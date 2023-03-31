It’s safe to say Vanessa Sheehan feels at home in the Monadnock Region. A lifelong resident of Troy, she knows the intricacies of the winding roads that define the local landscape and connect us with each other. But it’s her journey and rapid advancement in the field of health care, mostly spent at Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, that has placed the 37-year-old professional at the heart of local hospice and palliative care and allowed her to forge novel yet everlasting pathways for those navigating medical care.

Sheehan’s first exposure to hospice came as a teenager when her grandfather received end-of-life care through HCS. As a witness to the holistic approach the hospice team provided him in his final days, she became motivated to do the same for others when she grew up.

Vanessa Sheehan is one of eight young professionals in the Monadnock Region to win a 2023 Trendsetters award. Video by Hannah Schroeder / The Keene Sentinel

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.