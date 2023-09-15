Jenna Pearson, 27, is a butcher who opened her own shop in March 2022, Jenna’s Market in Keene, which features fresh cuts of meat, a deli and a small specialty market. The shop has nine employees, including Pearson.

Pearson was born and raised in Walpole, where she now lives with her two dogs. She graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon in 2014.

Avery Miller is a freelance writer and editor from Keene, N.H. She is the editor of the Parent Express and writes columns for many local publications including Monadnock Table and ELF.

