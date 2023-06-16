Jaime Dyer, 38, of Westmoreland, was born and raised in Greenfield, Mass., and attended a technical high school for welding. After moving back into the area from living in Florida, Dyer decided to open the Keene Axe House on Main Street in Keene in September 2021. He has seen great success in bringing this business to the area and decided to try his hand at opening another unusual business — Granite State Foam Frenzy — which will bring foam parties to most any location.
What made you decide to open Keene Axe House?
I really wanted to be able to bring my dog to work every day. The whole reason I opened my own business was so that I could bring my dog to work with me — that’s a good enough reason, right?
Besides that, before I moved to New Hampshire, I had lived in South Florida for 12 years. While I was living there many ax houses were popping up all over the area and they were really popular. When I moved here, I decided that since there weren't any around here, I would open one up.
Tell me about Keene Axe House. What can people expect when visiting?
Keene Axe House is not a restaurant or a bar or anything like that. There are eight enclosed lanes that anyone can book for an hour session. We have basic snacks and soft drinks. Nothing alcoholic is allowed in here — per the City of Keene. That was the only rule for me opening up. I can’t serve alcohol or let people bring any alcohol in.
There is no age limit for participants as long as people are physically capable of doing it. I have 7-year-olds that come in here and they do quite well. It is also not just ax throwing. I have probably about 10 or 12 different things that people can throw — everything from knives to throwing stars and shovels to meat cleavers — all kinds of things. There is a whole wall of items that people are allowed to throw. Lots of fun stuff!
Did you have any struggles with starting this business?
Realistically, no. It’s been doing well since day one. I opened up in September 2021 right in the middle of the COVID pandemic, and it’s only getting busier and busier as time has gone on. It really was very simple and straightforward for me.
Do you have any plans for growth in the near future?
Oh yeah! Right now I am building a mobile ax-throwing trailer so I can go to private parties, fairs, festivals and things of that nature. On top of that, I just started a second business for the summertime called Granite State Foam Frenzy. This business will allow us to do mobile foam parties with bounce houses and water slides and tons of foam.
What made you decide to start Granite State Foam Frenzy?
Similar to the reason I opened up the ax house, there is nothing like it around here. I have a buddy down in Delaware who does foam parties. He has been doing it for a couple years now and it has been really successful. I think it will be a great thing to bring into the area.
Granite State Foam Frenzy specializes in birthday parties, outdoor events, weddings, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, summer camps, church events, company events, day care — there are endless possibilities.
What exactly is a foam party?
Foam parties are events that involve the use of foam machines to create a large amount of foam in a specific area, typically in a club or outdoor setting. Foam parties have become popular in recent years as a unique and exciting way to enhance the atmosphere of a party or event. Our Foam Masters make millions of microbubbles in the form of a mountain of foam, up to 6 feet tall. Kids get to be kids and adults get to be kids — playing, laughing and dancing in our cool, clean, fun foam!
Have you had any difficulties with the startup of that business?
It has been very easy. I am really just waiting for the rest of my equipment to come in the mail, which should happen within the next month or two. It’s all mobile, so we go to you. We can go to your house to do birthday parties or whatever it may be.
Keene Axe House and Granite State Foam Frenzy are located at 116 Main St., Keene. Keene Axe House is open Monday through Thursday by reservation only; Friday and Saturday noon to midnight; Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. For more information about Keene Axe House: keeneaxehouse.com; 413-325-1355; info@keeneaxehouse.com.
