Shaun Filiault of Keene credits coffee with giving him the energy to be as involved as he is in the community. But the Keene native’s enthusiasm shows how natural it is for him.
“He likes to share and listen and be part of the landscape,” says Raleigh Ormerod, a Keene city councilor.
Filiault returned to Keene in December 2019 after living in Boston, then Australia, then Boston again. He says he loves working at Bragdon, Baron & Kossayda, a general practice law firm in Keene. The firm places Filiault on a different path all the time, as it handles everything from separates to wills and trusts to small claims and everything in between. He enjoys the diversity.
Ormerod nominated Filiault as a 2021 Trendsetter after interacting with him as Filiault ran for the Keene School Board last year. Ormerod was on the School Board at the time, and the two started discussing issues.
Filiault went out and spoke with constituents, parents and teacher unions. That strategy helped him beat out an incumbent and a city councilor running for the board, Ormerod says.
One of the major items inspiring Filiault to run was a contract for tutors. He sought to ensure they were being provided adequate pay for their services.
Ultimately, Filiault resigned from the school board to avoid any potential conflicts of interest after the law firm where he works was hired by the district. He then filled in the extra time by getting involved elsewhere, joining the board of directors of a couple of nonprofits, the Lions Club and other organizations. At the time of the interview, he was chairman of the Keene Democrats, which he led through the 2020 general election.
Ormerod was on the city council when it appointed Filiault to Keene’s Human Rights Committee. And they are both supporters of Monadnock Family Services.
Believing mental health is overlooked in the health care system, Filiault says it’s great to have an organization like Monadnock Family Services be so focused on the subject. He promotes public health awareness and believes everyone should be insured for the mental health services they need. Filiault also teaches River Valley Community College and Southern New Hampshire University courses and is a fitness instructor for Option 1 Fitness in Keene.
Filiault is always looking for self-improvement and taking responsibility Ormerod says. “He’s not always going for the most glamorous committees. He’s going for places to make a difference.”
Pathways for Keene is another organization where Filiault lends a hand. He wants to make sure the city has “great bike paths, and get more bikes here and more active transportation like walking and biking,” Ormerod says.
Filiault enjoys maintaining and developing the trails, seeing them as a gift to the community. He also believes it’s important to be physically active and fit.
Filiault also is involved with The Trevor Project, a national nonprofit focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youth. The group does “a great job” providing resources and doing advocacy work, Filliault says.
Having grown up in Keene, Filiault feels he received a lot of support and care from the community. Now that he’s returned as a professional, he says he wants to give back. He described taking away something special from each service experience.
“I think that it’s really important to share your talents and gifts with the community,” he says.
Filiault called his father, Randy Filiault, another city councilor, “a great role model” who instilled in him the value of community service. Filiault encourages others who want to get involved to look at their interests and find nonprofits geared towards them.