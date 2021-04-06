When it comes to her expansive list of accomplishments, Catherine "Catt" Workman credits the women she grew up around.
Raised in a triple-decker apartment in Boston, she was surrounded by female mentors, from her mother to teachers and neighbors.
Now 37, the Keene resident said her public service focus, both professionally and personally, was instilled at a young age.
"My mom really instilled in me that confidence ... [and] always made sure I was in extracurriculars, which kind of bounces back to something that I always carried with me into adulthood — expanding opportunities," Workman says.
And that she did.
Workman is an investigator with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services (BEAS). She also serves in several roles in the community, including city councilor, SEA/SEIU Local 1984 union councilor and a member of the Greater Keene Women's Softball Association.
In her position with the state, Workman is responsible for investigating allegations of abuse or neglect among vulnerable adults. This is her fourth position in an adult-focused service role.
Workman moved to New Hampshire in 2009, shortly after graduating from Salem State College in Massachusetts, where she received a bachelor's in sociology with a minor in criminal justice.
She started her career at Monadnock Developmental Services (MDS) as a general case manager, focusing on adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Soon after, she was promoted to a specialized case manager within the agency's forensics team, where the people she worked with included adults with comorbidities, as well as people with problematic sexual behaviors requiring the creation of risk management plans.
"It was right in my realm of experience and expertise," Workman says.
After four years at MDS, Workman moved to Monadnock Family Services, again as a case manager for the elderly, before taking a different position with the state health department in 2017.
She was in the Bureau of Family Assistance before her current position and determined eligibility for state benefits like Medicaid and SNAP.
Workman says she loved the job, but after finishing her online master's degree in psychology with a forensics focus from Southern New Hampshire University in 2019, she wanted to put it to use.
"It's doing investigations, so I get to use the forensic interviewing techniques, and I get to do a little bit of that criminal justice investigation," she says of the job she holds now.
When asked why she's spent her career focused on adults and elderly clients, she said it's about helping those who can't help themselves.
"I want to be an advocate for those who either don't feel like they have a voice in the system, that their voice isn't loud enough, or they are just unaware with how to access the system," she says.
This was also part of her Keene City Council campaign platform.
Elected in 2019, Workman — who serves on the council's planning, licenses and development committee — decided to run because she wanted to bring a younger voice to local politics.
"Having worked in the community for the past 10 or so years, I felt I had seen enough to have enough background knowledge that I was qualified to hold office," she says.
Primarily, Workman is focused on increasing services to combat homelessness and substance misuse, continuing to attract and retain young professionals and ensuring affordable housing options for all residents.
"I have always been good at linking people to services, so it's just a skill of mine, and really there's a lot of people who do not have access to family. ... Not everyone has a strong network of support," she says.
In addition to her career and the council, she has volunteered for several area organizations.
"It stems from childhood," she says. "I just had time available ... I always feel slightly guilty because I don't feel my résumé is as long as it should be."
One of her friends, Denise Perna, says that before she got to know Workman personally, she was able to watch her from afar as her coworker at Monadnock Family Services.
"Just from an outside perspective, she appears to be very organized, she's very community-focused, she's a very intelligent woman, and she just has the best intention for everyone that she meets," says Perna, 29, of Keene.
Perna also joked that, whatever you want to be involved in, Workman will find a way to help.
"I really think that Catt can inspire future generations to bring youth into the community," she says, "and to get people who want to be involved."