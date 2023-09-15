This once-depressed city makes a splash with seaplanes and is now flying high

Tavares Pavilion on the Lake in Wooton Park is within walking distance of the seaplane base on Lake Dora.

 Photos courtesy the City of Tavares

How do you take a city from Anytown, USA to something special? By seaplane, of course – at least, if you’re Tavares, Fla. In just over a decade, the city, located pretty darn close to smack dab in the middle of the state, has made a triumphant return from its lowest point. Before then, “the only reason anyone came to downtown Tavares was to go to the courthouse to pay a fine or deal with some county business,” says Bob Tweedie, who’s been the city’s director of economic development since 2015.

Before it all went sideways, Tavares, the Lake County seat, had previously seen success in the citrus industry. “Citrus was king here in Lake County,” Tweedie explains. “In fact, it was the citrus capital of the world. About 90 percent of the economy here was based on orange and grapefruit production.”

