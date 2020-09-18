GRANITE STATE COLLEGE PARTNERSHIP TO STRENGTHEN WORKFORCE
CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire State employees will benefit from tuition cost savings as the result of a new partnership between the State and University System of New Hampshire’s Granite State College. With undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs and certificates, this partnership will create professional growth opportunities for staff members across all state agencies. Additionally, the partnership extends benefits to employees’ spouses and dependents. “The State highly values its dedicated and hard-working employees. Our partnership with USNH through Granite State College will support professional development and adds tremendous value for our employees and their families,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a press release. “Access to high quality, relevant and affordable higher education strengthens our state and helps individuals achieve personal, career, and life goals.” To learn more about the partnership, visit info.granite.edu/new-hampshire.
CONSTRUCTION BEGINS AT STONE MOUNTAIN BUSINESS PARK
WINCHESTER, NH — Following several years of planning, designing and implementing, construction has started on the Stone Mountain Business Park. The Park developer, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Winchester Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) board, has been working in partnership with the Town for the last six years to bring the project to this stage. The site, in a former gravel pit, is located near downtown Winchester and encompasses more than 60 acres of property zoned for business and manufacturing. Stone Mountain adjoins a neighboring site with more than 90 acres of developable vacant land. According to a press release from the nonprofit, a sizable $666,000 Federal grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) was matched by about $500,000 debt to install all the necessary infrastructure (roads, utilities, internet). WEDC entered into an informal partnership with New England Solar Garden, which is installing a solar farm adjacent to the Park and on the Town’s neighboring landfill. This source of power will substantially reduce electricity cost to the future Park tenants. Regional economic growth will be a result of this Park, as recognized by Southwest Regional Planning Commission; the Park was termed a “high priority” in its comprehensive planning documents. Mathewson Construction, of Hancock, New Hampshire, won the bid to install the infrastructure. Most of the capital work will be completed by the fall, with paving in early spring. Other project participants include Jack Munn of Dublin, New Hampshire, who serves as the grants administrator; SVE, based in Brattleboro, Vermont, as project engineers; Upton/Hatfield Law Office; Neil Cannon, consultant; and Dick Drew, the surveyor. For more information about this project, contact Mark Tigan at 401-225-7007 or tiganm@gmail.com. To learn more, visit www.winchesterEDC.org.
PETERBOROUGH ADDS NEW INFO KIOSK
PETERBOROUGH, NH — There is a new information sign kiosk at The Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce’s location on Route 101, 10 Wilton Road. Born out of a need to distribute literature to residents and visitors alike during COVID-19, the kiosk is available for use 365/24/7. According to a press release by the Peterborough Chamber, the kiosk has already proven to be a popular pull-in location and brochures, rack cards, newspapers, and magazines are all “flying off the shelves.” The kiosk was designed, built, painted and installed by John Leiby with a welcome flag to attract attention. Shelving was designed to accommodate a variety of literature sizes and types. The kiosk is two-sided so that more information can be placed. Learn more about The Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce at www.peterboroughchamber.com.
NEW BOARD MEMBERS JOIN MHS
SWANZEY, NH — Lee Rigby and Lindsay Carter have joined the Monadnock Humane Society Board of Directors. She began volunteering with MHS in 2014 in various roles, from walking/training shelter dogs to training volunteers. Currently, Lee serves as the co-chair for the Walk for Animals event committee, and she also served on the Hair Ball @ Home event committee. She was also a key team member in the MHS HIVE (High Impact Volunteer Engagement) program. Lee was awarded the 2019 MHS Volunteer of the Year award. She holds a BA in Psychology and minor in Germanic Studies from UPenn. Lee and her husband, son, and two dogs, Winston and Lulu, live in Keene, New Hampshire. Lindsay Carter is originally from Florida; she relocated to New Hampshire in 2005 and began volunteering at Monadnock Humane Society in 2017 as a member of the Walk for Animals committee. She recently served on the Hair Ball @ Home committee. Carter currently serves on the MHS Development Committee and is co-chair for this year’s Walk for Animals event committee. Carter has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and has many years of office administration experience. She serves as an administrative assistant at the Hancock Elementary School and lives in Hancock with her fiancé, Scott, and their cat, Frankie — an MHS alumnus. Learn more at www.monadnockhumanesociety.org.
T SEAN TOLE JOINS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
CONCORD — Davis Wealth Management, LLC, has appointed Sean Tole as Financial Advisor. A New Hampshire native and current resident of Campton, Tole brings more than 25 years of investment and financial planning experience to the organization. Prior to joining Davis Wealth, Sean was a financial advisor for Northway Bank, where he worked with clients in the Plymouth, Meredith and Tilton regions. Sean’s 25 years of experience includes working in multiple senior leadership roles at GE Asset Management, Numeric Investors, and Man Group, PLC, where he worked with institutional investors, helping them identify and implement bespoke investment solutions for their portfolios. Learn more about Davis Wealth Management at www.daviswealthmgmt.com. The firm has offices located in Concord, Nashua and Keene, New Hampshire.
MONEY RAISED FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES DURING PANDEMIC
KEENE, NH — Since launching on June 1, The Local Crowd (TLC) Monadnock’s TLC 4WARD campaign raised nearly $8,000 in funding for five independent local businesses: Archway Farm, CC&D’s Kitchen Market, Monadnock Food Co-op, Orchard Hill Breadworks and Prime Roast Coffee Roasters. Archway Farm in Keene, NH, added more offerings to their self-serve farm store in response to COVID-19, which required more storage space. Through TLC 4WARD, the farm raised the funds needed to upgrade their electric service to support this new storage equipment. CC&D’s Kitchen Market in Keene, New Hampshire, met their campaign goal in less than 24 hours. They will purchase essential safety equipment and supplies for the catering arm of their business. Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene, New Hampshire, reached 50% of their fundraising goal to invest in a refrigerated trailer that will allow them to expand their Curbside Pick-Up program, launched in response to COVID-19. Orchard Hill Breadworks in Alstead, New Hampshire, reached their goal and will use funds to support small dairy farms and artisan cheesemakers hit hard by the pandemic. They will feature local dairy products on their pizzas, sold each Tuesday to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations. Prime Roast Coffee Roasters in Keene raised 170% of their goal to purchase a second battery to power their electric bicycle used in their new “BySpoke-Beans by Bike” program, a doorstep delivery service. They will donate access funds to Monadnock Alliance for Sustainable Transportation to support future bicycle programming. The goal of this campaign was to provide participating locally owned businesses with funds to weather the COVID crisis, help them meet shifts in community needs and seize new opportunities to forward a more local, green and fair economy in the Monadnock Region. The Local Crowd Monadnock is a community-based crowdfunding program helping start-up ventures, early-growth stage companies and community-focused projects find access to capital. Since TLC Monadnock launched in March 2017, 20 crowdfunding campaigns have collectively raised over $160,000 from 1,300 supporters. Learn more at www.tlcmonadnock.com.
NORTHEAST DELTA DENTAL INSURANCE OFFERS COVID RELIEF
CONCORD, NH — Northeast Delta Dental, a provider of dental insurance benefits in northern New England, will provide pandemic relief totaling $18.8 million in returned and reduced premiums to individual and group customers by extending rate holds for fully insured individual and group customers renewing July through December 2020; crediting all fully insured individual and group customers with a one-month dental premium in July based on June’s billed amount; and crediting all self-insured group customers for the July administrative fee. It will help the producers and consultants who market its dental insurance by providing relief payments totaling $700,000 for the premium/administrative credit period based on commissions paid for the previous month. Northeast Delta Dental administers dental benefits in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, offering dental insurance programs for organizations of all sizes, and individuals and families with no access to employer-sponsored dental benefits. Learn more at www.nedelta.com.
FENTON ELECTED TO NE TOYOTA BOARD
KEENE, NH — William Fenton, President of Toyota of Keene and Fenton Family Dealerships, was recently elected to a two-year term on the New England Toyota Dealer Advertising Board of Directors. Additionally, Fenton was selected by the Board to serve on the Toyota National Dealer Advertising Committee, as the New England Representative. As National Representative, the Board’s responsibilities are to review and approve all media and national advertising campaigns. Fenton has been a Toyota dealer in Keene, New Hampshire for 34 years, has served on the Toyota Dealer Council and is a 16-time winner of the prestigious Toyota President’s award. Fenton Family Dealerships are ardent supporters of many local charities and organizations, which lead to Fenton receiving the Time Dealer of the Year Award in 2018 for the Eastern Region.
LOCAL FARMERS’ MARKETS HONOR VETERANS
WALPOLE, NH — Every weekend in September is about showing appreciation for our local veterans. Cheshire County Veterans are invited to attend the TEAM Jaffrey Farmers’ Market on Fridays 3 p.m.-6 p.m., the Keene Farmers’ Market on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and/or the Hinsdale Farmers’ Market on Sundays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. throughout September to receive $20 in vouchers every week to spend on food items at each market. The Cheshire County Conservation District has partnered with the TEAM Jaffrey, Keene and Hinsdale Farmers’ Markets and the Cheshire Medical Center’s Center for Population Health to increase community members’ access to healthy foods. This effort supports the Healthy Monadnock Initiative. This Veteran Appreciation Month program in Cheshire County is not based on need. Instead, it serves as a way for our community to say “thank you” to our local service members. This program also helps to boost the local farm economy by bringing more business to our local markets. Vouchers will be distributed weekly at the Veteran Appreciation Month booth at each market on a first-come, first-served basis while funding supplies last. Cheshire County Veterans may come back every week for another $20 in vouchers and may participate at all three market locations if they wish. Vouchers may be used to purchase food items only. Vouchers have no cash value, are non-transferable, and must be redeemed at each market respectively by the end of September 2020. To participate, veterans must provide proof of veteran status and proof of Cheshire County residency. Valid forms of Veteran ID include (1) copy of DD214, (2) healthcare enrollee card from Veteran Affairs, or (3) NH Driver’s license with a Veterans designation. Veterans from eligible towns include Keene, Swanzey, Gilsum, Harrisville, Alstead, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Walpole, Troy, Nelson, Roxbury, Rindge, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Surry, Sullivan, Chesterfield, Stoddard, Marlow, Westmoreland, Richmond and Winchester. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that customers please respect social distancing guidelines at each market and wear a mask when shopping. For more information about Veteran Appreciation Month, contact Lola Bobrowski at the Cheshire County Conservation District by email (is best): lola@cheshireconservation.org or leave a voice message 603-756-2988 x3011.
PITCHFORK SEMIFINAL AIRED LIVE
KEENE, NH — The 2020 PitchFork Challenge semifinal will be live online beginning Thursday, Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Small Business Track Semifinalists will give a six-minute pitch about their business before a panel of judges, Business Idea Track presenters will give a two-minute pitch. This free event offers an inspiring glimpse of some great businesses and business ideas starting and growing during a challenging economic time. The final round of the PitchFork Challenge will be on Sept. 24 as part of the Radically Rural Summit, also held online in 2020. The businesses competing in this year’s competition for $11,000 in cash prizes include: Marie Douce Dorion, Little Bluebird Farm, to offer the community unique wild-harvested medicinal herbal and mushroom teas — locally harvested, sustainably foraged; Margit Foster, Tiny Lantern Pediatric Sleep Consultation, as a certified child sleep consultant; Steven Savage, Vsquared Guitar System, providing a guitar innovation that will change the way the electric guitar will be played; Chris Dubriske, LumenMesh, a luminaire manufacturer that is leveraging the evolving BLE Mesh technology to provide leading-edge, tunable luminaires that are simple, plug n play installations; Juan Rosario, JuanLoveApparel is to promote positivity and self-worth while also targeting simplistic fashion; Linda Rubin, Frisky Cow Farm Products, Inc, provides children and adults of all ages with the best tasting, premium, NH-made, gelato money can buy, using locally-sourced organic milk, cream, and other flavor ingredients. Frisky Cow was incorporated as an NH Benefit corporation in April 2018 with a triple bottom line of growing profits, and benefit both society and the environment; Wangene and Mel Hall, Global Village Cuisine, makes allergy-friendly food with a bold African flavor. This free online event can be found at https://hopin.to/events/semi-final-pitchfork-livestream. Attendees are encouraged to use a Chrome or FireFox browser for the best viewing experience on Hopin. Drum Video Productions, LLC, will be streaming the event. For more information https://radicallyrural.org/pitchfork-challenge-semi-final.