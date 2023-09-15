Volunteerism forms the backbone of this bustling, women-led town

In the shadow of Iowa’s biggest city lies Corning, the seat of the state’s smallest county and a small town that bucks the trends that other small towns face.
The hilly rural town in Adams County still shows signs of its roots in the Pioneer Era, especially downtown. But while other downtown districts in small towns have limped along, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, business is bustling in Corning.
Corning is located about 90 miles southwest of the state capital, just about 40 miles south of Interstate 80. Similarly positioned small towns see many of their residents flock to the city for shopping, food and entertainment. Corning’s businesses see as much as 85 percent of their sales come from out-of-towners, including residents of the Des Moines metro area.
Visitors to Corning can make a day of their visit by taking in its history at the House of History, catching a movie at the renovated one-screen theater, eating at the farm-to-table restaurant Primrose and shopping at a variety of unique stores.
The backbone of the community lies in its residents’ volunteer spirit. The population is about 1,500 strong, and many of the residents are involved in multiple organizations. More than 2,800 volunteer hours were logged in Corning in the second quarter, according to Shannon Booth, executive director of Main Street Corning.
Many of its attractions, such as the Corning Opera House, are partly if not completely operated by volunteers. The name may turn some away, but executive director De Heaton promises there are no horned singers bellowing in Italian inside. Heaton dedicates around 40 hours a week to the opera house as a volunteer.
The Corning Opera House was built in 1902 and operated as a classic opera house. After becoming the home of a local newspaper for many years, a nonprofit organization purchased the building in 2000. It was restored as closely to its original state as possible in 2012.
Since the renovation it has become host to musicians, comedians and stage shows. Children from as many as 100 miles away trek to Corning to be in its youth musical every year.
Along with being a community of volunteerism, Corning is also a largely female-led community, according to Marti Gebbie, director of the Adams Community Chamber of Commerce. From Mayor Janice Leonard and beyond, most of its community organizations and longtime businesses are under the leadership of women.
“Our community is thriving and a very forward-thinking, female-led community,” Gebbie says.
Exiting the opera house’s corner lot to the south leads to a row of locally owned businesses. The aroma of French-style pizza crust permeates from one of the few Breadeaux locations remaining. Another block away is Fire and Salt, a specialty meat, wine and cheese store that recently opened in an old bank.
Fire and Salt maintains the features of a frontier-style bank, including the teller’s cage and a vault that has been converted into a humidor to house 40 types of cigars.
Just a couple of doors away is Real Deals, owned by sisters Cindy Roberts and Anne Greenwalt. Real Deals is a franchise that is typically reserved for larger cities. After Greenwalt’s first business closed during the pandemic, she and her sister partnered to prove Corning could support the boutique store.
After some market research, the franchiser realized Corning was ripe ground for a store.
“It’s just a thriving small town,” Roberts says. “People come into the store, and they just can’t believe how much we have on Main Street. We stay really in the top 10 or 15 stores all the time, even being the smallest store.”
Traveling through other small towns in Iowa it is common to see vacant buildings on the main street. Buildings that have fallen to the wayside. Stained facades with the name of an old locally owned business fading into aluminum siding.
Corning has just three vacant buildings in its downtown district, and renovations are planned for at least one of them. Booth said the city qualified for grant funding thanks to outgoing state Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd District. The grant secures $779,025 to renovate an old building for mixed use.
The street-level suite will be retail or business space while the upstairs will be converted into housing.
According to Booth, there is already interest in the retail space. “We don’t have a big housing market here. Once people get here, they don’t tend to want to leave,” she says.
Corning is one of the few rural towns to still have a hospital. The town’s largest employer is Precision Pulley & Idler, and it is home to a wide variety of opportunities for recreation, including two lakes: Lake Binder and Lake Icaria.
Lake Icaria gets its name from the Icarian settlers who founded a community in Adams County in the 1850s. The French utopian socialists are remembered in the French Icarian Village, a living history museum located east of Corning.
Incorporated on Dec. 13, 1871, Corning’s biggest claim to fame is as the birthplace of legendary late-night host Johnny Carson. His childhood home on 13th Street stands today as the home of the Johnny Carson Birthplace Society, a living monument to a television pioneer.
Carson’s home is but one of the many “must-see” locations in Corning, though it is one of the biggest draws for people unfamiliar with the town. Another big draw, especially on weekends, is the Adams County Speedway. It is the only NASCAR-sanctioned dirt track for hundreds of miles, and it brings in spectators and racers from just as far away.
The speedway is located on the Adams County fairgrounds and has been operated by the Adams County Fair and Racing Association since 2009.
“The sense of community here is absolutely astounding,” Booth says. “There is a big sense that everybody helps everybody here. It’s one of the reasons people want to stay and want to come back.” T
