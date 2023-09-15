The Arts and Culture Track for 2023’s Radically Rural assembles experts who are dedicated to taking a fresh look at how artists are valued within rural areas and their potential for community leadership.
Track leader Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive, says she is excited to provide sessions that delve into inspiring stories from rural communities demonstrating how the arts contribute to building strong community bonds, instill pride in rural landscapes, and celebrate the increasing diversity of rural neighborhoods.
Gelter, who has assembled two sessions for this year’s event says, “recognizing the significance of artists in communities is crucial. Art has a unique ability to foster empathy and cultivate awareness of our shared humanity. By involving artists in community leadership roles, we place creativity at the heart of our community’s growth and aspirations. It is essential to ensure that artists receive the necessary support to confidently declare, ‘I can thrive as an artist in this community’.”
Join Arts and Culture sessions at Radically Rural on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28. The event kicks off each day at 9 a.m. with keynote speakers followed by a Wednesday track session at 2 p.m. and a Thursday track session at 11 a.m.
Artists prove to be a valuable asset to any community. They organize events that drive tourism, foster community connections and, perhaps most importantly, offer intricate and multidimensional perspectives on local issues. Additionally, their creative endeavors, such as sculptures, murals and installations, enhance the aesthetic appeal of any locale.
In recognizing the immense value of a vibrant creative community, it becomes essential to go beyond simply attracting artists to settle in rural areas and to ask what other factors can help these creative individuals thrive in such environments.
In this session, speakers will explore three projects initiated by rural arts service organizations – Alternate Roots, Springboard for the Arts, and Assets for Artists – that are actively supporting creatives across rural spaces and empowering them to flourish. Each presenter will share projects highlighting the unique ways they contribute to nurturing artistic talent in rural communities.
Afterward, speakers will engage in an interactive group conversation with the audience, exploring further insights and possibilities for fostering a conducive environment where artists can truly thrive. The aim is to discover innovative strategies for bolstering rural creative communities and maximizing the positive impact they bring to our shared spaces.
Speakers include Blair Benjamin, Assets for Artists director at MASS MoCA, and Molly Johnston, rural program manager at Springboard for the Arts.
If you are working on a project or looking to develop an initiative for your community, this session provides an opportunity to step into action and explore a fresh technique to bolster your community engagement, problem-solving, and feedback processes. This dynamic, hands-on and interactive session harnesses the power of theater to effectively address pressing community issues.
Facilitator Catherine Stewart, theater and film maker for Film Unbound, will guide attendees in the magic of community imagination, using theater-based practices to break down barriers, reveal community-driven solutions, and gain ideas for igniting enthusiasm for a target audience. Stewart will draw from a wealth of theater-based approaches with proven success stories from diverse settings, including urban, rural and marginalized communities. Be prepared to immerse yourself in this transformative experience, which promises to unlock new possibilities for your community initiatives and foster positive change.
For more information on Radically Rural’s schedule of events or to sign up, visit radicallyrural.org. T
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.