Photos and text by Aaron Lipsky
The revitalized Vermont Marketplace, formerly Brattleboro Outlet Center, just off exit 1 along Interstate 91 in Brattleboro is once again becoming a shopping destination but now with eating and drinking options.
It is one of the many projects in the Brattleboro area undertaken by Paul Belogour, a native of Belarus and graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, who made millions as a foreign exchange trader and software developer. His diverse holdings range from Norm’s Marina on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale to Vermont News & Media, parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal.
A strong shopping magnet in the 1980s, the Brattleboro Outlet Center drew customers from many states to national outlet stores like 20th-century icons London Fog and Van Heusen. As the national stores and their outlets faded away in the 21st century, the Brattleboro Outlet Center lost its luster.
Today, the revamped Vermont Marketplace is again drawing customers but this time as a home for local businesses. Among the businesses housed in its barn-like interior are the Vermont Gift Emporium, Bar 580, Jumi Alterations & Clothing Repair, Mountain Style Salon & Spa, Northeast Mountain Footwear, Malisun, The Good Spot and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Rehab Services.
The Vermont Gift Emporium sells a variety of creations by local artisans and crafters. Staffed by volunteers, the business opened in December 2021 as a popup. Last April, the shop incorporated and moved into its permanent space with a half-dozen local vendors from southern Vermont and surrounding Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities. It has grown into a venue where more than 60 artisans and crafters showcase and sell their creations.
Jeremy French, manager of Northeast Mountain Footwear, one of the mall’s mainstays, is in a good position to describe the ups and downs of the shopping center. French went to work at the shoe store 17 years ago. That gave him a front-row seat to the outlet center’s decline and the Vermont Marketplace’s recent revival.
He says the national chains left — the last among them the Dress Barn, Hane’s and Carter’s — and many customers stopped shopping. The place fell into disrepair, with dilapidated walls, leaky roof and pothole-filled parking lot.
French saw its rise beginning a year ago when the Vermont Marketplace started to draw customers once more with extensive remodeling, a new roof, a newly paved parking lot and an array of local businesses as new tenants. Even the shop he manages moved into a new space, doubling its former size.
Bar 580, taking its name from the marketplace’s street address, 580 Canal St., is part of what is envisioned to be a small, upscale food court. The bar had a soft opening in November, and owner Derek Soldenski says customers have been flocking to it, propelled by word of mouth. He says he hopes to add heaters soon to the outdoor tables so he can serve food outside, even in cold weather.
Bar 580 will be part of 580 Provisions, according to the Vermont Marketplace website, where customers can sip on locally crafted beverages and dine on “warm, hearty dishes inspired by age-old cooking techniques” offered by four different kitchens in one seating area, including a 2,500 outdoor deck.
