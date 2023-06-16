In the earliest part of my introduction to the Monadnock Region, I realized it was an amazing place to visit, and with that came a desire to live here. The marketing project that Greater Monadnock Collaborative (formerly Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce) has taken on we see as the easiest way to attract the next generation of residents to our region in a lot of ways. “Try before you buy” works in a region like ours.

I strongly believe that tourism is an untapped resource that has the potential to bring immense economic benefits to our region. The Monadnock Region is an exceptional destination, and we should leverage our natural beauty, cultural heritage and authentic experiences to attract more travelers to our area. It is something we are doing right now as the regional chamber and the destination marketing organization of our region. Check out www.monadnocknh.com to find out more.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.