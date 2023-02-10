Talk of the town
Save the trades
In an unusual move, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance has placed the preservation trades on its Seven to Save list for 2022. The annual list typically includes significant properties that need attention, but this year it includes workers who swing hammers, wield trowels and connect wires.
The NHPA announced the list in October at an in-person event at historic Belknap Mill in Laconia. The preservation trades join six other entities on the list: Bean Tavern in Raymond, Old Carroll County Courthouse in Ossipee, the Flying Yankee passenger train in Lincoln, Hill Center Church in Hill, St. John’s Methodist Church in Jefferson and Stone School in Newington.
The shortage of skilled labor has become a nationwide concern as many trade workers enter retirement while the demand for their skills remains high. The shortage has resulted in long wait times for masons, plumbers, electricians and others needed for renovation or restoration projects.
A survey conducted in July across Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont revealed that 86 percent of participants think young people are discouraged from entering the trades, yet 96 percent say the trades provide a fulfilling career path. Historic property owners, preservation advocates and those involved in maintaining older buildings were invited to participate in the survey conducted by the Northeast Regional Initiative for the Preservation Trades, a collaborative led by the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, which seeks to understand workforce development challenges, barriers, opportunities and successes in the Northeast.
NHPA says solutions to the skilled worker shortage include establishing paid internships and apprenticeships, highlighting preservation trades in high school vocational programs, encouraging those already in the general construction field to narrow their focus, and making it easier for those who are interested in a mid-career or late-career change.
“We need to invest in our young people and the preservation trades so that these skills are passed on and tomorrow’s old house and barn owners can get the help they need,” NHPA said in a statement.
Survey says …
New Hampshire small business owners say the worker shortage, supply-chain issues and inflation were among their biggest challenges last year, according to the results of the 2022 New Hampshire Small Business survey released in December.
Most of the 829 small businesses surveyed in September say they struggled to hire employees in the previous six months.
More than 60 percent of respondents are worried about maintaining sales and customers, while 40 percent said they expect their business to improve in the coming year. Respondents were evenly divided in their expectations for the business environment in the state over the next 12 months.
When asked what they consider to be the most important problem facing the business community in New Hampshire, respondents most frequently mentioned the labor shortage or labor costs, the lack of affordable housing and inflation.
Other findings:
*The majority of respondents believe that employees are satisfied with their work schedule, compensation and benefits.
*More than 75 percent of respondents say that they are “very” or “somewhat” concerned about their business being able to find new employees and pay their current employees competitive wages.
*Most respondents think that their employees find it difficult to access affordable housing, and many believe their employees struggle with child care.
*Nearly 75 percent say their business was affected by supply-chain issues in 2022.
*Just under half of respondents say their business has a resiliency or continuity plan.
*Just over a third of respondents say their business is better off than a year ago.
*The effect of inflation and energy costs is “very” or “somewhat” concerning to the majority of businesses surveyed.
The N.H. Small Business Development Center conducted the survey in conjunction with the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. The survey is funded with CARES Act money. Downloadable survey results can be found at https://www.nhsbdc.org/blog/2022/12/2022-new-hampshire-small-business-survey.
Keene downtown plan debated
The city of Keene wrapped up a series of public input sessions last month on its planned multimillion-dollar downtown infrastructure overhaul.
The public weighed in on various proposals, including replacing the traffic lights at Central Square with a roundabout and creating protected bicycle lanes along Main Street. Some business owners expressed concern about losing Main Street parking spaces, and members of the public worried about losing the character of the city’s historic downtown.
Before a vote on the plan, the City Council scheduled two public information sessions on the project: Jan. 30 and Feb. 21, according to The Keene Sentinel.
Estimated to cost about $7 million, the project would tear up Main Street and include upgrades to aging sewer and stormwater systems, as well as broadband expansion and sidewalk upgrades. Construction would begin in the spring of 2024 and continue into 2026, according to The Sentinel.
Stantec, a Canadian-based engineering services company, is the city’s consultant on the project. The city’s website shows several concepts drafted by Stantec which showcase possible layouts for Main Street, Gilbo Avenue and Central Square.
Part of the city’s Capital Improvement Program, the project would primarily affect Main Street, stretching from Central Square south to Water Street.
Lawmakers eye minimum wage increase, business tax cuts
On the docket for this year’s legislative session in Concord are proposals to cut business taxes and to increase the state’s minimum wage.
Lawmakers are also looking to give themselves a pay raise.
According to reporting by The Keene Sentinel, House Bill 57 would raise New Hampshire’s minimum wage to $13.50 on Sept. 1, $14.25 on Jan. 1, 2024 and $15 on Jan. 1, 2025. The state currently has the lowest minimum wage in New England at $7.25 per hour, which matches the federal minimum.
House Bill 15 would reduce the Business Enterprise Tax rate from 0.55 percent to 0.50 percent for taxable periods ending on or after Dec. 31, 2024. The bill would cost the state more than $24 million in tax revenue in 2025, according to a fiscal impact statement.
And Rep. Walter Stapleton, R-Claremont, is sponsoring a proposed constitutional amendment to boost pay for state lawmakers to $2,500 per year. The state has 400 representatives and 25 senators. The current pay of $100 per year was set in 1889.
Women earn less
The wage gap persists in New Hampshire, according to the N.H. Women’s Foundation, with women earning 76 cents for every dollar a man earns.
This is one of several findings in the foundation’s 2023 report on the status of women in New Hampshire, released in December. The report provides 85 indicators in demographics, health, safety, economic security and leadership for the state’s roughly 700,000 female residents.
The data show many socioeconomic and political barriers facing women in New Hampshire, and inequities are compounded by race, ethnicity, geography, age and parenting status.
Among the report highlights:
*Economic disparity — Women experience unequal pay based on race, ethnicity, age and parenting status, also known as the “motherhood wage penalty.” They earn roughly three-quarters of what a man earns in the state.
*Child care and employment — Child care is unaffordable for many in New Hampshire. It would cost, on average, 55 percent of the median income of a single mother of one infant. Women represented a majority of unemployment claims during the pandemic, and the disruption of child care and school affected women’s employment more than men’s employment.
*Leadership — Women’s representation has not reached parity in the state judiciary, Legislature or in municipal government.
To see the full report, visit https://nhwomensfoundation.org/statusofwomen/.
Workforce housing planned
Holton Home in Brattleboro will become housing for health-care workers, according to plans announced last month by M&S Development, one of three partners in the project.
M&S Development said in a news release that it would partner with the owners of Holton Home, Garden Path Elder Living, along with The Brattleboro Retreat to reopen the former assisted-living facility as housing for traveling health-care workers.
“Our intention is to support The Retreat as it increases its staffing levels while helping Garden Path rebuild its finances to pre-pandemic levels,” Bob Stevens, president and principal of M&S Development, said in a prepared statement.
Holton Home will operate under a co-housing model, according to plans shared by M&S Development. Each of the 35 units will include a private bedroom and bathroom, and tenants will share a common kitchen and dining area. Common areas will be cleaned daily, while an outside cleaning service will clean the individual bedrooms twice a month.
M&S Development plans to provide property management and after-hours on-call support.
M&S Development holds a 10-year lease to retrofit and manage the building. The Brattleboro Retreat signed a memorandum of understanding to pre-lease all 35 units for traveling nurses and doctors who need housing for a minimum of three months.
Garden Path Elder Living closed Holton Home in 2022.
Hobby Lobby comes to Keene
Hobby Lobby opened a store in Keene in January, its seventh location in New Hampshire.
The company announced that Tonya Sammons has been named manager of the store, which occupies the 56,000-square-foot space formerly leased to JCPenney in the West Street Shopping Center.
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. is a privately held national retail chain of craft and home-décor stores based in Oklahoma.
The company said the new store will provide between 35 and 50 jobs, paying $18.50 per hour for full-time employment and $13 for part time.
Hobby Lobby operates more than 900 stores in the U.S.
Meanwhile, two national retail chains announced store closings in Keene: Bed, Bath & Beyond and JOANN. The New Jersey-based Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc. announced in August that it would close about 150 of its locations out of 955 stores nationwide. The Ohio-based JOANN is a crafts and fabrics retailer based in Hudson, Ohio. The company operates more than 800 stores in the U.S. The Keene store would have been in competition with Hobby Lobby, which leased space in the same plaza.
Harrisville Designs returns to old mill
Harrisville Designs brought manufacturing back to Mill No. 6 in 2022. The company, which makes yarn, loom parts and knitting patterns, completed a year-long project to return machinery to the historic mill space at 4 Mills Alley in Harrisville.
The machinery had been moved to 22 Skatutakee Lake Road in 1971 after textile manufacturer Cheshire Mills closed.
Harrisville Designs employs about 42. The company’s return to the heart of town was made possible due to strong business during the pandemic, according to founder John “Chick” Colony III.
Colony launched Harrisville Designs in 1971 after his family’s Cheshire Mills closed in 1970. Cheshire Mills dated to the mid-1800s.
Cheshire Medical CEO to retire
President and CEO Don Caruso, MD, MPH, has announced his plan to retire in May from Cheshire Medical Center, a member of Dartmouth Health.
For more than three decades, he has dedicated himself to the care and well-being of Cheshire’s staff, patients, and the greater Monadnock Region’s community. During his tenure, he’s served in various roles at Cheshire, including head of family medicine, associate medical director, chief medical officer and president and CEO for the past seven years.
“It isn’t often that you find a CEO who also maintains time in his schedule to see patients, but he has balanced both,” Susan Abert, chair of Cheshire Medical’s Board of Trustrees, said in a prepared statement. “His leadership, supported by a truly dedicated staff, has led to Cheshire’s growth, and we’ve been so fortunate to have both leading us into a bright future.”
Caruso has overseen the growth of Cheshire Medical’s staff of providers from roughly 75 to more than 242, the hospital said, expanding the types of subspecialty practices offered and increasing the complexity of care provided in this region.
Besides leading the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic, Caruso has remained committed to the launch of Cheshire’s Family Medicine Residency program, which is set to open pending accreditation approval in 2023, with the first residents arriving a year later.
“It’s been a pleasure caring for this community,” Caruso said in a statement. “Getting to know patients and being part of their families while caring for them has made this the most rewarding part of my career. It has been a very fulfilling career, and I appreciate everyone who has joined me along the way.”
Cheshire Medical’s Board of Trustees is forming a search committee to name a successor before Caruso’s departure so he can assist with the transition, the hospital said.
Alyson’s Orchard sold
A local couple has purchased Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole. Adam and Taylor Naeck of Walpole bought the property and business from founder Susan Jasse on Jan. 3, The Keene Sentinel reported.
The Naecks said they plan to keep the fruit-picking business while expanding event offerings.
The 350-acre property went on the market in January 2020 for $3.2 million. Jasse and her late husband, Bob, established Alyson’s Orchard in the 1980s.
Brattleboro bank president named
Deborah Stephenson has been named president of Brattleboro Savings & Loan. Stephenson most recently worked at Berkshire Bank, where she served as senior vice president for compliance.
She will replace Dan Yates, bank president for the past 17 years, who is retiring.
Stephenson’s work history also includes stints at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Woronoco Savings Bank in Westfield, Mass.
The mother of two daughters in their 20s, Stephenson enjoys playing soccer and hiking. She said she and her husband hope to take up snowshoeing this winter.
Brattleboro town manager hired
John R. Potter began his responsibilities as Brattleboro’s new town manager Dec. 30.
“My wife Marie Elena and I are excited to move back to New England and become active members of the Brattleboro community,” Potter said in a prepared statement.
Potter comes to Brattleboro from Boulder, Colo., where he served as deputy director of the Open Space and Mountain Parks Department since 2016. He also worked as a senior advisor for the Oregon Department of State Lands, the director of land management for New York City’s Bureau of Water Supply and land superintendent for the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission.
In the position of Brattleboro town manager, Potter will be responsible for 140 full-time employees and a budget of more than $20 million. He will report to the five-member selectboard.
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland had served as interim town manager since the resignation of Octavian “Yoshi” Manale, who left the position last May to become city manager for Claremont.
And the winner is …
Dan Field of Francestown, who owns Bending Branch Farm with his wife, Megan Baptiste-Field, won the Hannah Grimes Center’s PitchFork Challenge 2022, walking away with a prize of $10,000.
Founded in March 2022, Bending Branch Farm is a goat dairy and cheese-making venture operating on leased land in Hancock. In addition to cheese, Bending Branch sells raw goat milk and raw goat yogurt. Their products are available at farmers markets and in local stores, including Nature’s Green Grocer and Roy’s Market, both in Peterborough.
Field says he plans to use the PitchFork money to upgrade from a two-goat bucket milker to a multi-goat pipeline milking system.
Other finalists in the 2022 PitchFork Challenge include Ari Deihim of Elements MMA, Blake Amacker of Copper Cannon Distillery, Julie Quill of Arts and Rec, Lucretia Witte of Humble Oak Consulting, Patrick Ericson of EH&P Green, Sonal Khakhar of Aahana’s Naturals and Traci Bisson of Golden Dog Adventure Co.
The PitchFork Challenge provides money and momentum for rural entrepreneurs operating for-profit businesses in towns with populations of 30,000 or fewer. It invites participants to present a 6-minute business pitch to a panel of judges, who assess the participant on not only the pitch performance but also the product, market and community benefit.
The 2021 winner was Jack’s Crackers in Keene.
Small business adviser named
The NH Small Business Development Center has named Taryn Fisher as business adviser for southwestern New Hampshire, serving clients in the Monadnock Region.
Fisher teaches undergraduate and graduate business-management courses at Antioch University New England and Keene State College. She earned an MBA from Babson College and a PhD in leadership from Franklin Pierce University.
She was previously an associate professor and program director for the MBA in sustainability at Antioch. She also worked as a supply-chain professional for The Gillette Company, Procter & Gamble and Fidelity Investments.
Planning agency promotes two
The Southwest Region Planning Commission announced two promotions in January. Staff members J. B. Mack and Todd Horner have been named co-assistant directors of the agency.
They join Executive Director Tim Murphy to oversee and guide the work of the agency. In a news release, Murphy said the promotions are in response to “increased demands of SWRPC in serving the communities of Southwest New Hampshire.”
Mack previously served as the agency’s principal planner, and Horner served as senior planner.
Representing 34 municipalities, the Keene-based SWRPC is one of New Hampshire’s nine regional planning agencies. Its mission is to work in partnership with the communities of the Southwest Region to promote sound decision-making for the conservation and effective management of natural, cultural and economic resources.
Landscaping workshop planned
A workshop on Landscaping for Water Quality is in the works for March, according to the Cheshire County Conservation District.
Set for March 30 and 31 in the Keene area, the workshop will be open to landscapers and land managers interested in creating landscapes with ecological benefits. Details were still being worked out at press time.
Developing the event are the NH Sea Grant, the University of New Hampshire Extension and the N.H. Department of Environmental Services in partnership with Outdoor Rooms Ecological Landscape Design Services.
The two-day workshop, including presentations and practical sessions, is designed for landscape professionals, watershed organization members and community leaders responsible for managing land and water resources.
Participants will learn principles and best practices for creating and maintaining attractive, functional landscapes while protecting water quality in local lakes and rivers, according to early information provided by the CCCD.
New online courses offered for small business
The NH Small Business Development Center has launched a new program of free online courses, designed for prospective, new and current entrepreneurs.
The 30 new eCourses are approximately 15 minutes long and available 24/7. Each online course has a downloadable outline and links to relevant resources, as well as a transcription and closed captions.
Topics include starting, funding and expanding a business in New Hampshire, incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion, crafting a small business website, understanding financial statements and more.
The SBDC used CARES Act funding to help revamp its online learning program. For a full list of course offerings, visit https://www.nhsbdc.org/education/ecourses.
Camping and RV show set
After a three-year hiatus, the New Hampshire Campground Owners’ Association will hold its 48th annual Camping and Recreational Vehicle Show from March 31 through April 2 at the Hampshire Dome in Milford.
The show will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.
“The show serves as a nice introduction to the season and is a great way to learn more about the camping industry in New Hampshire,” Jeremy Sprince, NeHaCa executive director said in news release. “It is also a good opportunity to visit with other tourism partners to learn more about what the state has to offer.”
Established more than 50 years ago by New Hampshire campground owners, NeHaCa comprises more than 120 private recreational campgrounds. The association annually publishes and distributes the New Hampshire Camping Guide. For more details, visit www.nhlovescampers.com.
Do you have business news to share? Send it to editor@thebusinessjournal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.