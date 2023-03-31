Ted Chartrand, 25, of Charlestown, grew up in Rindge, attended Conant High School and did online courses through Oklahoma State University for land surveying. He worked for Cardinal Land Surveying in Keene for five years before deciding to take a different direction and start his own business, Logo Further LLC.
What made you decide to change careers and start your own business?
My wife and I were moving away from the Keene area, and I needed some kind of work that I could take with me, and I ended up finding my way into graphic design. I had always wanted to be into graphic design in some way, shape or form.
A friend of mine who is a marketing consultant asked me to do some graphic design for some of his clients. I told him I would just do it for free because I was happy to help him out. He said, “No, no, no. I am getting paid, so you are getting paid.” A lightbulb went off in my head and I thought, “Wait a minute. I can make money at graphic design?” It was always a passion of mine, and I really never thought that I would be able to get into the industry because it was so highly competitive, but here I was, suddenly getting paid to do graphic design.
From there, I started out as a generic graphic designer and really fell in love with logo design and branding. That has been my niche that I have settled on and have been focusing on since I started my business in 2020.
Have you always wanted to go into business on your own?
Honestly, it was really just kind of by necessity. It worked out more or less by accident. I mean, I absolutely put in lots of effort and lots of hours, but it wasn’t really anything where I was the type of person who wanted to be my own boss and start my own business. It was really something that just kind of fit into our situation. Wherever we landed, I needed to be able to have that job with me.
Tell me a little bit about Logo Further? What services do you offer?
I offer primarily logo design, and then it branches out into other forms of brand identity. I very intentionally called it Logo Further because that is very much what it is. It is almost the process itself — where we start with the logo and then we go into business cards and brochures and even digital materials like networking materials and one-pagers — things that are essentially going to carry the brand's identity and give somebody that first impression.
What makes your business stand out from other similar businesses?
There’s a couple of areas that I focus on that don’t really get a lot of attention in the graphic design world. One of those is making sure that any of the graphics, logos and the brand trademarks that I am creating are infringement-free. There are so many graphic designers out there who are very talented artistically, but they don’t put any research into if they are copying an existing brand. Intentionally or unintentionally — that can cause some serious legal headaches for a business. I will research using the US Patent and Trademark Office website to be able to determine if this is something that has already been done. Is it a fresh and safe direction that they can have clear ownership over? I basically tackle that whole process before I start the design.
Another area is applicability and functionality. People don’t always think about their logo or any brand graphic they are creating working on a business card, as well as maybe the side of a truck or a billboard, and every size in between. Or sometimes they can only apply it in one color and their logo is not able to be put onto a shirt with embroidery or engraved into a glass. They don't think about that until they are trying to do it, and they may be told by someone that it won’t work because it's designed in a certain way that doesn’t accommodate that. So those future proofing elements aside from the infringement research are huge to my design process.
What would you say is most important to you when it comes to your business?
My focus is small-scale, personalized attention that I can give to my clients and work with them one on one. I would rather that, where they get to work with me and they get my full undivided attention, versus some big enterprise where there is no real personal connection. I want to keep it a hometown feel but still be able to collaborate with any business, from a large corporation to a small Ma and Pa on Main Street.
I would also say in any scenario, if somebody is looking to collaborate, the most important thing is to ask questions beforehand. I always say, “Questions are free.” I would rather steer somebody toward the right solution and have them get what they need. For me, it's not transactional. I always welcome those types of conversation first, even if it doesn't lead to work. Ultimately, it is just a way of paying it forward and getting everybody what they need and then fewer headaches out in the world.
For more information, call 603-562-6909 or email ted@logofurther.com. Or visit www.logofurther.com.
