The 35-and-younger crowd is getting involved in local politics and sifting through myriad issues, which are sometimes connected to the rural nature of the region.
George Hansel, mayor of Keene, New Hampshire, 34, first became acquainted with local government when he was appointed to the Keene Conservation Commission six years ago (then the Planning Board).
“This experience ignited a passion in me for local government, and eventually, I ran for the city council,” he says.
Hansel served as a city councilor for four years before being elected as the mayor. He says he loves working on the local level.
“There’s so much you can get done, and it allows you to work directly with your neighbors to help solve problems,” he notes.
Hansel does not see a strong correlation between age and the ability to lead. He says successful leadership has more to do with personal style and the ability to build consensus.
Volunteer boards and commissions are a good way for people to get involved. Hansel says it is important for citizens to look into how they can best serve their community.
“Community building is a lot of work, and we need everyone to contribute in order to get the best results,” he says, believing that attracting and retaining the workforce of the future is something all communities in the state should be looking to do.
“This can involve many different strategies, from creating desirable housing stock to facilitating recreational and entertainment opportunities. The strong communities of the future are the ones that can attract people to live and work in them.”
Keene City Councilor Michael Remy, 30 (who is also a winner of this year’s Trendsetter Award; see his profile on page 24), wanted to find a way to get more involved in the community. His finance background, he notes, was “best aligned” with a role on the council. He also serves on the boards of the Keene Young Professionals Network and the Monadnock United Way. That, he hopes, will help to keep the region a place where he wants to live in 10 to 30 or more years from now.
Remy does not believe age itself has any specific advantage, and he appreciates the experience the councilors who have served longer terms bring to the table.
“Without their support, us new councilors would have a hard time getting up to speed,” Remy notes. “We have an incredible number of very passionate and involved people in Keene, which I think is due in part to us being in a more rural area. We are able to get involved easily and see the impact quickly, which would be more challenging in a larger city. It takes time to find your niche in a smaller community, which can make it more challenging to recruit and retain new people in the region.”
Brattleboro, Vermont, Energy Committee Chairman Oscar Heller, 32, says he believes public service should be a part of everyone’s life.
“Town government is as close to direct democracy as any of us are likely to get, and if we don’t participate, we’re giving up a precious say in how our community is run,” Heller says. “Anyone can stand up at town meeting and say something simple and direct that changes a major decision.”
Heller joined the town’s finance and energy committee to learn how things worked, but he also wanted to help the community. At the time of the interview, he was running for a seat on the select board, with the belief that he had the experience and abilities to contribute in a larger way. He says he also wants to represent his generation in government and make sure their opinions are heard.
Heller notes that people his age care about the same kinds of things their elders do: jobs, housing, health care, child care and social equity.
“They care about economic development and negative demographic trends,” he says. “They want to see a well-run town with a strong, democratic government.”
Heller has recently seen a fair amount of activism at the high school level. He encourages the younger community members to join town committees and run for office. With voter turnout in Brattleboro usually at about 10%, he hopes to see more voter outreach. He says town politics can be difficult to get into and intimidating “unless you dive in with both feet.”
For Heller, the major issue for his generation is climate change. He says high school students today could live the majority of their adult life in a world drastically different from this one.
“I don’t have to imagine the existential dread of facing such a possible future because I feel it too, but the younger you are, the larger that shadow looms over your life,” he says. “The sense of hopelessness, the feeling that you’ve been stuck with a bill you can’t pay, can be profound.”
Heller moved to Brattleboro for the quality of life. He describes how “peace and quiet, the natural beauty, the slower pace of a small town, even the clean air and water,” marked a dramatic shift from city living.
“The accessibility and democratization of local politics are much higher in a rural area as well,” he notes. “I’ll never live in a city by choice again. But living in rural New England is an explicit and ongoing financial sacrifice. Wages are lower. Housing stock is old and in need of repair. New development is so expensive that a new building is guaranteed to be worth less than what it cost to build. It’s harder to find a primary care physician and the wait times are long. Child care costs are astronomical. And rural areas lack the concentrated resources to make aggressive progress in anything, so change is slow when it comes at all. It’s not an accident that so many small towns across the country just drift along on the fringes, never able to fully control their own destiny and pinching pennies to keep the lights on.”
He thinks finding ways to make small communities function is well worth it.
One of the most effective ways for a young professional to create change in their community is getting involved in local politics or serving on town committees, notes Sarah Lang, coordinator of the Southern Vermont Young Professionals.
“Whether that is running for a select board seat or becoming part of the traffic safety committee, these are the incremental ways we are able to influence change,” Lang says. “In southern Vermont, we are seeing more and more young professionals looking to take on roles in their communities to influence change and to help shape the future of their town.”
One of the hurdles Lang says she’s heard about from young professionals involves people holding seats on committees or boards for an extended period having a difficult time “stepping back and allowing new and fresh voices into the conversation.” She also gets inquiries from towns and committees looking for young people to fill positions.
One of her suggestions is to personally invite young people to get involved. She says long-standing board or committee members should consider taking a break so that “new and younger voices can have a chance to effect change, just as they have in the past.”
She believes those long-time board or committee members can play a crucial role via mentorship, support and passing on institutional knowledge they’ve gathered during their years of service.
Recalling when she facilitated a panel at a young professionals’ event two years ago, Lang says she asked how many of the six young professional speakers who serve on boards and committees had been invited to run for a seat for such positions. All six raised their hands.
“When young professionals step up to take on these leadership roles, they are showing their commitment to the community and their dedication to putting down roots,” Lang says. “Young professionals want to get involved; communities need to just make the room for them to step up.” T
Chris Mays writes from South Newfane, Vermont.