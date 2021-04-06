Last year, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lisa Scoville saw someone treat a store employee rudely while he was trying to keep the business clean.
She felt bad for the man, who was still going to work every day despite a dangerous and rapidly spreading virus. It was then that she got the idea to use her skills as a photographer to showcase and celebrate those who didn't have the luxury of being able to quarantine.
"You've got plenty of people (who) were still going and doing the basics to keep the economy going in our area," she says. "So I started reaching out to those businesses, and they would reach out to me as well, and it became a documentary of people who continue to work through the pandemic, very selflessly.
"At that point in time, we were all afraid," she continues. "We didn't know what was going to happen."
Scoville took the idea and ran with it. Over the past year, she has been setting up socially distanced, often outdoor, photographs of essential workers in the region to honor their commitment to serving their communities. The photos' subjects have ranged from first responders and health-care workers to grocery store employees and mail carriers. (She photographed The Keene Sentinel's staff, as well.)
After a while, the Keene resident had a large enough collection that she decided to assemble them into a coffee table-style book, which she plans to self-publish. While she's still adding photos to the book, which will be called "Unsung Heroes," she's hoping to have it completed and ready to sell by April. She says she plans to donate the proceeds to local businesses.
The North Carolina native first got into photography when she was young, taking cues from her mother, also a photographer, and signing up for photography classes as a high-school student. When she married into a military family, Scoville began traveling frequently — she's lived all over the world — and said she used photography as a way of documenting her family's journeys.
"I had people who really enjoyed my photos and asked me to start taking photos for them, and I ended up just kind of pursuing it," she says. "I started off as a lifestyle and wedding photographer, and that's still what I do. I enjoy, immensely, taking photos of families; I love taking maternity photos, senior portraits. I enjoy those things."
She has lived in Keene since the summer of 2019 with her husband, Marc Scoville, their four children from previous relationships — his two daughters, Molly and Abby, her two sons, Hayden and Harrison — and their youngest child Jake. The couple settled down in New England after Marc Scoville left the military.
She says the "Unsung Heroes" project got started when she struggled to figure out how to keep her family healthy while her husband, an EMS pilot, was regularly working with COVID-19 patients. She says she wanted to acknowledge those who still had to report to their jobs, regardless of the circumstances.
She started by coming to workers' homes and photographing them on their porches with their families, something she had seen photographers from other parts of the country doing as well. But she decided to open the project to whole workplaces when some of her subjects said it didn't feel right to pose for the photos without their colleagues, who'd also been hard at work during the pandemic.
In nominating Scoville as a 2021 Trendsetter, her husband recounted the story of the mistreated employee who inspired "Unsung Heroes" and said his wife has been sincerely committed to the project, sticking with it for months and often working long nights to get the book ready.
Even now that New Hampshire's economy has opened up enough for her to get back to her usual photography business, she's still hard at work on "Unsung Heroes," he added.
"Now, Lisa is able to work again, but she is also spending countless hours each week trying to self-publish a book of the photographs she has taken," he wrote. "A book that she is paying for out of pocket while planning to donate proceeds back to our community to help pay off small [businesses'] emergency loans."
But the photo book isn't the only thing Scoville is working on these days. She's also involved with efforts to bring back and reinvent one of Keene's most beloved traditions — the Keene Pumpkin Festival.
She says she's been in talks with outgoing board members from Let It Shine, the nonprofit that has managed the event and relaunched a smaller version three years after rioting erupted outside the festival in 2014. Let It Shine announced last year that the group would be stepping back from organizing the event.
Scoville says she's envisioning a festival with a chili cook-off, trick-or-treating for kids, live music and participation from local businesses, and says such an event would benefit downtown businesses and the city at large.
However, she says all those involved agree it's best to aim for a 2022 Pumpkin Festival, realizing that a 2021 event might not leave enough time for pandemic-related concerns to subside; Scoville and several others will be sworn into the Let It Shine board of directors next month, and they'll get to work on a plan.
"Any type of festival is going to bring money into our downtown and into our shops and businesses," she says. "Any attention that you can get that will help fuel growth in a town is important. Because the better your businesses are doing, and the more curbside appeal, and the more it seems like a community where everyone's involved, the more people you're going to have move to the area ... or create more businesses."