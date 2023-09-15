For a farm to be sustainable, it needs to be self-contained. This has been — and will always be — the goal at Hillside Springs Farm in Westmoreland.
Frank Hunter, who has farmed most of his life, uses Belgian draft horses to plow, spread compost, make beds and cultivate the garden. The horses keep the pastures on the 55-acre farm nicely grazed and provide valuable manure for composting.
“The horses are easier on the soil than a tractor,” says Hunter, “and they make 80 percent of their own fuel themselves without using any fuel.”
He and his partner, Kim Peavey, who grew up on a dairy farm in New York state, cultivate about 3 acres, growing 50 to 60 varieties of vegetables (including many heirlooms), herbs and flowers for Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), which has between 50 and 60 members with a wait list. The farm is not certified organic, although its owners follow organic practices (no chemical pesticides, fungicides or fertilizers). They grow hay on about 20 acres, and the remainder is woodlot.
The basis of farming at Hillside Springs over the past 21 years has always been improving soil health —which is the foundation of sustainability.
Hunter and Peavey practice biodynamic farming, an approach practiced worldwide for more than 90 years that considers the farm as a living organism connected to rhythmic cycles of the sun, moon and other planets.
“It’s about what we can do to enliven the process as farmers, as opposed to drawing from it excessively,” says Peavey. “We’re keeping things in balance.”
Hunter and Peavey follow all biodynamic and organic farming practices and keep current with research, regulations and recommendations as members of the Biodynamic Farming and Gardening Association, the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire, and the Cornucopia Institute.
In addition to using a heated greenhouse to start their own seeds and grow transplants, they also have three unheated hoop houses, which increase productivity, provide protection from weather, bugs and diseases, and extend the harvest season to 24 weeks. In the greenhouses, they put down straw mulch, which adds nutrients to the soil, reduces water loss and discourages weed growth, among other benefits.
Every year, they apply cover crops — plants like buckwheat, rye and alfalfa, used to slow erosion, enhance water availability, smother weeds, help control pests and diseases, increase biodiversity, add organic matter to the soil, improve crop diversity and attract pollinators.
They use 10 to 20 tons of farm-made compost per acre to keep soil healthy and productive, and they use row covers as well as certified biodynamic and organic sprays when necessary for bugs or blights. Plowing adds organic matter and nitrogen back into the soil; the couple practice low- or no-till farming, which is best for growing crops without disturbing the soil through tillage.
Crop rotation and diversity (growing a large number of different crops as opposed to a single crop) are important components of sustaining a healthy farm, along with testing soil regularly and seed-saving. Crop diversity is also good for the soil.
“Farming is a gamble; there’s no guaranteed crop,” says Hunter, “and if you’re mono-cropping, you lose soil life. With the CSA model, you’re not being paid per crop. So if you lost a potato crop to beetles and you’re relying on it for a quarter of your crop space, you made no money from it. With a CSA, you might not get as many signups, but you wouldn’t lose that proportion in income. It’s more sustainable in that it’s a more reliable income.”
Basic organic farming principles like the ones practiced at Hillside Springs, Hunter adds, can mitigate issues caused by climate change.
One way is drip irrigation to conserve natural resources. “In a dry year, leaves won’t get wet,” Hunter says. “We use irrigation more (in those years). It gets the water where you want it to be.”
Sustainability also means maintaining relationships with CSA members — of the current membership, four have been buying their produce through Hillside Springs for 20 years. The CSA is now at its limit and has maintained a wait list for the past three years since the start of the pandemic. Customers can also purchase Hillside Springs produce at the Keene Farmers Market.
Sustainability also means providing access: Returning CSA members are encouraged to donate to the Hillside Springs “scholarship fund,” meaning the farmers pay for half the CSA share for those in need. The farm also is part of Granite State Market Match, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Monadnock Farm Share Program — all provide healthy food benefits to low-income households.
Hunter is also a member of Farmers Helping Farmers, a regional group of farmers working to support one another and local, small-scale agriculture. “We get together once a month and exchange ideas,” he says.
The couple also provide all of their own food for the household, canning, freezing and drying vegetables to preserve as much of the harvest as possible. Their daughter, Gwen, once helped with farm tasks, but she’s now on her own.
“All these factors feed into every decision we make,” says Peavey.
