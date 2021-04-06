Sarah Rosley is moving fast.
Rosley, 25, graduated college a semester early and, just three years after joining Savings Bank of Walpole, has earned respect from many of her more seasoned colleagues.
Perhaps most remarkably, Rosley and her boyfriend, James Rokes Jr., to whom she is now engaged, bought their Winchester home six years ago, when she was 19.
While she works in mortgage lending now, Rosley says she knew very little about the subject back then. She felt the national lender that helped the couple obtain a loan didn't prepare them for the process and failed to explain various aspects of the loan.
"It was terrifying," she says. "I was confused; I was scared. I just wanted to be on the other side of that table, making that not the case for others going through those transactions."
According to her colleagues at Savings Bank of Walpole, where Rosley is a mortgage loan officer, she is doing just that.
Rosley grew up in Stoddard and graduated from Keene High School in 2013. She stayed local and attended Keene State College, where she studied financial management with a minor in economics.
A commuter student, Rosley says that most of her extracurricular work happened off-campus: She interned for The Healthy Monadnock Alliance, a Keene-based organization promoting health equity in the region, and also took an honors capstone course that involved helping Mad Radish, a community-supported agriculture (CSA) farm in Chesterfield, develop its business plan.
As Rosley prepared to graduate in December 2016, she began weighing possible next steps. Savings Bank of Walpole stood out, she says, because as a lifelong customer, she had always been impressed by the bank's culture.
The bank didn't have any openings at the time, but Rosley applied anyway. In January 2017, she was hired as a lending assistant.
After about half a year in that position, she advanced to a different role doing mortgage processing, where she spent another seven months. At 22, she was promoted to her current job as a mortgage loan officer.
Rosley says she had to learn fast in that role, where she is responsible for helping customers identify and take out a home loan appropriate for their financial situation. That required developing interpersonal skills, to quickly learn about and help clients, as well as a grasp of highly technical financial regulations.
"It came about pretty quickly," she says of the job. "I wouldn't say that I was quite ready for it, but you just had to get ready."
Rosley has excelled, by all accounts.
Savings Bank of Walpole President Mark Bodin says that she is smart, articulate and engaging — qualities, he says, that put customers at ease. And in a role that sometimes requires telling a client they aren't ready for a loan, Bodin said Rosley handles those sensitive conservations with poise.
"Buying a home — especially your first home — is not impulsive and is something many dream of and save for [for] many years," he says. "Sarah does a wonderful job at guiding these people and making the process as calm and efficient as possible."
That process typically begins with an evaluation to determine whether a client can afford a certain home and then involves familiarizing them with different loan options, Rosley explains. She learns about their employment status, financial situation and how much they feel comfortable spending on a mortgage before helping them apply. If a client needs help improving their eligibility for a loan, the process may take multiple years, she says.
Informed by her own home-buying experience, Rosley is careful to make her advice intelligible and informative. That often means pausing to explain financial jargon like "private mortgage insurance," even if the client didn't ask.
"I don't want to just fly by that and assume that they know," she says. "… A lot of folks are hesitant to ask those questions. You just have to lay it out there for them in a manner that makes sense."
Rosley, like the rest of the bank's mortgage operation, has been tested in the past year, with a lack of homes on the market contributing to high closing prices and low borrowing rates driving a refinancing boom.
Business has accelerated: The bank processed twice the number of home loans in 2020 as it did the previous year, Bodin says. Of the mortgages Savings Bank of Walpole closed last year, he said, Rosley was responsible for more than $24 million in volume. (In December, she ranked third among all loan originators in Cheshire County, according to The Warren Group, a Massachusetts-based real estate data publisher.)
"2020 has been a stressful year, and Sarah rose to meet all the challenges the bank and community encountered," Savings Bank of Walpole Vice President Dawn Martin says.
Rosley is also making an impact outside the office.
She joined the Winchester Centennial Lions Club a few years ago and has served as its secretary since 2019. As a member of the Keene Family YMCA's Development and Community Impact Committee, Rosley brings a "fresh perspective" to committee discussions, according to Paul Miller, the organization's development and community impact director.
"Her voice and her views are so important to this group," he says. "Sarah is helping us to forge new directions and new strategies to meet emerging demographics that are important to the Y and the people it seeks to serve."
There is more on the horizon. Rosley wants to expand her knowledge of the resources available to clients and explore in more depth the regulations that govern her industry.
Having recently sold her former house and purchased a new Winchester property — a 20-acre lot on Old Spofford Road, where she and Rokes are handling their own construction on a home — Rosley says she remains committed to helping others fulfill their dreams of homeownership, too.
"Just to be a small part of that is pretty cool," she says.