaping LLC of Keene. His father, Scott Arlen, works alongside him as a paid part-time employee.
Arlen Landscaping LLC has been in business for two years and offers year-round services, including general landscaping, mowing, mulching and brushwork. The company also does commercial and residential plowing and salting in the winter months. Arlen provides customers with free estimates, and he tries to work with all budgets to help customers get the end results they are looking for.
Nancy White of Swanzey has been Arlen’s client since this past summer and said he came highly recommended from a coworker. “He came to mow my front, back and side lawn weekly, or every other week, depending on how fast the grass would grow. I asked him to cut down some bushes in my front lawn and he did a great job with that, too. I have also hired him to plow for the winter,” she said. “I would recommend him to anybody. He’s a nice young man.”
What made you decide to start your own business?
I don’t know if there is exactly one key point that made me want to go out on my own or anything. I just decided one day that I wanted to go out on my own and try it and landscaping was something that really kind of struck my interest. I have been doing this sort of work since I was 13 years old — starting out in my own neighborhood. It has been something I have been doing for eight years now. Two years ago, I finally just decided to see how it would go if I went full time on my own. I know all the key traits about this kind of business and figured why not give it a chance?
Have you always been interested in starting your own business?
Yes, for a very long time. I just had to wait until the right time to be able to do it. Financially, I needed to be in a good place.
Do you have any employees?
It’s just me and my dad right now. My dad works for me part time. He has played a huge part in helping me get started. He began helping me on the big jobs when I really needed an extra hand but really couldn't afford to have anyone else helping at that time. He is a huge asset in the business, and he has helped me get going in the right direction.
What are some of the challenges you have faced with starting a business?
Business-wise I have actually really had next to no problems. It’s the mechanical side of owning multiple pieces of equipment and multiple trucks that I have found challenges with. We own three trucks for the business, and it’s a constant wear and tear on vehicles and the equipment. The mechanical upkeep side of equipment can become expensive really quickly. We had one truck this year that we put almost $18,000 into by itself. Being in our second year in business, that is a lot of money just to throw out to one vehicle over issues that it’s having.
Do you have any plans for growing or expanding in the near future?
I definitely do. I would like to hire someone on full time within the next year. Right now we are riding on the steady road and just keeping it a sole proprietor business right now until I can make sure that I have the full-time work for another person. You know, it's like another family that you are responsible for. You’re not responsible for just yourself at that point. Someone else is depending on that 40-hour paycheck every week. I want to make sure that the money and that the work is always there for that person.
Do you have any advice for other young business owners or people aspiring to become one?
If you have a dream, make it a reality. Stepping outside of your comfort zone is hands down the number one thing I would tell anyone because no one becomes successful by being comfortable. There is nothing comfortable about starting a business. It is very nerve-racking, and it's a lot of responsibility. It requires long days. It is definitely not a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job. It’s a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week commitment with trying to keep a business afloat, trying to find customers, constantly answering the phone and calling people back. But, if you are really true and diehard about wanting to start your own business, go for it.
For more information about Arlen Landscaping LLC, call 603-903-4070 or send email to arlenlandscaping@gmail.com. Or check out their work on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.