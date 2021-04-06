Kristen Noonan views her civic involvement not only as community service but also as a valuable example to her two young children.
"Sometimes they're like, 'You have another meeting again tonight?,'" says Noonan, 39, who sits on the boards of the Friends of Fitzwilliam Town Library, Keene Day Care Center and Monadnock Regional School District, in addition to other leadership roles in the community.
"And that's kind of hard for them, but it's a great opportunity to explain why I do these things, and it's not just for them but for all the kids in town, all the students and all the staff," she says of her school board position. "I haven't explained the taxpayer piece to them yet, but they really get that what I'm doing is for everybody. And I think that's important to show them by doing."
But the example Noonan sets extends well beyond her 9-year-old son Desmond and 7-year-old daughter Evelyn. In fact, she says she hopes her varied work throughout the Monadnock Region inspires others to get more involved, too.
"I do sort of feel like a trendsetter," Noonan says. "I was actually thinking about this the other day and thinking about all the people, specifically in town, that have asked me, 'What can I do in town? I see you do all these things, and I feel like I should be doing something. What should I be doing?' So I think that's really neat."
Noonan's enthusiasm for the community is readily apparent to those who work with her, such as Erin Ostergard, who has served with her on the boards of the Friends of the Fitzwilliam Town Library and the Emerson Elementary School Parent Teacher Community Organization.
"Kristen is always reaching out to her community to get input on important issues," Ostergard wrote in her nomination letter for the Trendsetter awards. "She is always there to help out her community members. She keeps our town updated on important school district issues and has the best interests of our community in mind. She is always available to answer questions and takes the time to help members of our community understand important issues. She is an asset to our community."
Noonan, who works as a mortgage post-closing coordinator at Savings Bank of Walpole in Keene, moved to Fitzwilliam in 2006. The Guilford, Connecticut, native had never been to the Monadnock Region before starting at Keene State College.
"I started in 1999 there and basically never left the area after that because I liked it so much," she says.
Noonan graduated in 2003 with a degree in psychology and took a job as a tutor with New Hampshire School Administrative Unit 29, essentially providing behavioral therapy to special needs students.
That job didn't provide health insurance, though, so when she turned 26, she began to look for jobs in banking after a friend's mother, who worked at Savings Bank of Walpole, told her the industry offered good pay and benefits.
Noonan started as a teller at Savings Bank of Walpole in August 2006, about three months after she moved from Keene to Fitzwilliam with her husband, John, a facilities manager at Markem-Imaje Corp., whom she met while they were both at Keene State. She held a variety of different roles at the bank between 2006 and 2014 when she left following her daughter's birth.
"We decided it made more financial sense, really, for me to stay home with both children," Noonan says. "And also, I really wanted to do that."
During her time away from Savings Bank of Walpole, Noonan started volunteering even more. She ran an infant and toddler playgroup for the Fitzwilliam Recreation Department for about four years, served a year as president of the Emerson PTCO and joined the school board in 2018, the same year she returned to the bank part-time.
"Once I was staying home with the kids, I was able more to get out and meet more people in town, because living here but working in Keene, I didn't really get to go around town all that much," she says. "... It's just something that I really enjoy doing, giving back to the community. You also meet people that you might not have if you do all these things. And it just creates a really nice sense of community."
Lisa Steadman was the school board chairwoman when Noonan joined three years ago and said she quickly became an effective board member who always does her homework and communicates well with her colleagues.
"I have to say though, one of my favorite things about working with Kristen on the board is knowing that we can disagree and still have excellent, productive conversations," Steadman wrote. "There have been times when the community I represent (Troy) has been at odds with her community (Fitzwilliam) over-taxation or construction projects, and the public debate became very heated.
"In these times, Kristen and I were always able to work together and present facts, allowing the residents to make informed decisions. Even in adversity, it felt like a partnership."
Noonan added that she strives to bring this sort of open communication to everything she does, both personally and professionally.
"In any scenario, if someone feels heard, then they're going to feel better about whatever decision is made," she says. "I feel like the best thing to do is obviously listen to both sides, and really take into account a middle ground, as well, and try to find that middle ground, if possible. And that helps with pretty much any situation that I'm in."