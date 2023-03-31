As both father to an 11-month-old daughter and assistant director of the Southwest Region Planning Commission, Todd Horner has his hands full but says he feels right at home in Keene.
Horner, 37, is also a regional planner at the commission, which provides technical assistance to 33 municipalities in the region. The public agency is one of nine established across the state that advises towns on various public policy issues such as transportation, economic development, housing and land use.
In addition, Horner said the commission often helps towns and the city of Keene identify funding opportunities to start or advance local projects.
Horner, who's been with SWRPC since 2018, often leads projects or is at the core of facilitating discussions between municipal and state officials and generating awareness for possible solutions to complicated issues.
In September, Horner helped usher a community bus tour in which SWRPC and members of the N.H. Community Loan Fund invited attendees to visit two resident-owned communities (ROCs) in the Monadnock Region and hear from people who live there.
Horner explained that ROCs are collectives of manufactured homes on land cooperatively owned by residents. The tour sought to highlight these sorts of communities as a cheaper form of housing amid a crippling shortage and demystify any misconceptions about manufactured housing.
"That's a good example of the work the commission does," he said. "We often create a space and opportunity for people and organizations to work with one another."
A crucial aspect of his job involves making those connections to address more effectively some of these multifaceted issues.
"Sometimes there can be a gap across municipalities and organizations at a regional scale," he said. "At the commission we try to generate discussion and collaboration at the regional scale because so many issues that affect communities are regional, like housing or transportation. You can't talk about transportation at a town or city level; you need to be thinking beyond."
To put his role into perspective, Horner said he isn't necessarily an expert on these topics, but he's often speaking to people who are and highlighting their findings to the benefit of the public.
For example, in 2020, he wrote the commission's Monadnock Broadband Implementation Guide which shined a light on opportunities and strategies towns could use to expand broadband internet access. The guide looked at the methods Chesterfield used to get its townwide fiber optic internet service in 2019.
"A big piece of the guide was putting onto paper the experience and knowledge that volunteers in Chesterfield gained and shared with other municipalities in the region," he said. "We did not invent that model, but we try to highlight it and increase its impact."
Horner now is actively leading a project known as Our Economy, a comprehensive economic development strategy for southwest New Hampshire. The initiative aims to help regional stakeholders understand what key trends are affecting the local economic environment and how those can be addressed — "like the workforce isn't growing as well as we would like, and we want to identify some key challenges and lay that knowledge base so that we can chart a course for tomorrow," he said. "What we learn with that research helps identify areas we should be concentrating on."
To tackle such broad challenges, Horner explained it's important that he and others at SWRPC maintain a strong network of partners to help.
"Since we are a small organization and serve a rural area, we don't have what you might call luxury of specializing or concentrating on one topic," he said. "We need to be generalists and keep building that knowledge base. We don't pretend to be experts on every single issue. We make a point to build that network so that if a town reaches out with a question, if we can't answer that immediately then we know a person ... that might have a more in-depth answer."
And with such a vast network, Horner's peers have certainly noticed his hard work.
Julianna Dodson, deputy executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, said she met Horner while serving on Chesterfield's Economic Development Committee, and he advised them on different matters.
"Whether it's a big thing or a small thing, you can count on Todd," she wrote in her nomination letter for a Trendsetter award. "[He] is an incredible human being, while remaining very unassuming. He doesn't push his viewpoints on others but lives them himself."
Julie Schoelzel, a project manager with the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, said Horner has always been generous with sharing his knowledge and keeping people informed of issues facing the Monadnock Region.
"He volunteers for several organizations and sits on the board of the chamber, and his work on Oureconomy.info is vital to the continued success of our region," she wrote. "Todd lives his values and we're all better for it."
Originally from Kennebunk, Maine, Horner attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He graduated in 2007 with a bachelor's in English, and in 2018 he received his master's in regional planning from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
"It was a bit of a career shift for me," he said.
For most of his 20s, Horner operated an organic vegetable farm in Peterborough. Despite farming and regional planning being quite different on the surface, Horner said there are certain parallels beneath the soil, which helped inform his transition into his current career.
"The latter leaves notably less dirt underneath my fingernails," he said. "But both are related to how we use and steward land as communities in order to build a prosperous, sustainable way of life.
Outside of his work with SWRPC, Horner serves on the board of the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce and Keene's Bicycle and Pedestrian Pathway Advisory Committee. He was also the Main Street track leader for last year's Radically Rural, a two-day summit co-hosted by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center focused on a variety of issues affecting rural communities nationwide. In that role, he curated public sessions emphasizing how to revitalize downtowns.
An avid cyclist, Horner uses a bicycle as his primary form of transportation to and from work, and even to pick up groceries. It takes him just five minutes to ride to the SWRPC offices on Ashuelot Street in Keene, and he said it's more affordable than maintaining a car.
"It's a great way to see and experience the community," he said. "When I'm biking on the bike path to work or getting groceries — you run into folks and get the opportunity to say hello. I think it's a more human form of transportation."
And at home in the Elm City, Horner is raising 11-month-old Margot alongside his wife Robin Cherof, who works in development and fundraising at MacDowell in Peterborough.
"Much of my life these days revolves around my wife and daughter," he said. "The ability for us to walk out the front door and walk over to Brewbakers or grab food on Main Street is amazing. It's a great place to raise a family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.