Keene downtown project cost soars
The price tag for Keene’s planned downtown infrastructure overhaul is now projected to be more than $14 million, about twice the original estimate, The Keene Sentinel recently reported.
Keene Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said inflated costs for construction materials are largely to blame for driving up the cost of the project.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said at a meeting in April the city is hoping to offset at least $6.7 million of the project cost through grant funding, according to The Sentinel.
Originally scheduled to begin in 2024, the three-year project is now slated to begin in 2025.
Hansel won’t seek re-election
Keene Mayor George Hansel announced May 1 that he won’t seek re-election to a third term in November.
Hansel was first elected in 2019 and won a second term with 91 percent of the vote in 2021. Assuming office in 2020, he led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Three months after I took office, COVID hit, which was not something anyone saw coming,” Hansel said in a statement. “My primary focus was keeping the community informed and making sure our businesses stayed open and survived.”
During his tenure, more than a dozen new businesses have opened, tourism has increased, and the city’s debt has been reduced by more than 35 percent, or $9 million, according to a press release issued by the mayor’s office.
Hansel said he looks forward to helping the city’s next leader. “We’ve got so much going for us, and I’m counting on whoever steps up after me to keep up the momentum,” he said.
Prior to becoming mayor, Hansel served two terms on the City Council. Hansel is co-owner and vice president of Filtrine Manufacturing Co. in Keene.
MCH turns 100
Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough marks its 100th anniversary this year.
On June 21, 1923, The Peterborough Hospital opened its doors to the public with four full-time doctors and 12 beds. The hospital was the former summer home of Robert Parmelee, who donated the property in 1919 to the town of Peterborough for use as a community hospital.
MCH is now a Critical Access Hospital with 25 beds and 108 doctors offering primary care, medical and surgical care, obstetrics, pediatrics and behavioral health services. In addition, the hospital offers 24-hour emergency care and a variety of outpatient services.
Rumrill marks 40 years with historical society
The go-to person for local history questions, Alan F. Rumrill marked his 40th year with The Historical Society of Cheshire County in May.
In 1983, Rumrill became the first paid employee at the Historical Society of Cheshire County, previously an all-volunteer organization serving the city of Keene and 22 other towns in southwest New Hampshire. Since then, under Rumrill’s stewardship, the Historical Society of Cheshire County has grown to include six staff members, 130 volunteers and three buildings offering more than 150 programs annually.
Rumrill has written and recorded 1,500 “Monadnock Moment” radio spots at WKBK radio in Keene. He writes weekly newspaper columns called “Moments in (Local) History” for The Keene Sentinel, and he submits weekly “mystery photos” to the Monadnock Shopper News.
Rumrill has written eight books and several articles and contributed book chapters on regional history. His latest book, “Monadnock Originals, Colorful Characters from New Hampshire’s Quiet Corner,” was released in April.
Over four decades, he has taught hundreds of classes on local history and museum management topics, worked with more than 100 student interns and volunteers, and responded to more than 1,000 invitations from organizations to present public programs on local topics. He has developed and installed more than 50 feature exhibits.
“My family has lived in Cheshire County since 1770,” Rumrill said in a statement. “As a youngster I became interested in local history stories. Here at the Historical Society, we have learned that people enjoy and relate to local stories, and sharing those tales is one of my favorite parts of the job.”
Top of the Hill Grill for sale
The Top of the Hill Grill in Brattleboro went on the market in April for $550,000.
Berkley and Veller Greenwood Country has the listing, which includes the land, buildings and equipment on Putney Road.
Owner Jon Julian told The Brattleboro Reformer in April that he will not be reopening the business for the 2023 season. Julian ran the iconic barbecue business overlooking The Retreat Meadows for 25 years.
The restaurant was popular with locals and visitors for its meats smoked on the premises, homemade sides, Mexican and Cajun offerings, vegetarian selections and homemade desserts.
Guerrilla Grill is growing
A Keene barbecue business plans to move to 176 Main St., the space formerly occupied by Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza.
The Keene Sentinel reported in April that Zachary Cotter and his brother-in-law Adam Rector are growing their two-year-old business, Guerrilla Grill, from a food truck and small side kitchen at Branch and Blade Brewing into a full-scale restaurant with about 100 seats indoors and up to 40 outdoors.
As part of the move, Cotter and Rector said they plan to expand their menu.
Meanwhile, Ramunto’s plans to reopen in a new location in Keene in August. The pizza restaurant plans to move into the Aspen Dental building in Riverside Plaza on Winchester Street, according to The Sentinel.
Diluzio shutters ambulance service
After more than 70 years in business, R.J. Diluzio Ambulance Service in Keene ceased operations May 3.
Founders and owners Bob and Linda Diluzio announced in a press release May 2 that they would close the business due to the “toll on their health” and the financial impacts of maintaining the business.
Rescue Inc. of Brattleboro and Townshend, Vt., along with the Keene Fire Department, will now provide ambulance service to communities previously served by Diluzio.
Most of Diluzio’s employees would become employees of Rescue Inc., the release said. Rescue Inc. is a regional nonprofit ambulance service that has been operating in Cheshire County and Windham County, Vt., since 1966.
Monadnock Food Co-op turns 10
Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene celebrated its 10th anniversary in April. The Co-op planned 10 days of festivities, culminating in the Annual Monadnock Region Earth Festival on April 22.
"It's an exciting milestone to be celebrating 10 years," Co-op General Manager Michael Faber said in a statement. "I am proud of what we've accomplished together and thankful for our shoppers, staff, vendors and our wider community's participation. I look forward to seeing what the next 10 years bring."
The Monadnock Food Co-op is a community-owned store offering a diverse selection of local, organic and natural foods. It is located at 34 Cypress St.
TLC Monadnock raises $88K in 2022
The Local Crowd Monadnock raised more than $88,000 for 12 crowdfunding campaigns in 2022, the organization announced in March. The money came from 678 supporters.
TLC Monadnock added four new campaigns to its Shop Indie Local program, including Shop Black-Owned, Move Your Money (bank locally), Independents Month, and Shop Indie Art, while maintaining its online marketplace for the region’s locally owned businesses. TLC Monadnock Mercantile offers local products, gift cards and takeout menus from 200 businesses.
The organization also launched its first Staycation promotion, which drew 100 participants. The winner won a two-night stay at the Inn at Valley Farms in Walpole plus six items from other locally owned businesses.
TLC Monadnock says it leverages the power of crowdfunding for a “local, green and fair economy” in the region.
Virtual golf facility opens
A virtual golfing facility opened in March in Keene. The Golf Loft at 3 Krif Court features three golf simulators with virtual adaptations of real-world golf courses.
Manager Josh Dockham says the facility plans to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year, according to The Keene Sentinel.
“It’s a membership-based facility, so we give our members a unique four-digit PIN code, and they’re able to get into the front door with that,” Dockham said. “We’ll go through an orientation of how to set up a simulator, how to turn it on and where they go from there, so once they sign up, we really make it a self-serve thing.”
Situated in a loft-style environment accessible by staircase, the space also has a lounge for visitors to unwind in between their golf games. The lounge includes a kitchenette for storing food and drink and a TV to watch the professionals play. Each simulator space also has a TV.
Golf Loft’s simulators, developed by Ohio-based company aboutGOLF, include courses ranging from the Bethpage Black Course on Long Island, N.Y., to South Korea’s Daegu Country Club and the United Kingdom’s Old Course St. Andrews, according to promotional material from the company.
“It comes with a variety of driving ranges to pick from over 85 courses, the majority of them being actual courses from around the world on the PGA Tour and the European Tour,” Dockham said.
For those less inclined to take a swing at the simulator, the facility also offers miniature golf courses as well as other games like cornhole, darts and Skee-Ball.
Peterborough to decarbonize town buildings
BlocPower, a national climate technology company focused on decarbonizing aging buildings, and the town of Peterborough have formed a pilot partnership to help upgrade the town’s building stock to more comfortable, energy efficient and all-electric heating and cooling systems, BlocPower announced in May.
The pilot program will focus on the electrification of 10 to 15 buildings by June 30, 2024. BlocPower said it will manage and help finance the building retrofits — including weatherization, electric panel upgrades and the installation of cold climate heat pump technology.
"We're excited to be partnering with BlocPower to make progress on the town's renewable energy goals," Peterborough Select Board Member Bill Kennedy said in a statement May 9. "They bring tremendous experience, expertise, and financing to the job of improving our buildings' energy use."
These projects are expected to deliver more comfortable, reliable and energy-saving heating, cooling and hot water systems and reduce the buildings’ fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions.
BlocPower said it will be working directly with the Peterborough Renewable Energy Planning (PREP) Team and local contractors to perform this work on behalf of the town.
Chamber presents awards at gala
The Windsor Brooks Business of the Year award was presented to Yankee Publishing in Dublin at the Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce annual gala in March.
Accepting the award was Jamie Trowbridge, president and CEO of Yankee Publishing Inc.
Susan Chollet of Peterborough won Citizen of the Year, and the Colonial Theatre in Keene won the Ken Jue Nonprofit Organization of the Year, a new award this year.
Nearly 400 attended the gala held March 16 at the Keene State College Zorn Dining Center.
At the end of the evening, Tim Pipp, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, officially announced the rebranding of the chamber along with its new name, Greater Monadnock Collaborative: Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Brattleboro bank retains B Corp status
Brattleboro Savings & Loan has officially been recertified as a B Corporation as of the beginning of 2023, the bank announced in March.
B Corporations, or “B Corps,” are required to recertify every three years through a rigorous process to measure their organization’s positive impact in and on their community, environment, workers, products and governance. The Bank’s recertification was delayed one year by B Lab, the governing body for B corporation certification, due to a flood of work during the pandemic and the growing number of organizations who are aiming to become B Corporations.
Founded in 1912, the bank became a certified B Corporation in 2018. Brattleboro Savings & Loan was the first bank in Vermont, and the second in all of New England, to become a certified B Corporation. Other area B Corporations include Badger Balm, Ben & Jerry’s and Frisky Cow Gelato.
"BS&L's commitment to the communities it serves is a huge part of why I wanted to be part of this Bank," Deb Stephenson, BS&L's new CEO and president, said in a prepared statement. "B Corporation certification is a big part of how we measure this commitment."
Three farms get grants
The Monadnock Food Co-op and Cheshire County Conservation District have announced three grant recipients for the 2023 Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund: Blackfire Farm of Hancock, Dog Days Farm of Fitzwilliam and Manning Hill Farm of Winchester.
The Farm Fund distributed $33,000 among these three farms, according to a news release in March. Since starting in 2017, the Farm Fund has awarded more than $152,000 in grants to 19 local farms.
The Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund, created in partnership with the Cheshire Country Conservation District, seeks to support local farmers in increasing sustainable food production and wholesale sales to contribute to a thriving local farm economy.
With the grant money, Blackfire Farm plans to construct a new propagation house powered by a wood pellet stove. Dog Days Farm plans to construct an automated, heated high tunnel to increase production and efficiency of retail-ready plant starts. And Manning Hill Farm plans to upgrade to a new milking parlor to increase efficiency and milk production.
“Our Farm Fund is an essential way to invest in the future of local, sustainable farming in our region," Michael Faber, Monadnock Food Co-op general manager, said in a statement. "Especially in these times, it helps ensure we have a healthy, local food system for our community now and into the future.”
Funds for this program come from donations from Monadnock Food Co-op and its shoppers. Additional money comes from the You Have Our Trust Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
NH expects increase in summer visitors
The N.H. Division of Travel and Tourism is estimating 4.3 million people will visit New Hampshire this summer, spending a total of $2.35 billion, according to a press release issued in May.
The numbers represent a 4.8 percent increase in visitation and a 6.5 percent increase in spending.
“We have seen record spending in New Hampshire the last two summers, despite having to deal with the COVID pandemic,” Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell said in a prepared statement. “While inflation and the potential for a recession continue to pose threats, data shows there continues to be a pent-up demand for travel, and we expect to experience higher levels of visitation this summer resulting in even stronger levels of spending.”
New Hampshire’s summer marketing campaign remains “Discover Your New.” The state will continue to tap its core markets of New England and New York; road trip markets of Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey; and Canadian markets of Montreal and Quebec City.
For more information, visit www.visitnh.gov.
Free promotional video available
The Greater Monadnock Collaborative’s initiative to promote the region has launched a new video showcasing the Monadnock Region.
Created by local videographer Dave White, the video is free for chamber of commerce members to use on their websites. Visit MonadnockNH.com for more information.
The Greater Monadnock Collaborative is a regional chamber of commerce, formerly the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce.
Teleflex to expand
Teleflex Medical in Jaffrey plans to increase its production capabilities by adding a new plastic-processing area to the plant at 50 Plantation Drive, The Keene Sentinel reported in March.
The $12 million expansion is expected to bring more jobs to the region. The project is slated to be completed by the end of the year, and the company plans to ramp up production by the first quarter of 2024.
Jake Wagner, the company’s senior engineering manager, said the post-pandemic return of elective surgeries has created a surge in demand for Teleflex products, such as medical grade tubing for catheters.
A division of Teleflex medical device company based in Pennsylvania, the Jaffrey facility employs 350.
Keene State College honors women ‘storytellers’
Cecily Weisburgh, an executive editor of The Keene Sentinel, was among the women recently recognized for their work by Keene State College as part of Women’s History Month in March.
Weisburgh joined The Sentinel as a general assignment reporter in 2001 and assumed increasing editing and leadership roles, including her promotion to executive editor-digital in 2022. Weisburgh and colleague Anika Clark are the first women to head The Sentinel’s newsroom in the organization’s 224 years.
Other women honored at the March 23 event, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” were Melanie Plenda, director of the Granite State News Collaborative; Jennifer Carroll, education director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County; Marianne Salcetti, PhD, emeritus journalism professor at Keene State College; and Caitlin Howard, Keene State College student newspaper administrative executive editor.
Eversource again makes Barron’s sustainability list
For the fourth consecutive year, Eversource Energy has been placed on Barron’s list of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies, appearing as the top utility in the annual ranking for the second time in the last three years.
Eversource’s rank improved to 17th overall on this year’s list, up from 40th last year, reflecting the strides the company has made in executing its strategic commitment to sustainability throughout its operations, the company said.
The Barron’s list of Most Sustainable Companies is based on more than 230 environmental, social and corporate governance metrics. To create the ranking, the top 1,000 publicly traded companies by market value were evaluated by how they performed for five key constituencies – customers, communities, employees, the planet and shareholders – looking at indicators such as workplace diversity, data security and greenhouse gas emissions.
USDA offers renewable energy grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for $1 billion in grant funds to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements.
The USDA announced in April that it is making grants available under the Rural Energy for America Program, with funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.
Recipients may use REAP funds to install renewable energy systems or to make energy-efficiency improvements. Eligible applicants include rural small businesses and agricultural producers.
The USDA will hold competitions quarterly through Sept. 30. To ensure that small projects have a fair opportunity to compete for the funding, the USDA says it will set aside at least 20 percent of the available funds until June 30 of each year for grant requests of $20,000 or less.
The maximum federal share which may be requested is up to 50 percent of the total project cost for all energy-efficiency projects and zero-emissions renewable energy systems. The maximum grant is $1 million for renewable energy systems and $500,000 for energy-efficiency projects.
For additional application information, see page 19239 of the March 31 Federal Register: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-03-31/pdf/2023-06376.pdf.
Stay … or go?
A recently released survey of young residents identified high levels of satisfaction with quality of life in the Granite State, particularly when it comes to the environment. But when it comes to career opportunities, they think the state could do better.
Less than half of each age group surveyed, from age 20 to 40, expressed satisfaction with the quality of jobs and career opportunities in New Hampshire. Only 16 percent in the 26-to-30 age group said New Hampshire is better than other states in the area of job prospects, compared to 32 percent of those ages 31 to 35, 42 percent of those ages 36 to 40, and 48 percent of those ages 20 to 25.
While the state scored high marks for safety, taxes and community, it was rated less favorably for public transportation, child care, diversity and affordable housing.
Stay Work Play, a nonprofit with the mission to attract and retain more young people, released the results of its quality-of-life survey on April 4. The survey was conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center.
The survey focused on the attitudes of residents ages 20 through 40 on hot-button issues such as education, health care, housing, natural resources, social capital, child care and diversity. Visit https://www.stayworkplay.org/survey to see the full results.
Boggis wins FPU citizen leader award
Writer, educator and community activist JerriAnne Boggis received this year’s Honorable Walter R. Peterson Citizen Leader Award from Franklin Pierce University at commencement ceremonies May 13.
The award is named for New Hampshire’s 72nd governor and the second president of Franklin Pierce University.
Boggis is executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, an organization that preserves, celebrates and honors African-American history in the state. She works to correct the historical record on the racial complexity and richness of New Hampshire’s diverse past.
Receiving honorary doctorates at the university’s 58th commencement were attorney and business executive Steven V. Camerino and leading diversity, equity and inclusion scholar Tia Brown McNair, PhD. Camerino is CEO of McLane Middleton, and McNair is vice president in the office of Diversity, Equity, and Student Success and executive director for the Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation campus centers at the American Association of Colleges and Universities in Washington, D.C.
Aroma Joe’s opens in Keene
A leading regional coffee chain opened a drive-through location in Keene in April.
Aroma Joe’s operates out of a 796-square-foot building at 348 West St., offering handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks and all-day food options, according to information provided by the company.
The new location is owned and operated by Aaron Wiswell, who also owns Aroma Joe’s locations in Farmington and in North Berwick, Maine. The Keene shop expects to employ more than 15 area residents.
The company has 41 locations in New Hampshire, with expansion anticipated for the remainder of 2023, the company said. Founded in 2000, Aroma Joe’s is based in South Portland, Maine. In addition to Maine and New Hampshire, the company has locations in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
Founder returns to Fiddleheads
Eleanor Briggs of Hancock, founder of Fiddleheads Café, now owns the business again, the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript reported in April.
Briggs started the downtown Hancock café in the 1990s. Sherry Williams owned Fiddleheads for the last 18 years.
On the market since 2021, the eatery had been closed since the beginning of the year.
Briggs told the Ledger-Transcript she decided to buy the business again because she didn’t want the town to lose this central gathering place. “That would have been really sad to lose Hancock’s little beating heart,” she said.
Chef Samantha Rule, who has worked in food service for 25 years, will manage the café. Most recently, Rule worked as chef at Aldworth Manor in Harrisville and before that ran the Harrisville General Store for more than eight years.
Burke named president of Keene Publishing
Sean Burke has been promoted to president and chief operating officer of Keene Publishing Corp., Publisher Thomas Ewing announced in April. Burke replaces Terry Williams, who is retiring after 10 years in the position.
Burke joined Keene Publishing in November 2021 as executive vice president of revenue. He previously held senior management positions at newspapers in New England, Texas and the Midwest.
Williams plans to serve part time as senior adviser for audience and community engagement.
Keene Sentinel launches new magazine
The Keene Sentinel has launched a new multimedia brand, “GoShop.”
Aiming to be the guide to everything shopping in the region, the new GoShop magazine will be published four times during 2023, the company announced in April. The magazine will be available at more than 500 locations in New Hampshire and southern Vermont.
Interactive and multimedia components to GoShop include social media channels and the website, www.sentinelsource.com/go_shopping_nh.com.
“We’re thrilled to bring this exciting and energetic new magazine and online brand to the community,” Sean Burke, president and chief operating officer of Keene Publishing Corp., said in a statement. “Shopping is a shared and fun experience. GoShop will celebrate those unique shopping finds and the thrill of discovery.”
GoShop is led by Brendalee Edwards, who has been associated with publishing for more than 30 years, the company said.
For more information, contact Edwards at brendalee@goshoppingnh.com.
Conference room dedicated
The newly refurbished conference room at the Cheshire Career Center at Keene High School has been dedicated to supporter Thomas J. Moses of Keene, the center announced in a recent press release.
A mechanical engineer, Moses is president of Williams Construction. He lives in Keene with his wife, Marianne. They have four children who graduated from Keene High School.
Opening in 1974, the Cheshire Career Center was the first of 26 career and technical education centers that would be built in New Hampshire over the next three decades. Moses served on the advisory board of the vocational center, working closely with school administration and business leaders to help guide the center on a path of growth and sustainability. The center said his efforts have also guided the development of innovative programs and learning environments for students.
Nidu Studio wins design award
A Peterborough interior design company was among those recognized by New Hampshire Home for top residential designs in the Granite State during the magazine’s annual 2023 Design Awards gala April 20 at The Gardens at the Factory in Manchester.
Nane Blohm of Nidu Studio won for whole-house interior design.
New Hampshire Home honored 20 projects this year, adding several new categories to this year’s award nominations, including Up and Coming Talent which was given to Lauren Milligan of Lauren Milligan Design in Gilford. The 10th annual 2023 Design Awards celebrates excellence in home design and the creative use of materials in new, remodeled and historic residences throughout New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Home selects a different panel of out-of-state judges each year to determine recipients. This year’s jurors were from Rhode Island and Massachusetts and included David Andreozzi, founder of Andreozzi Architecture in Barrington, R.I.; Dan K. Gordon, principal of Dan Gordon Landscape Architects in Wellesley, Mass.; and Patti Watson, principal of Taste Design Inc. in Newport, R.I.
Award winners will be featured in the May/June issue of New Hampshire Home. For information, visit www.nhhomemagazine.com/design-awards.
Fitzwater honorees named
Franklin Pierce University’s Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication recognized several local reporters and other communicators at its annual Fitzwater Honors Ceremony April 27.
Honorees included Stephen C. Lacey '06, co-founder and executive editor of Post Script Media; Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR reporter on climate change; John Bassett, Paul Cuno-Booth, Scott Merrill and Kathie Ragsdale of the Granite State News Collaborative’s Environmental Justice Reporting Team; and student Caitlin Agnew '23.
It’s tee time
The Greater Monadnock Collaborative regional chamber of commerce will host its 48th annual golf classic on June 21 at the Keene Country Club at 755 West Hill Road.
Registration and driving range open at 7:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The format is best-ball scramble. The field is limited to 124 players in 32 four-person teams. Advance registration is encouraged.
Golf will be followed by a 3 p.m. awards ceremony and cookout.
Fee of $150 per player includes driving range, greens fees, cart, breakfast, afternoon cookout and more. Visit https://business.greatermonadnock.com/events/details/48th-annual-golf-classic-49813 for more information.
M&T Bank invests in career ed
M&T Bank announced in April a $60,000 investment in career education provided to Windham County high school students in Vermont.
The bank says it will award $60,000 over three years to the Pipelines and Pathways Program (P3) launched by the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. four years ago to help students prepare for career opportunities. The donation will underwrite operating costs associated with training and activities provided to Windham County high school students.
M&T Bank is inviting regional employers to join them in supporting P3 through matching gifts.
“M&T Bank is helping us realize an ambitious vision — to ensure young Vermonters who want to build a life here can do so and thrive,” Adam Grinold, BDCC’s executive director, said in a prepared statement.
P3 addresses career awareness (knowledge of local hiring trends) and career readiness (knowledge of skills and behaviors needed to excel). The program’s “Scope and Sequence” provides a framework for building career awareness and education throughout the course of high school.
P3 Manager Christy Betit implements a customized plan developed with each partner school, in collaboration with administration, faculty and guidance teams. For more information on program activities, visit https://brattleborodevelopment.com/engaging-with-high-school-students/.
Help offered to women entrepreneurs
The Center for Women & Enterprise New Hampshire offers on-demand webinars aimed at helping female entrepreneurs.
Examples include business plan basics, business financing and legal considerations for startups. Some webinars are free.
Based in Manchester, CWE NH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen communities and the economy by supporting women to launch and sustain businesses. Visit www.CWEonline.org for more information.
Job Lot named a U.S. Best Managed Company
For a third consecutive year, Ocean State Job Lot has been recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.
Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance.
Based in Rhode Island, the discount closeout retailer operates stores throughout New England, including in Peterborough and Walpole, as well as in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
Do you have news to share? Send it to editor@thebusinessjournal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.