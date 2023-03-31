It’s safe to say Vanessa Sheehan feels at home in the Monadnock Region. A lifelong resident of Troy, she knows the intricacies of the winding roads that define the local landscape and connect us with each other. But it’s her journey and rapid advancement in the field of health care, mostly spent at Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, that has placed the 37-year-old professional at the heart of local hospice and palliative care and allowed her to forge novel yet everlasting pathways for those navigating medical care.
Sheehan’s first exposure to hospice came as a teenager when her grandfather received end-of-life care through HCS. As a witness to the holistic approach the hospice team provided him in his final days, she became motivated to do the same for others when she grew up.
“I remember thinking, ‘Someday, I want to be a hospice nurse',” Sheehan said in an interview.
So after graduating from Monadnock Regional High School, Sheehan enrolled at Mount Wachusett Community College and, after meeting several people going there for nursing degrees, ultimately joined the institution’s nursing program in Gardner, Mass.
It wasn’t long before she found herself working in the field. In 2004, Sheehan was hired as a homemaker with HCS, which tasked her with aiding people in their homes with cleaning, laundry, shopping and providing warm and comforting companionship. For some, the resilience needed for this occupation — and others under the health-care umbrella — may seem all consuming. But for Sheehan, this was just the kind of work that spoke to her inner calling to help others, which only strengthened her resolve and confidence in every facet of her young career.
“As soon as I began that [position] I absolutely knew I wanted to work in the home setting,” Sheehan said.
And she would waste no time making that dream a reality. After a semester at River Valley Community College, Sheehan obtained her LNA, which permitted her to change her role at HCS to one that was on a more personal care level. Then, just two years later, Sheehan graduated from nursing school with an Associate of Science in nursing. This would lead her to seek work at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene as a registered nurse in the medical surgical unit, where she stayed for a year before returning to HCS, where she's been ever since.
In fact, it was around this time — 2011 to be exact — that Sheehan, a field nurse at the time, would first meet Evelyn Erb, a social worker, in the halls of HCS. But it would be outside the walls of the agency’s three regional offices and inside the homes of patients where their professional partnership would be reinforced for years to come.
About five years ago, after years of working alongside each other administering at-home care, Sheehan and Erb would team to develop a strong awareness for the needs of patients considered palliative, or those who are treating illness but need a higher level of attention. While hospice care is a distinct program for people facing terminal conditions and no longer seeking curative treatment, palliative care is an approach to care that can complement ongoing treatment or specialty medicine: "an extra layer of support for people facing serious health conditions, complex care decisions and adjustments to their lives and the lives of their loved ones," as the HCS website says.
It was during this time, Erb recalls, that Sheehan's enthusiasm skyrocketed as she became aware of the impact their work could make on the lives of others.
“That’s when we discovered that she had this passion and idea of becoming a hospice nurse in the future and palliative sounded like a really wonderful thing to explore,” said Erb, who was one of two individuals to nominate Sheehan for this year’s Trendsetters award. “She just has a strong inclination toward working with folks who are living with a great deal of suffering or who may be moving toward the end of life.”
With an emphasis on community education, the pair would also look to formalize a program they could deliver to individuals and families throughout the area who were already receiving HCS’s services. It came to fruition during the coronavirus pandemic.
Described by Sheehan as a “bridge program,” this at-home palliative care program boosted the collaboration between HCS’s hospice and palliative departments, streamlining the process for any patient who may transition from one to the other by ensuring they can keep the same personnel and limiting the amount of variability for the comfort and convenience of the family.
“It's really an interdisciplinary team approach because we want to make sure we care for the patient in a holistic manner so we address all of their needs — physical, spiritual and emotional,” said Sheehan, who now serves as hospice and palliative clinical nurse manager. “There is no right or wrong as far as what avenue the patient wants to take.”
Now, Sheehan and Erb, who serves as supervisor of HCS’s Palliative and Hospice Social Work and Support Programs, work closely as a team, meeting weekly with the hospice team to assist any patients who express a desire to transition care and assisting nurses in obtaining their certification in hospice and palliative care so they can provide patients a continuum of care.
Currently, HCS serves 100 families with hospice care — nearly double the number from a year ago — and 451 in their clinical and palliative care programs throughout Cheshire County.
“It is so rewarding to work with patients and families in the community," Sheehan said. "To meet the patient and the family where they’re at in their disease progression or just in their journey and to be able to help them along the way — there really isn’t anything like it."
Working with Sheehan and Erb is Caitlin League, a care transitions specialist at HCS, who is on the front lines when it comes to the organization’s push to inform the public on the benefits of hospice and palliative care. In addition to maintaining relationships between the organization and referral sources, she also hosts information sessions to help spread the word when it comes to the accessibility of and differences between hospice and palliative care.
League, who also nominated Sheehan this year, first met her when interviewing for a position at HCS last July and knew instantly that she was just the kind of person she wanted to work with and could learn a lot from.
“It was evident to me from the beginning that she had a kind and caring soul,” League wrote in her nomination letter. “I have observed how admirably and tirelessly Vanessa works to manage her amazing staff and give such loving and dignified care … Her sweet demeanor and incredibly competent clinical care allows her to make beautiful connections with patients. She is calm and [a] natural leader during times of crisis. She is a true inspiration to all that know her.”
