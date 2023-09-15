Jenna Pearson, 27, is a butcher who opened her own shop in March 2022, Jenna’s Market in Keene, which features fresh cuts of meat, a deli and a small specialty market. The shop has nine employees, including Pearson.
Pearson was born and raised in Walpole, where she now lives with her two dogs. She graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon in 2014.
She started working in the food industry at age 14. She got most of her butchering experience from Lisai’s Market in Bellows Falls, Vt. She also spent some time at Walpole Grocery and The Restaurant at Burdick’s where she was introduced to higher quality and specialty foods. This is what she really fell in love with and what ultimately led her to opening her own market.
What made you decide to open your own market?
All of the jobs I worked, especially during the last four or five years of my career when I was in a supervisor or manager role, pushed me to this. I was working hard and doing a lot and learning the managerial kind of stuff, which really made me capture the business as a whole, not just the day-to-day operations.
Once I learned that managerial side, I realized I wanted to do this more for myself than for an employer. That is kind of what inspired me — once I learned everything, I had the tools to move forward.
Could you tell me a little bit about Jenna's Market and what you offer?
I have 30 feet of butcher cases filled with beef, pork and chicken, all New England raised, hormone-free and antibiotic-free. Humanely raised is big for me. I want people to be able to come in and know that they are buying a good product that is good for themselves. We do a whole animal breakdown once a month for the meat case, from a local farm.
We have a deli which offers Boar’s Head deli meats. I am one of the only places offering Boar’s Head in this area. We also have sandwiches and other prepared foods.
We have a small market area, but it’s not your average grocery store. We offer specialty items like jams and preserves. I try to do a lot of New England products in the market, as well, such as pickled stuff, specialty cheese and nice wines that pair well with all the cheeses.
Jenna’s Market offers a full catering menu, charcuterie boards and catering to go. We are pretty flexible; if you have something in mind, we can usually make it work.
Would you say there is anything different or unique that sets Jenna’s Market apart from other local markets?
Yes. One is the atmosphere and environment. It is a “wow factor” when you walk in here. There is nothing in Keene that is like it — it has a modern city vibe to it. And just the product itself. It’s not your average grocery store; you can count on quality. We have a prepared food case that is changing daily. We are always making new foods, salads and things like that every day.
Have you had any difficulties in starting your own business?
There were some challenges. It was almost a year-long project between finding a location, getting a lease signed and construction. It was at the tail end of the COVID pandemic when we started construction, and the biggest thing was getting the loans and the equipment. At that time the equipment was almost a year lead time.
So, I took a big risk, got my loan, and I ended up ordering all my equipment before I even had a lease signed. But I kind of had to do that because I didn’t want to sign the lease and be paying rent on the space while waiting on the equipment for a month. That was the biggest risk of it all, but it actually worked out perfectly. By the time my equipment came, I was able to open the doors three weeks after that. Other than that, I had a lot of support and a lot of people behind me.
Any future plans for growth or other businesses?
I have definitely had a few people approach me asking me to open up at other locations. I’m not sure if I will do that. But something that has been more intriguing to me would be the possibility of opening a food truck. I would love to be able to do vendor locations and other places. That would be fun to me.
Any advice for other young entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs?
It is definitely a lot of work. For me it is fun. I enjoy this type of thing. So, if you’re motivated it is worth it in the long run. If you have a goal, you just have got to put it on paper and surround yourself with the right people and you can get it done.
Jenna’s Market is located at 255 West St., Keene. For more information, call 603-338-0012 or visit www.jennasmarket.com.
