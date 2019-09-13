Keene, N.H. — The Local Crowd (TLC) Monadnock — a community-based crowdfunding program serving the entire Monadnock Region and state — invites emerging and established social enterprises to submit project proposals to TLC Monadnock. For this proposal cycle, TLC Monadnock seeks projects focusing on affordable housing, farms and food or living wage jobs and equity. While all for-profits, nonprofits and community initiatives are welcome to apply, projects addressing these community needs will receive extra campaign support and resources — beyond what is currently provided to all TLC Monadnock campaigns. All crowdfunding campaign teams receive hands-on technical assistance to help them launch a successful crowdfunding campaign. Campaign teams also receive a free crowdfunding assessment to ensure that they receive the coaching and training that best fits each team’s needs. TLC Monadnock will select up to six social enterprises to participate in this crowdfunding cohort, based on the potential of each project to positively impact their local economy and community. Accepted proposals will launch their campaigns in late fall or winter. This request for proposals is available online at tlcmonadnock.com/rfp. All proposals are due before 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2019. Crowdfunding is the process in which an entrepreneur, business, or organization asks a large number of people (usually through the internet) to contribute a certain amount of money for a specific project. By leveraging the power of crowdfunding, TLC Monadnock’s fundraising platform offers an innovative way for community members to support the projects they care about. For more information, visit tlcmonadnock.com or contact Jen Risley at 603-283-5401.