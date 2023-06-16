Blair Heise’s parents bought the land for the Shir-Roy campground in Richmond in 1956 before Roy II, their youngest son, was born. Roy, whom everyone knows as Blair, grew up first playing and then working at the campground. His two sons have done the same. It was a family campground then — and still is.
Blair and his wife, Jen, carry the workload with no additional outside staff. Summer after summer, they have witnessed families growing up and the larger cultural shifts that shape family camping.
“People spend less time in the rec hall,” says Jen. “You see more kids on devices.” But despite statistics that show kids are spending record time online and diminishing hours outside, this doesn’t mean that campgrounds are suffering. On the contrary, the camping industry saw record growth during the pandemic and was already on the rise in the years prior.
The COVID-19 pandemic created contagion complications for almost all major travel industries. In 2020, passenger airline travel decreased 96 percent, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Occupancy at most hotels was less than 50 percent. If people wanted to “get away,” there were few avenues to do so safely.
There were some initial operating restrictions imposed on campgrounds, including double-spaced sites, but these restrictions passed quickly compared to those for other hospitality industries. By July 2020, Blair says his campground was mostly able to offer full service to guests.
“Across the board, it was one of the better years the industry has had,” says Christine Bouchie, owner of Woodmore Campground in Rindge. The industry saw millions of new campers enter the market during the pandemic, and families that had previously been weekend campers lengthened their trips into the work week.
The pandemic was undoubtedly a boost to the industry, but even before the pandemic, camping and all of the related industries were growing. Since in 2015, when Kampgrounds of America started collecting data, the number of campers in the U.S. has grown by 77 percent.
Industry attracts investors
The outdoors and all its associated industries have never looked better to investors looking to diversify their assets.
“Yes,” says Jeremy Sprince, executive director of the New Hampshire Campground Owners’ Association “there has been a noticeable increase in the purchase of New Hampshire campgrounds from corporate/investment groups over the last five years.”
An example of this investment is the purchase of French Pond in Henniker and Seven Maples in Hancock, both in 2021, by Spacious Skies. Started in 2021 by self-avowed avid campers Ali and Eric Rasmussen of New Jersey, Spacious Skies has purchased 15 campgrounds in the Eastern U.S. There’s even a “sell your campground” button on their website.
According to the company’s website, all Spacious Skies campgrounds are managed in-house. Every general manager and team member is a Spacious Skies employee, and the headquarters leadership team is made up of experienced RVers and campground operators.
In a March interview with RVBusiness, Ali Rasmussen talks about "polishing the presentation." This attitude is reflected in some of the increased amenities at Spacious Skies campgrounds such as cabins, waterslides, splash pads, jumping pillows and gem mining, a gold-mining simulation sure to amuse children.
Transferring to corporate ownership has seemed to have little effect on customers, if online reviews are an indication. Customer experience varies by individual campground.
Modern America Campgrounds, a division of the Massachusetts-based Vazza Real Estate Group, has snapped up several properties in New Hampshire, including Mascoma Lake Pines in Lebanon and Loon Lake Campground in Croydon, as well as in Maine and Massachusetts.
Although it is difficult to know without a closer look at individual business structures, Sprince estimates that 12 percent to 15 percent of the campgrounds represented by the Campground Owner’s Association are corporately operated.
No shortage of customers
For now, a nightly charge for staying at a chain like Spacious Skies isn’t more expensive than staying at a family campground like Shir-Roy, although seasonal rates are higher at the chain. Blair predicts that higher prices may be on the way, as when corporate buyouts of family ski resorts raised rates. But he is optimistic that increased prices by chain outfits will also make space for him to raise prices.
“Not as high, but higher than what we’ve been doing,” he says. It is a delicate balance, though. If family camping is no longer affordable or if profits don’t pan out as investors had hoped, Blair worries about what will happen to campground properties. He worries about the temptations owners will feel to sell the land to developers.
As of right now, it doesn’t look like campgrounds, family owned or corporate, will want for customers.
“There has been very little activity in terms of new private recreational campgrounds in New Hampshire over the last decade,” says Sprince, and availability in many New Hampshire campgrounds is very limited. Bouchie says Woodmore is essentially sold out for the season, and Jen Heise reports that Shir-Roy gets calls daily requesting information about seasonal sites. They keep a waitlist 25 deep in their office.
“It is difficult to find open sites on weekends and, in many cases, during the week. Overnight camping reservations not made six months to a year in advance run the risk of not being able to find an open site,” says Sprince.
Associated industries have also benefited from the increase in camping, but gains in those areas may be cooling. New RV sales increased in 2020 and 2021, but predictions for 2023 are that demand for new vehicles may decline as a result of inflation, an uncertain economy and rising interest rates, according to a report by the RV Industry Association.
Still, Jamien Deschenes, owner of Deschenes Auto and RV Center in Jaffrey is optimistic about sales this year for his used RV inventory. He says he started moving his stock in January, three months ahead of schedule, before the snow even cleared. Which, coincidently, is about the same time you probably needed to reserve your campsite.
