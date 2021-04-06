Molly Fletcher's artwork is a visual translation of her understanding of this region's dark humor, grit and penchant for plaid. Fletcher's work is centered on place: paying tribute to the hot dog stand, examining the monumental status of covered bridges, and taking a closer look at her neighbors and their habits.
To "make it" as an artist, it is often assumed that one must relocate to an urban center with the proper art infrastructure, but Fletcher proves that by staying in place, it is possible to create a new culture, portraits that assert a more authentic understanding of what it means to be from somewhere.
Many artists export their vision of their home place to be shown in larger venues, but Fletcher actively exhibits her work locally. This allows the "subjects" of Fletcher's work also to be the beneficiaries. If anyone is being laughed at, they were in on the joke the whole time.
"My body of work has been really well-received in the area where we live. In some ways, it pokes fun at where we live, but it also respects it," says Fletcher.
The subject of Fletcher's artwork is not the only thing rooted in the community in which she lives. She is also deeply intertwined in local art education. Fletcher teaches at the primary, secondary and collegiate levels, all within the boundaries of Keene. At St. Joseph Regional School, Fletcher teaches preschoolers through 5th-graders. Even with her youngest students, Fletcher focuses on art as a skill that can be strengthened.
"Art is something that, through practice, you get better at," says Fletcher.
Fletcher's teaching has been affected by COVID-19. She finds herself policing mask-use and spending more of her precious art-making time cleaning before she speeds onto her next class by cart. She describes the new realities of the COVID landscape as "a group of bummers and blessings at the same time."
Despite the challenges, Fletcher believes a sense of humor is vital for both life and art. She shares this with her students, who just completed self-portraits almost obliterated by bubble gum proxies of pink balloons.
Fletcher also leads two mural clubs, one for each of the lower grades and upper grades. Students actively determine the content, work on the creation of, and manage the maintenance of murals. St. Joseph's is already home to many of the group's works.
At the new Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Fletcher teaches Art I and chairs faculty meetings. She spends a lot of time on color theory and teaching her students how to draw and render from life.
At Keene State College, Fletcher is an adjunct professor of painting, design and drawing. Fletcher works with many non-art majors in her classes. She sees this as an opportunity to encourage students who may not self-identify as artists. Fletcher, herself, did not always see herself as an artist. Her self-identity was strengthened by the opportunity to take high-level classes and work with passionate faculty. This transformative experience at Keene State made her want to pay it forward and teach at the college level. During her MFA program at the University of Delaware, Fletcher started teaching right away and now, for the past nine years, has been shaping artists at her alma mater.
Fletcher has also worked to provide opportunities to expand art showing and viewing experiences. In 2019, she was a committee member to start, invite and facilitate an annual alumni art exhibition at Keene State. In 2011, she was also on the Carroll House Gallery's founding board, an off-campus teaching gallery that allows Keene State students to see how a gallery operates and exhibit their work.
Fletcher has been shaping young artists in her community through her teaching, and all the while reaching those even farther afield, working to make and promote public artworks that engage the passerby. She has been actively involved with The Friends of Public Art, working with her mentor and friend, Rosie Bernardi, to install temporary paper murals. Fletcher sees this work as an important precursor to the Walldogs Mural project, allowing the community and city to live with and reflect on the experience of public art.
For the Magical History Mural Tour, culminating in a 4-day festival and 16 public art murals, Fletcher worked on the planning and fundraising committees. Fletcher's work culminated in designing a community mural in Railroad Depot. The mural, featuring a garden plot, was laid out as a large paint-by-numbers project, allowing anyone to show up and jump right into the project. The permanent mural was constructed on aluminum panels on the ground. This design allowed for greater inclusivity and kept the participants off high ladders. Fletcher used these same successful techniques when designing the paste paper mural in honor of Scott Mullett for the Arts Alive 10th anniversary party.
The streets are not the only place the public might interact with Fletcher's work. For the last 10 years, she has also been hosting pop-up art exhibits in Keene using motel rooms, empty storefronts, barns and local business venues. These group exhibits are only up for one night and showcase artists from the Keene area and outside of it.
Fletcher finds the subject for her art close at hand, exhibiting it close to its source, proof that the raw material has been here all along; it just requires a closer look.