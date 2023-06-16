In the earliest part of my introduction to the Monadnock Region, I realized it was an amazing place to visit, and with that came a desire to live here. The marketing project that Greater Monadnock Collaborative (formerly Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce) has taken on we see as the easiest way to attract the next generation of residents to our region in a lot of ways. “Try before you buy” works in a region like ours.
I strongly believe that tourism is an untapped resource that has the potential to bring immense economic benefits to our region. The Monadnock Region is an exceptional destination, and we should leverage our natural beauty, cultural heritage and authentic experiences to attract more travelers to our area. It is something we are doing right now as the regional chamber and the destination marketing organization of our region. Check out www.monadnocknh.com to find out more.
Growing the tourism sector in our region is possible, and we have already started to see some promising results. In recent years, we have witnessed an increase in the number of tourists visiting the Monadnock Region, drawn to our vibrant downtowns, scenic countryside and outdoor recreation opportunities. Some of the highest percentage of growth in visitors has been in this region. However, there is still much room for growth, and we are working together to create a cohesive strategy to promote our region as a must-visit destination.
So, why should travelers visit the Monadnock Region? I am sure we all know about the abundance of natural beauty. Our region is home to Mount Monadnock, the most frequently climbed mountain in North America, and so many other scenic peaks, lakes and waterfalls. You can’t think of the region without the cultural heritage, with historic landmarks, museums and art galleries. I am a huge fan of the farm-to-table cuisine, craft breweries and wineries, making it a great destination for foodies.
While the Monadnock Region has something to offer visitors of all ages, we recognize that younger travelers have unique preferences and interests. Our region is an ideal destination for younger visitors, offering outdoor adventures such as hiking, kayaking and camping. We also have several vibrant downtowns, featuring a range of boutique shops, cafes and art studios that are perfect for exploring. Our region also has numerous family-friendly attractions, such as the Cheshire Children's Museum, Granite Gorge and Stonewall Farm.
One of my favorite parts of the Monadnock Region is that it is an all-seasons destination. Our region has something to offer visitors throughout the year, from skiing and snowshoeing in the winter to apple picking and pumpkin festivals in the fall. We also have an array of seasonal events, such as the Winchester Pickle Festival, Keene Pumpkin Festival, Peak into Peterborough and the Monadnock Art Tour, that are not to be missed.
Agritourism is another area that we are exploring. Our region is home to numerous farms and orchards, and we believe that promoting agritourism could be a significant draw for visitors. This could include farm tours, workshops and events that showcase our region's agricultural heritage and products.
To promote the Monadnock Region, the Greater Monadnock Collaborative is working on a range of initiatives. We are leveraging social media and digital marketing to reach a broader audience and promote the region's unique offerings. We are also collaborating with local businesses, community organizations and regional tourism boards to create a cohesive marketing strategy.
We are targeting key markets, such as families, outdoor enthusiasts and foodies, with tailored messaging that highlights the region's offerings. Julie Schoelzel, our destination marketing manager, has led this charge with the help of a great Promoting the Region Committee with Jamie Trowbridge from Yankee Publishing at the helm. This won’t happen overnight, but we are already seeing the benefits of having a team focused on promoting the region. And this is just the beginning!
We have a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage and authentic experiences that make our region an ideal destination for visitors of all ages. With a strategic and collaborative approach, we can grow the tourism sector in our region and showcase all that the Monadnock Region has to offer.
Luca Paris is CEO and president of the Greater Monadnock Collaborative regional chamber of commerce.
