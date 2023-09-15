The Arts and Culture Track for 2023’s Radically Rural assembles experts who are dedicated to taking a fresh look at how artists are valued within rural areas and their potential for community leadership.

Track leader Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive, says she is excited to provide sessions that delve into inspiring stories from rural communities demonstrating how the arts contribute to building strong community bonds, instill pride in rural landscapes, and celebrate the increasing diversity of rural neighborhoods.

