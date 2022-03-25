Mary Potter O’Neill, 32, creator of Billies & Tilli of Keene, lives in Harrisville with her husband, Brian, a talented welder. She grew up in Jaffrey, attended Conant High School and then went off to college at Suffolk University in Boston. After about two years there, she decided to transfer home and graduated from Keene State College. She had planned to major in interior design before she started taking business courses, which led her to create her own degree, in intercultural communications and management.
What led you to start Billies & Tilli?
I think it’s kind of in my roots already. Both my paternal and maternal grandparents had botanical backgrounds. My grandmother was really big into florals, and my other grandmother was really into gardening — she can basically list any flora and fauna there is. I think I have really gravitated to plants and floral design. I started just doing small markets and craft fairs, selling succulent dish gardens and terrariums. I was doing well, but I knew it wasn’t enough to support myself, and I really wanted to dive into this full time. I knew that flowers were something that would bring in a little more business, and I could count on events. I started working with two floral designers for almost a year, and then I felt like there was a hole in the Monadnock area in terms of floral design and what was up to trend. I wanted to focus a little more on local flowers and seasonal availability when I could, so I started Billies and Tilli in the spring of 2017. I am very close with my grandparents, and I first started this business at their home in Jaffrey Center. They have an 1800s farmhouse, which was a big part of me going out on my own — to be able to be with them and help with the caretaking, as they were both in their mid-90s. Their property gave me an abundant amount of local greens to forage from, then it slowly just started evolving.
How did you end up working with Brewbakers?
COVID certainly made an impact in terms of production; you know, me being at their house producing flowers and still doing events made things more difficult. That’s where my partnership and relationship with Brewbakers really started to take form, and we started doing curbside pickup collaborations. It was the fall of 2020 when I moved into their new location on Emerald Street. I have a private design studio out back. There you can get fresh flowers and plants.
How did you come up with the business name?
My grandparents are actually Bill and Billie, they were the biggest part of the start-up to my business, and Tilli is my paternal grandmother’s side. Both my grandparents on both sides have such a heavy influence on my life. Whether it’s my style or my colors, or my taste. I just wanted both sides of my family to be a part of this business. The business, it really has become a big part of my life. It’s consuming. It’s what I think about every day, even when I am not working. It’s nice to have a reminder of those names daily.
What inspired you to be a florist?
A natural attraction to flowers and plants. The way my mind works, I like touching things and doing something different every day. I just always naturally gravitated toward flowers and design. I worked as an interior design stylist for a while, so that type of visual art has always been a part of my life.
Where do your flowers come from?
I work as much as I can with local flower farmers in the Northeast, with a heavy focus on flowers coming from Gilsum. I also get a lot of my product down in Rhode Island. Since I do so much with events and weddings, a big portion of my flowers are imported, but whenever I can, I want to work with the season and what’s available. I grow a small portion of my own dahlias during the summer season because they are such high demand. I have some of my own peonies and a lot of my own greens that I forage during the spring, summer and into the early fall.
Do you have any upcoming plans to expand your business?
We are currently expanding our retail area over at Brewbakers. I’m trying to have more flowers available, dry goods, home decor and a lot of products that complement the flower and plant world. It’s going to be fun to see how we grow at Brewbakers and continue to grow as Billies & Tilli and take on a few more things, whether it’s flower subscriptions and more workshops.
Besides Brewbakers, are your flowers available anywhere else?
There are a few other locations. They can be found on Fridays at Bowerbird and Friends in Peterborough and at Twinkle Children’s Shop in Rindge. They are also available at the Harrisville General Store for holidays and the summer season. You can order them at Mayfair Farm during their holiday catered dinners. We also take on any custom orders.
For more information on Billies & Tilli, you can find them at 48 Emerald St., in Keene or visit them online at www.billiesandtilli.com.