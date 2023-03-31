Ted Chartrand, 25, of Charlestown, grew up in Rindge, attended Conant High School and did online courses through Oklahoma State University for land surveying. He worked for Cardinal Land Surveying in Keene for five years before deciding to take a different direction and start his own business, Logo Further LLC.

What made you decide to change careers and start your own business?

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.