Time to Get Creative!

Last year the Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene, New Hampshire, ran all its programming and festivals in the old-fashioned way — in-person and often in crowds.
COVID-19 changed that. Public events and trustee meetings now happen via Zoom video conferencing and other enabling technologies.
Whenever the coronavirus is brought under control, the Society’s trustees will again gather in person, and exhibits and educational programs will again draw adults and school children to enclosed spaces.
But some online activity will remain. Lessons have been learned, skills have been built, and new ways of doing things have taken root.
“We expect virtual programming to have some appeal in the long term,” notes Rick Swanson, the nonprofit’s development director. “With the older demographic, people have been asking for it for some time. For example, could we video a program? The pandemic has forced us to do it.”
It’s turned out that the benefitting audience hasn’t been only older folks who don’t like driving at night.
The Society recently presented a film about a local company that in the 20th century made die-cast toy trucks and cars that are now collectibles. The initial plan was to show the movie in a theater setting, but for safety reasons, it was screened online.
Says Swanson, “We heard from people as far away as Florida thanking us for sharing it. If the program had been in person, we would have expected about 50 people. By streaming it, we reached 200.”
Disclosure: I’m a trustee of the Historical Society of Cheshire County. But this is not the only organization that’s learned things from COVID-19. The pandemic has led to new thinking and new methods all over the country that are likely to have lasting constructive effects.
The discoveries and gains — many involving communications technology — are particularly meaningful in rural areas, which, more than other parts of the country, could use a boost. Rural America didn’t recover from the Great Recession as robustly as most cities and suburbs did. In recent years, it has seen disturbing losses — for example, the shuttering of hospitals in sparsely populated areas.
Actually, the pandemic has led to some new appreciations of things rural this year.
Take the outdoors. Access to many parks around the country has been limited, and shelters on the Appalachian Trail were closed, but sales of tents and other outdoor amenities went up sharply. Where to pitch that new tent? Not likely in cities; more likely in rural places.
Then, too, as some public events in cities have been suspended, others in rural places have kept on schedule.
Later this month, the Wormfarm Institute, an arts-agriculture-ecology organization in southwest-central Wisconsin, will host a 50 mile-long self-guided driving tour of farms, artistic installations, cultural performances and food sales. Now in its eighth year, the project aims to introduce visitors from Milwaukee and Chicago and other distant centers to the land and culture where their food comes from.
A recent stop on what’s called the Farm/Art DTour included a 300 foot-long silage bag (that’s a silo on its side) that was painted in the pattern of a monarch caterpillar; in addition to the entertainment that it provided, the attraction generated added sales of grass-fed beef for the hosting farm.
COVID-19 has had a negative impact on Wormfarm, yes. Cooking and other classes for an accompanying Fermentation Fest were canceled, leaving the program booklet half-empty.
So, lemonade from lemons: The organizers wound up filling the empty pages with the work of local writers, and they now imagine a future literary magazine.
“It’s another way to punctuate the landscape,” notes Donna Neuwirth, one of the founders.
That’s not the only rural group that’s gotten by during the pandemic.
Had it remained in Boston where it was founded 38 years ago, Double Edge Theatre would likely be closed this year. But in 1994, it moved to a 105-acre former dairy farm in rural Ashfield (pop. 1,700) in the western part of Massachusetts — far from congested places.
This summer’s performance — titled “6 Feet Apart, All Together” — was a quickly-composed collection of revised scenes from prior years that were performed in different spots on the property. The audience walked from sketch to sketch for a performance arrangement that wouldn’t have been possible in an urban setting.
Audience sizes at Double Edge were down this year due to safe-distancing rules, and the number of actors was trimmed, too (the ensemble is non-union). Ticket receipts were down, but community support that included a quick $25,000 fundraising campaign to develop the grounds helped keep things alive.
Says Cariel Klein, the associate producer, “(None of that would have been possible) without the benefit of the land that surrounds us.”
Open space is just one consideration. Success for enterprises anywhere owes to multiple things, among them imagination, fortitude and community interest. All can be found in parts of rural America this year.
An impressive showcase is in Vermont, a distinctly rural state. Last March, the philanthropic Vermont Community Foundation launched a COVID-19 Response Fund to meet both short-term and long-term needs of Vermonters.
The state had experience in recovery. Following a devastating tropical storm in 2011 that killed people, swept away homes and destroyed iconic covered bridges, governments and nonprofits throughout the state mounted a self-help drive that put the accent on one word: resilience.
This year the foundation redirected $500,000 of its own resources in the response fund. It then raised a phenomenal $6 million in new money from donors that’s been deployed in small grants to housing services, senior centers and meal programs throughout the state.
Lessons have been learned, not least the fact that resilience isn’t just a word in this state — it’s a reliable action.
Sarah Waring, a foundation staff member, says lessons were learned. It became evident that the food system in the state — farms, restaurants, distributors — could pivot quickly. On the other hand, coordination among communities in an emergency could be improved.
There was confirmation of something else, she says. “For Vermont, rural connectivity is a matter of equity.”
On that point, this article ends where it began: Broadband.
While the internet opened up new opportunities for the Historical Society in Keene, internet service in much of rural America is spotty or nonexistent. Researching this article, I came upon one sprawling school district in Utah that parked some of its Wi-Fi-equipped buses near mobile home parks so children there could do their homework.
But even where connectivity is adequate, challenges remain. During the pandemic, health insurers have been paying some doctors the same dollars for virtual appointments as for in-person sessions. But once the pandemic is past us, will insurers go back to smaller payments for virtual appointments and push health providers away from telehealth services — to the disadvantage of rural regions that have lost their hospitals?
That’s just one of many uncertainties before us today. But we know enough from our experiences with COVID-19 this year that the pandemic has brought new challenges and possibilities to most of the country, rural America certainly included. Time to get creative.
Jim Rousmaniere is a longtime journalist who, for many years, was editor of The Keene (NH) Sentinel. He is active in community affairs. He lives in Roxbury, New Hampshire.