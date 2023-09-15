This once-depressed city makes a splash with seaplanes and is now flying high

How do you take a city from Anytown, USA to something special? By seaplane, of course – at least, if you’re Tavares, Fla. In just over a decade, the city, located pretty darn close to smack dab in the middle of the state, has made a triumphant return from its lowest point. Before then, “the only reason anyone came to downtown Tavares was to go to the courthouse to pay a fine or deal with some county business,” says Bob Tweedie, who’s been the city’s director of economic development since 2015.
Before it all went sideways, Tavares, the Lake County seat, had previously seen success in the citrus industry. “Citrus was king here in Lake County,” Tweedie explains. “In fact, it was the citrus capital of the world. About 90 percent of the economy here was based on orange and grapefruit production.”
But then, in the early ’90s, a series of unfortunate events – freezes, disease and the increased U.S. reliance on fruit imported from Mexico that came with the enactment of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) – spelled hard times for the industry.
At the same time, as often happens with modern small towns, younger generations were leaving to go to college or seek more job opportunities, often never coming back. “The population was in decline. The town was just withering on the vine,” Tweedie says.
In the mid-2000s, stakeholders across the city government and business sectors decided they needed to create some change. According to Tweedie, it wasn’t until the late aughts that the city council realized it might have great opportunity in Lakes Dora, Eustis and Harris that surround the city.
As the story – which Tweedie expertly retells – goes, the newly appointed city administrator, John Drury, was having lunch in the only restaurant in town at the time, O’Keefe’s Irish Pub, when he spotted a couple of men wearing muddy Crocs. By the footwear, Drury (who’s also a pilot) instantly clocked them as seaplane pilots; they told him they’d heard O’Keefe’s Irish Pub had great burgers, so they decided to fly their seaplane from another part of the state to try some.
“They had their own seaplane, and this is one of the things they do: fly around and have lunch,” Tweedie says. “It’s a hobby and a passion for a lot of people.”
Following the meeting, Drury went all in on a bet that there were other Crocs-wearing seaplaners who’d appreciate all Tavares had to offer on the other side of its docks, whether it was their final destination or simply a pit stop on the way to South America or the Bahamas. As luck would have it, the town also came with some relevant lore: In 2019, Drury told the aviation-focused magazine Flying that he found evidence that both Tony Jannus, who piloted the world’s first scheduled commercial airline flight, and Clara Adams, an early advocate for air travel, had landed on a nearby lake in 1914. As Drury writes on the city’s website, this all coalesced into a “citizen-led, City Council-approved ‘Vision Statement’ and supporting Downtown Redevelopment Plan” that described “what would be built, when, by whom, and how it would be funded.”
The changes, of course, started with the needs of the seaplanes. By 2010 a combination seaplane base and marina was constructed. According to Tweedie, the town added fueling facilities, seaplane ramps, a virtual runway on the lake and other must-haves for this very specific type of aircraft.
Once that was taken care of, it was time for the fun-for-all. “All of a sudden, that revitalized the town,” Tweedie says. “We went from having about two businesses downtown to [about] 15 now. It really transformed the community.”
The population boomed, too: The U.S. Census Bureau notes that the city went from nearly 14,000 residents in 2010 to more than 20,000 in 2021. Seeing the growth, the city expanded its transformation outside of downtown, replacing crucial infrastructure and roads in more residential areas. While the average age of Tavares residents is higher than the country’s overall (it is still Central Florida, after all), Tweedie says it’s not just retirees moving there – plenty of younger families are settling down in the newer housing developments.
“We’ve seen a lot of folks from the Northeast and Midwest,” Tweedie says, noting that COVID-19 helped spur growth as well. The city acquired many new residents who decided they’d rather work their remote jobs from a home in the Sunshine State. (Tavares is close enough to the big city of Orlando for a daily commute, too.)
The new restaurants and hotels were just the beginning for this rejuvenated town, which Tweedie says is “as close to New England as you can get in Florida.” (He grew up in Massachusetts and went to college at St. Anselm in Manchester, N.H., so he knows what he’s talking about.) Tweedie says another huge focus was building up live, special events that all residents and visitors could enjoy, regardless of their seaplane status. Currently, Tweedie says the town has between 20 and 25 events that occur annually. At least two of the events involve smashing fruit: a watermelon bomb drop during the summer’s “Planes, Tunes, and BBQ” music festival (in which seaplane pilots drop watermelons onto targets in the lake) and the “Monster Splash” around Halloween (“similar thing, except they use pumpkins,” Tweedie explains). There are also antique and classic boat shows, waterfront jet ski events and vintage boat regattas.
Outside of these, private events are often held at Tavares Pavilion on the Lake in Wooton Park. And for less formalized fun, Tavares Ecological Park offers 8 acres of walkable park and is home to five small retention ponds that filter out pollutants before the water flows into Lake Dora.
So what’s next for America’s Seaplane City? For one, keep on growing … but not too much. “We just want to maintain the character we’ve got here,” Tweedie says, “that small-town appeal and charm but with nice amenities and quality options.”
For another, keep diversifying. “If you have a nice diversity of small business and a little bit of industry and a little bit of tourism, then you’ve got a nice place to live, work and play,” Tweedie explains, noting that, during the downfall of the citrus years, the city learned its lesson about focusing on just one thing. “We’re not gonna be a one-horse town anymore.” T
Kara McGrath is a Keene, N.H.-based writer and editor. She is currently the deputy digital director for Allure and freelances for a variety of local publications. You can find more of her work at
