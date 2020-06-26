NEW PROJECT MANAGER FOR JONATHAN DANIELS CENTER
KEENE, NH — The Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility has hired Mary E. Jensen, Ph.D. as its project manager. The Center was founded by a dedicated group of Cheshire County residents to commemorate the life of Jonathan Daniels of Keene. Jonathan Daniels was an Episcopal seminarian and civil rights activist who answered the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s call for clergy to come south to assist him in his work in Selma, Alabama. On Aug. 20, 1965, Daniels was shot by a deputy sheriff in Hayneville, Alabama, while attempting to enter a store with a Catholic priest and two young African American women. In 1991, Daniels was made a martyr by the Episcopal Church, one of two Americans recognized as such to date. The Jonathan Daniels Center is located at the Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene. Before accepting the position, Mary Jensen served as the sustainability director at Keene State College, where she helped develop and integrate sustainability-related knowledge and practices into campus operations and educational programs. She has also worked at the Keene Recycling Center, the Keene Sentinel and for a variety of music festivals. She is a board member of the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition and a volunteer at Maplewood Nursing Home and the Keene Senior Center. She received her Ph.D. from the University of New Hampshire, a master’s degree from Norwich University, and a bachelor’s degree from Keene State College. Jensen said she is looking forward to a busy year of developing the Center’s space into an interactive, reflective and forward-looking destination. She is collaborating with local organizations on activities, educational opportunities, and projects that will embody the legacy of Jonathan Daniels. For more information about the Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility, contact Mary Jensen at jdcenter@hsccnh.org, 603-352-1895.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY WINS AWARD
KEENE, NH — The Historical Society of Cheshire County was among the winners when the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance announced its 2020 Preservation Achievement Awards at a virtual gathering on May 5. The Historical Society received an award in recognition for restoration and rehabilitation work done at two buildings on Main Street in Keene: the Wyman Tavern historic house museum (1762), and a brick residence known as the Bruder House (1839). The project team included Monahon Architects, Daniel V. Scully Architects, and Ingram Construction Corporation. The Wyman Tavern is one of the most important historic buildings in Cheshire County in terms of architectural and historical significance the Society said a press release. Built in the Georgian style by Captain Isaac Wyman, a veteran of the French and Indian Wars, the Tavern was in operation as a public house for 40 years. The Trustees of Dartmouth College held their first meeting at the Wyman Tavern in 1770. Five years later, 29 Minutemen gathered at the Tavern to march to Lexington. In 1968, the building became the Society’s historic house museum after it was a private home for 170 years. Alan Rumrill, the director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, refers to the Wyman Tavern as the Society’s “most important artifact.” In 2012, the Trustees of the Historical Society committed to a capital project that would involve historic rehabilitation of the building to resolve structural issues, improve handicap accessibility, and install new heating, cooling, and electrical systems with minimal impact on the historical fabric of the building. The project was part of a strategic plan with the vision of the Wyman Tavern as a cultural heritage center with hands-on, interactive programming. In 2017, the Historical Society was able to acquire the Bruder House next door to the Wyman Tavern, which made it possible to expand and enhance the programming at the Wyman Tavern. The NH Preservation Alliance streamed a video at its virtual award ceremony with descriptions of the Wyman Tavern and Bruder House project and the four other winners of the 2020 Preservation Achievement Awards. The video can be viewed at nhpreservation.org. The Historical Society of Cheshire County’s award was introduced via Zoom by Elizabeth Durfee Hengen, a historic preservation consultant from Concord, NH. She referred to the Wyman Tavern and Bruder House project as an “impressive and well thought out project” and as a “model for others.”
WHITNEY BROTHERS LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT
KEENE, NH — Award-winning furniture brand Whitney Brothers introduced its new Nature View Play House Cube and Floor Mat Set this spring. This new product is an innovative variation of the “playhouse cube” it first introduced more than 14 years ago and the latest item in its biophilia-inspired Nature View furniture collection for early learning environments. Inspired by the trend of bringing nature into the classroom, the Nature View Play House Cube, and Floor Mat Set provides an indoor classroom retreat for earlier learners. The set includes a fitted green floor mat with a playhouse that features safe, shatterproof acrylic sidewalls imprinted with an image of wildflowers in a field that beckons children inside for a peaceful break and provides maximum visibility for adult supervision. The Nature View Play House Cube and Floor Mat Set satisfies every state requirement for a dedicated quiet space in early learning classroom environments and coordinates with all other pieces in the brand’s Nature View collection, the very first furniture collection in the early learning market to incorporate biophilia design. MSRP for the WB2452 Nature View Play House Cube and Floor Mat Set is $439. The item is currently available through authorized Whitney Brothers dealers. Learn more at www.whitneybros.com.