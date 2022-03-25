The Omicron Surge is Waning, But Hospitals Aren’t Out of the Woods

In mid-February, hospitals around the Monadnock Region were breathing a small sigh of relief. The COVID surge through December and January, fueled by the omicron variant, started to ease.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” says Shawn LaFrance, vice president for population health at Cheshire Medical Center. “COVID is not the all-consuming thing it was in December.”
Now that medical centers in the region can come up for air, they’re reexamining the challenges they face in addition to COVID and examining how the pandemic has shifted existing issues, including a staff shortage.
“Nearly every part of the healthcare infrastructure has been deeply impacted by COVID and, while many parts are coming back online, other parts may return more slowly,” notes Cynthia K. McGuire, president and CEO of Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
Staffing challenges remain at the forefront
Before the pandemic, recruiting nurses was a serious challenge for healthcare providers in the region. Now, it’s even worse, says McGuire. The problem extends beyond nurses, affecting all areas of the hospital, from housekeeping to front desk services to clinicians. Monadnock Community Hospital has about 550 staff positions. Before the pandemic, there were about 25 vacancies at a given time; since COVID, there are routinely about 90 open positions. Cheshire Medical Center has about 1,200 full-time employees and has about 150 vacant full-time positions.
The staffing issue is complex, notes LaFrance. With a national shortage of healthcare workers, clinicians have the power to decide where to work. The rural Monadnock Region is less desirable to many workers than a big city. The recent rise in housing prices compounds that, making it challenging to recruit temporary or long-term employees, he says.
A more recent challenge to staffing is the burnout that healthcare workers feel, says McGuire. About one in five healthcare workers nationally has quit their job since COVID.
“We all see the national headlines about the exhaustion of healthcare workers, after nearly three years in the pandemic,” she says.
The vacant positions can impact day-to-day care, especially when staff members are themselves sick with COVID. McGuire appealed to the public to be patient and accept that staffing issues might result in longer wait times for appointments and services, even after the pandemic revolves.
“The shortage in healthcare providers across the nation’s healthcare is something we will be dealing with for some time,” she says.
Stronger together
The pandemic forced health care providers to work together even more closely than they already were. During the height of the pandemic, the New Hampshire Hospital Association hosted calls where members could troubleshoot and share resources to the areas with the greatest need.
“The pandemic has been a tremendous reminder of our interconnectedness and interdependence,” says McGuire. “That cooperation existed before the pandemic, but the pandemic has certainly caused it to grow.”
Cheshire Medical Center is part of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system, and Monadnock Community Hospital is in the process of combining with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. Being plugged into a larger healthcare system allowed Cheshire to quickly tap into resources such as an infectious disease team and a strong supply chain, notes LaFrance. McGuire anticipates a similar advantage in Peterborough after the combination is finalized.
“We expect our combination with Dartmouth will result in the availability of specialty services that a community our size wouldn’t typically have local access to,” she says.
The collaboration extended beyond just the hospitals. Monadnock Community Hospital joined forces with emergency services to promote masking, social distancing and vaccination, while Cheshire Medical Center worked more closely than ever with Keene State College. Vaccine clinics throughout the region relied on hundreds of volunteers to do everything from administering shots to directing traffic.
“It was a great example of people coming together,” says LaFrance.
Increasing access to care
Although partnerships were forged during the pandemic, the need for social distancing meant that many people stayed away from hospitals. Elective surgeries were paused at various points in the pandemic, and many people delayed routine care like physicals.
“It was a difficult time in terms of not being able to see people in person,” says LaFrance. “We’re eagerly reconnecting with people.”
Providers at Cheshire Medical Center have noticed that despite the emergence of telehealth during the pandemic, most people prefer to visit their doctors in person when it’s safe to do so. That has left the hospital grappling to figure out where telehealth will fit into services in the future.
At smaller hospitals, telehealth can play a role in connecting patients with experts who may be geographically far away, says McGuire.
“[Telehealth] allows experts from literally around the world to diagnose and treat patients here,” she says.
Telehealth for patients who want to visit their doctors from home will continue to exist as an option, LaFrance notes, but it’s unclear how prominent a role it will have. Despite that, LaFrance sees access to broadband internet as a healthcare access issue, with more care being delivered remotely.
Another barrier to accessing care in the Monadnock Region is transportation. The nonprofit Community Volunteer Transportation Company (CVTC) provides people throughout the Monadnock Region with rides to essential appointments, including healthcare and banking.
“We’re so much more than just the ride,” says Ellen Avery, executive director of CVTC. “We play a really key role in access to health for people who don’t have access to transportation.”
Although some volunteers stopped driving during the pandemic, CVTC was able to meet demand, Avery says.
Still, some patients delay care because they don’t have reliable transportation, or can’t afford gas, says LaFrance. CVTC fills some of that need, but not all of it. In most cases, CVTC needs five days’ notice before a ride, so it’s not suitable for last-minute appointments.
Efforts are underway at the state and regional level to close some of the gaps in access to transportation and make transportation efforts more equitable even in rural areas of the state.
“The issue of transportation, or lack thereof, has gotten more play,” says Avery.
Adjusting to life with COVID
Although the latest surge appears to be ending, Monadnock hospitals realize that they will be dealing with coronavirus long term.
“COVID is not going to disappear and be over,” says LaFrance. Hospitals like Cheshire Medical Center now need to focus on learning from the past two years and resuming services that have been put on the back burner during the public health emergency, he says.
During the omicron surge, Monadnock hospital worked hard not to limit elective surgery, despite staffing issues, McGuire says. Most procedures at the hospital are outpatient, but the surgical staff created a contingency plan to provide inpatient care in the hospital’s Same Day Surgery Suite if an overnight bed was needed but not available. McGuire says that flexible planning will be instrumental as the hospital navigates the new normal.
“As much as we all want the pandemic to be over, it’s not, and we’ve been reminded how easily new variants emerge,” she says. “We’re not out of the woods yet.”