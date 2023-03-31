As both father to an 11-month-old daughter and assistant director of the Southwest Region Planning Commission, Todd Horner has his hands full but says he feels right at home in Keene.

Horner, 37, is also a regional planner at the commission, which provides technical assistance to 33 municipalities in the region. The public agency is one of nine established across the state that advises towns on various public policy issues such as transportation, economic development, housing and land use.

Todd Horner is one of eight young professionals in the Monadnock Region to win a 2023 Trendsetter award. Video by Jeff Kolter.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.