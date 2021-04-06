The year 2020 was successful one for Paul Dubois’s company, Safety Made. It is in part because Safety Made’s product is preparedness, but it is also because of the deliberate choices Dubois has made to create a strong and stable manufacturing company.
Safety Made manufactures health and safety products emblazoned with corporate logos. These products are used to strengthen relationships within businesses, between businesses and between businesses and their customers. Products are ordered for business promotion, customer appreciation, and incentivizing and rewarding employees within companies.
The company assembles kits of all sizes with the new necessities, including PPEs, hand sanitizer and gloves. They also carry flashlights, safety vests, classic first aid kits and survival kits.
Their product list includes glimmers of pre-COVID times when health and wellness was not such serious business, such as a small first aid golfing kit that includes Band-Aids alongside golf tees. It is not a stretch to understand why Safety Made’s products are in demand. Safety Made gives businesses an opportunity for promotional gifts to be utilitarian and not just act as lip service.
“When the pandemic hit, we were in a perfect niche. We took on as much business as we could,” says Dubois.
Not only was Safety Made creating a necessary and desirable product during a medical crisis, but their structure allowed them to respond creatively.
In 2020, Safety Made was able to fulfill city and county orders “where distributors used our inventory, printing and assembly capabilities to create products to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” says Dubois.
These products, such as tote bags filled with PPEs, “make me feel like we are helping to make a difference as an anchor product in this battle.”
Dubois chose Keene as a home for his company, not because it was the easy choice, but because it was home. Dubois grew up in Keene and started working for an assembly supplier as a sophomore in high school, starting with assembly and moving into screen printing. After returning home from St. Michael’s College in Burlington, Vermont, where he earned a bachelor’s of science in business administration, Dubois was able to move into sales. Now Keene is also home to his own family, including his wife, Caitlin, and their two young children.
Being in a small New England town represents its own challenges. Unemployment rates are consistently low — and shipping rates are consistently high. The high shipping costs of delivering their West Coast accounts are unavoidable, but Dubois overcomes the problem of a low employment pool by working with local temp organizations and by creating a family-like company culture, which means employee retention is high.
Safety Made offers its employees competitive pay, health care reimbursement and career advancement as a strong foundation of respect, but Dubois also goes out of his way to show his employees that they are valued. Most simply, this means that Dubois walks the manufacturing floor every morning, checking in with all of his staff. More pointed acknowledgments include employee outings and luncheons, but Dubois is also there to support employees in more difficult times. He believes in the power of stepping in to help an employee who might need help with, for example, getting a car or facing other financial challenges.
Dubois uses strong communication to reinforce internal company relationships but also to effectively model for his employees how to interact with customers. Last year was a year of supply problems, especially in the medical supply sector, and clear and honest communication was key. Transparency was important to communicate with customers and distributors.
“We were successful,” says Dubois, “because we stuck to commitments and didn’t over-promise.”
Safety Made relied on its established accounts with suppliers to continue serving its clients. In 2020, Safety Made was also able to expand its business model into retail and contract manufacturing, hoping to strengthen the company through diversification.
Dubois created Safety Made three years ago, around the same time his first child was born. The first few years of parenthood can be filled with tremendous challenges and almost inconceivable growth, both internally and externally. There are moments of self-doubt. This is not dissimilar to starting your own business.
Despite the sleepless nights, Dubois is proud of the business he has built, a company that has already outgrown its space twice and has increased its manufacturing by 60%. He employs 25 people and hopes that there will be a greater diversity of medium-size businesses employing people in the future.
Dubois came from an entrepreneurial family, but at a certain point, it comes down to an individual and his belief that he can do it and do it better.