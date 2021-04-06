Raised by two public school teacher parents, Alana Fiero was inspired from a young age to serve the public.
She started in high school as a member of Key Club, an international student service organization, and later of Circle K Club, a collegiate service leadership program of Kiwanis International.
By the time she graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in media studies, she wasn’t sure what to do next — until she attended a career fair and a company official asked if she’d ever considered working in human resources.
The company was C&S Wholesale Grocers, and while the position offered to her wasn’t in a field she had any knowledge of, she took a chance and moved to New Hampshire.
That was four years ago. Fiero, 24, of Swanzey, attended the company’s leadership development program, and after working in several positions there (most recently on the digital marketing team), she was promoted to communications and community relations specialist in June of last year.
Her role requires working with C&S nonprofit partners locally and nationwide, she said, “to spread (the company’s) message and see how we can help.”
She described it as her dream job.
“I’m such a people person,” she says. “I love networking and connecting people, and I like to be well-informed about what is happening in the community.”
Her father, a science teacher in her hometown outside Albany, New York, also influenced her love of gardening.
“While I was growing up, he ran a community garden at his school,” she says. “The students would help him in the garden. He also ran a butterfly house, and I used to help take care of the caterpillars.”
Fiero noticed a community garden on the C&S grounds when she began working there, and while she doesn’t consider herself an expert, she took on the voluntary position of workplace garden site coordinator.
“I make sure every employee has a spot,” she says, adding that gardeners are encouraged to donate part of their harvest to the Community Kitchen of Keene. “It’s mostly self-guided, but I offer structure and supplemental resources.”
A member of the C&S leadership development program suggested she attend a Keene Young Professionals Network after-hours meet-up, which eventually led to Fiero becoming the group’s marketing chair in charge of its monthly newsletter.
“In Keene, it’s hard to find young professionals,” she says — one of the reasons she joined the network was to be able to connect with them. “I wanted to reach out and find new friends, meet new people in town and learn about different industries.”
Using her experience with Canva, a free graphics and editing tool, Fiero revived the group’s newsletter (which was out of publication when she began working on the marketing committee in 2019) and creates logos for network events as well as strengthened the group’s social media presence to improve engagement and grow its following.
A class she took on social media campaigns helped guide her in creating a network campaign to drive app downloads to benefit the Monadnock Conservancy. She also launched the app, a tool for the public to find out about the group’s upcoming events as well as receive discounts at local businesses. For every app download, a user has the option to donate to the Conservancy.
“It was a good lesson to see what it takes to run a marketing campaign,” she says. “It’s easier said than done. You have to be persistent.”
Her next project she has launched and is in the thick of work on is the “A Taste of Keene” food festival, which the Keene Young Professionals Network is coordinating with the city of Keene for June 15.
“It’s about organization and accountability,” she says. “If you put in the effort from the beginning, it will run smoothly and help us to look professional. It sounds simple, but it will make a big difference.”
Her work with the young professionals network, she went on, has helped her in her work life.
“It’s helped me learn from my mistakes and have the opportunity to fix them, to learn new ways of doing things and develop new ideas,” she says.
When she’s not at work or volunteering, Fiero loves to ski, kayak, hike and bike — anything she can do outside. She is also working on her sewing skills, bolstered by a class she took at Mill Hollow Works. Computer programming is another of her hobbies.
She’s looking forward to her future in her position at C&S.
“It’s like drinking from a firehose getting adjusted (to the job),” she says. “It’s incredible, and there’s a lot to learn in this role in corporate philanthropy about how to interact with people. The biggest thing I need to learn is how to be a sponge. I want to be the expert, but I’m not ready yet.”