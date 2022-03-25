While managing a bank, helping others with trauma and aiding the operations of a Catholic high school, Lindsey Swett still makes a point as a single parent to spend quality time with her seven-year-old daughter.
Swett, a resident of Keene all her life, is the branch and business development manager at the Savings Bank of Walpole in Winchester, and has been since that location opened in October. The branch's opening in the town was significant, as Winchester had been left without a bank following the closing of TD Bank that April.
“There were a number of residents who don’t drive or can’t drive and had no access to a bank,” said Swett, 39.
Before the new branch opened, she spent time in Winchester to get to know the community and start opening accounts. Swett visited senior-living centers and local businesses to familiarize residents with the bank and get the branch off the ground.
“I wanted to show good faith and make the community aware,” Swett said. “I wanted them to know that we weren’t just going to put a Band-Aid over the issue but we would actually try to fix what happened when the bank left.”
But Dominic Perkins, senior vice president of retail administration, said Swett's efforts didn’t stop there.
“She then spent late nights and weekends getting staff, equipment, vendors, and bank systems ready for our opening day,” Perkins said to The Sentinel in an email.
According to Perkins, while leading a staff of three, Swett led her team to a record in departmental account growth, opening 200 accounts in November alone.
One of the most important aspects for her of managing a bank, Swett said, is establishing a personal connection with her customers.
“You have to be able to take what the customer is saying with empathy, and let them know you are trying to help,” Swett said. “You want them to feel like we’re one big, happy family.”
Angela Chicoine, a customer of the bank, said that when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, Swett was caring and concerned.
“She bought me a breast cancer pin and started wearing one herself, and bought me a card and had all the people at the branch sign it for me,” Chicoine said in an email.
Swett has been working with the Savings Bank of Walpole for 18 years, starting as a teller at the West Street branch in Keene. Around four years ago she started at the Court Street branch, where she worked under Branch Manager Lisa Bierweiler-Franks, who acted as a role model for Swett.
“I admired her management skills and I always tried to exhibit her passion,” Swett said.
Bierweiler-Franks said Swett had an infectious, uplifting attitude that made developing personal relationships with customers easy for her.
“What stands out about Lindsey is her upbeat attitude and positive outlook on life,” Bierweiler-Franks said in an email. “She is a role model for positivity and exemplifies the glass half full attitude.”
And Swett never forgets a name or a face, Bierweiler-Franks added. “There were so many times that other branches would call and ask Lindsey if she remembered a customer or could remember a name and of course she did,” she said. “Everyone has personal meaning and a special place in Lindsey's heart.”
Swett is heavily involved in the community outside of work as well. She serves on the board of Cooper’s Crossroads in Keene as treasurer. The nonprofit helps raise awareness of the effects of adverse childhood events and trauma, and provides programs like equine therapy to help people who've experienced this.
“It gives them a sense of pride, which is huge,” Swett said. “I think it really brings out the compassion of people and it heals trauma that was pushed to the side.”
She also serves on the Saint Joseph Regional School and Our Lady of Mercy Academy Advisory Board in Keene. Her daughter, Shayla, attends St. Joseph's, which is adjacent to the high school, Mercy Academy. Swett said being on the board was a chance for her to get involved with her daughter’s school without having to “juggle so many balls.”
Even more important than her professional life is the time she spends with Shayla. Swett said it’s been hard raising her daughter as a single mother, but she makes sure to prioritize the time they spend together. At the end of every week, Swett has a “no-phone Sunday” in which she puts her phone away as she spends the day with her daughter.
“Sunday is our time to be together,” Swett said.
She and her daughter love the outdoors. Together they enjoy activities like ice skating, hiking and kayaking, and Shayla’s favorite, swimming.
“If she could swim every day she would,” Swett said. “She’s a fish.”
One of the main reasons Swett is able to work full time while raising Shayla is a support system she has worked out with her parents, in which they help take care of her daughter when Swett cannot because of work. Swett said she works so hard in order to afford Shayla every opportunity she can.
“Every decision I make is always what’s best for her and has her in mind,” Swett said.
Given the time she spends with Shayla and at her job, it is hard to imagine Swett gets any time for herself, but she does. She loves to exercise every day and gets up at 4 a.m. to work out for two hours.
"Health and fitness are a passion of mine, and they make me feel good," Swett said. "I'm naturally a bubbly person and exercise keeps that in check."
And though her family and friends are a top priority, she also cherishes the moments she spends with her customers.
“Being a part of this community is great and staying connected to the people, I like that,” she said.