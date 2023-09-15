Federal grant boosts apprenticeships
The Community College System’s ApprenticeshipNH program recently received an injection of federal money to expand apprenticeship opportunities for students.
A $3.2 million federal grant will help the Community College System of New Hampshire maintain and expand apprenticeship opportunities in the trades, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, clean energy, education, health care and more, The Keene Sentinel reported last month.
The goal is to increase the number of participants in paid apprenticeships from 2,800 to 3,500. This program allows students to learn on the job while receiving classroom instruction to earn certification in various fields.
The program is funded by U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration grants.
Monadnock Travel Council dissolves
The board of directors of the Monadnock Travel Council voted in August to dissolve the nonprofit organization, according to a news release Aug. 9. The council’s members will continue to promote travel and tourism within the Greater Monadnock Collaborative regional chamber of commerce, the release said.
MTC has been a volunteer group of representatives from travel-related businesses working to market the region since 1990. Rick Swanson, MTC president, said in a prepared statement that the regional chamber has the resources to take the travel council to the next level.
“For over 30 years, the MTC has put a lot of heart into its travel promotion programs, but there is only so much that a well-intentioned but busy group of volunteers can accomplish,” Swanson said.
MTC developed a website with information on Monadnock Region attractions, lodging, restaurants and activities and published brochures on topics such as rail trails, breweries and distilleries, and fairs and festivals.
Freeze then flood ruins crops
A late-spring freeze followed by summer flooding delivered a one-two punch to the region’s farms this growing season.
Sub-zero temperatures in February and frost in May caused major crop losses, especially for peaches, berries and apples. Many orchards across the state reported losing 50 percent to 100 percent of their crops, according to the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
The federal government designated Belknap, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties as primary natural disaster areas after the freeze. Carroll and Coos counties also qualify for aid, along with neighboring counties in Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine.
The summer’s torrential rains caused further damage, which was still being assessed at press time. Some New Hampshire farms located on the floodplains of the Connecticut River and its tributaries were reportedly submerged under multiple feet of water, which led to widespread crop loss.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency offers assistance to farmers who experience crop loss due to natural disasters like drought, flood and freeze. Visit https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/disaster-assistance-program/ for more information.
Downtown design gets nod
The Keene City Council selected a “multi-lane hybrid” design from among several options for its downtown infrastructure overhaul, which is slated to begin in 2025.
The council approved the preliminary design in an 11-4 vote in July after months of discussion and debate among councilors and residents, The Keene Sentinel reported.
The hybrid design would maintain the signalized traffic circle at Central Square, while expanding it by about 7,000 square feet. This option would also keep a minimum of two lanes traveling north and south on Main Street and add a protected bicycle lane.
Residents and businesses had expressed concern about a loss of parking downtown. This plan would actually add a parking space to the existing number, for a total of 169, The Sentinel reported.
Cheshire Medical names CEO
Dr. Joseph L. Perras has been named president and chief executive officer of Cheshire Medical Center, a member of Dartmouth Health, effective Aug. 7.
Perras previously served six years as CEO at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center and also as chief medical officer since 2015.
“I’m thrilled to join the team at Cheshire and continue to grow within Dartmouth Health,” Perras said in a prepared statement. “These are challenging times for all healthcare organizations. I’m confident that by focusing on delivering the highest quality care in the safest possible environment for staff and patients we will best serve the healthcare needs of our communities. I know we have the team to do it. My wife and I look forward to becoming part of the Keene community and taking advantage of all it has to offer.”
Perras succeeds Dr. Don Caruso, who retired at the end of May after a career spanning three decades at Cheshire Medical.
Perras is assistant professor of medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. He received his undergraduate and medical degrees at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He completed his internship and internal medicine residency at the Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Mass.
Keene State receives $4m contract to boost child care
The N.H. Executive Council in July approved a $4.4 million contract with Keene State College for a statewide initiative aimed at bolstering professional development for child-care workers, The Keene Sentinel reported.
Under the terms of the contract, the college’s Behavioral Health Improvement Institute will work with child-care providers across New Hampshire to support training, coaching and mentoring of child-care workers. This is part of a broader effort, funded by federal pandemic relief money, to improve the quality of child care in the state.
The lack of affordable, quality child care has become an economic liability in the Granite State. The state Department of Health and Human Services estimates that New Hampshire is short 21,000 child-care slots. Employers say the lack of child care keeps many parents out of the workforce at a time when businesses are struggling to hire workers.
Sullivan store reopens
After being closed for nearly four years, Sullivan’s only general store has reopened. New owners Megan Lafaso Hercher and William Hercher opened the store in July after extensive renovation.
The Herchers purchased the store on Route 9 in October 2020. They told The Keene Sentinel that they want the Sullivan Country Store to be “a community hub.”
The store stocks essential and local items, they said, including syrup, eggs, meat and produce.
The Sullivan Country Store has been a part of the community for nearly 100 years. Prior to the Herchers, John Little and his family owned and operated the business.
Granite Gorge offers mountain biking
Granite Gorge ski area in Roxbury opened a new lift-serviced mountain bike park in July.
Granite Gorge Mountain Park includes a 4,000-foot “flow trail,” The Keene Sentinel reported. The bike path has jumps and freestyle features. Two more paths are in the works.
Granite Gorge General Manager Keith Kreischer told The Sentinel the project is part of a larger plan to keep the ski area open year-round.
Del Rossi’s Trattoria sold
Wayne Asbury of Dublin and Bill O’Mahony of Peterborough are the new owners of Del Rossi’s Trattoria in Dublin. They purchased the restaurant in July, The Keene Sentinel reported.
David and Elaina Del Rossi of Dublin sold the business and property at 73 Brush Brook Road on July 7 after more than three decades of ownership. The husband-and-wife team opened the restaurant in 1989.
Under the new owners, the restaurant will be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Asbury and O’Mahoney told The Sentinel they also plan to add a late-night menu of lighter fare and possibly a lunch menu.
Savings Bank of Walpole names board leaders
Jason Houston and Mark Gavin, both of Keene, were elected to lead the board of directors of the Savings Bank of Walpole.
The bank announced in June that Houston was elected chair of the board and Gavin vice chair at the spring organizational meeting.
Houston served as vice chair for the past three years and succeeds Joseph Coneeny of Walpole, who served three one-year terms as chair. Coneeny will continue to serve on the SBW board of directors.
Houston is a principal at John Burk & Associates, a regional CPA firm which he joined in 1998. Gavin is currently the CFO at SoClean, Inc., a Peterborough-based manufacturer of CPAP cleaning devices, which he joined in 2018. Both are long-time residents of the Monadnock Region and have worked in the banking industry during their careers, the bank said.
“We are fortunate to have talented leaders like Jason and Mark ready and willing to step up in the board leadership roles for our bank” Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole, said in a statement. “As the only bank based in the Monadnock Region, it is critical that our board of directors have a deep understanding and commitment to the businesses, organizations and people that make our location so special.”
With assets totaling $715 million, Savings Bank of Walpole offers a range of financial products, including services to individuals, businesses and organizations.
GMC names development director
The Greater Monadnock Collaborative (GMC) regional chamber of commerce has appointed Michelle DellaVita as director of development and community engagement.
In her new role, DellaVita will leverage her experience in business development to support GMC's mission of shaping economic success and enhancing the quality of life in the Monadnock Region, GMC said in a press release in August.
Luca Paris, GMC president and CEO, said, "Michelle's extensive experience and expertise in strategic planning and community engagement make her the ideal candidate for this role.”
DellaVita has been a leadership coach with What’s Next Professional Coaching. She also serves as board chair for the Monadnock United Way and has participated in Partnering for Public Education and the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (MDEIB) Coalition.
Vermont emerging leaders honored
Four Brattleboro residents were among the 18 Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders recognized in May at the Southern Vermont Economy Summit in Wilmington, Vt.
The Southern Vermont Young Professionals and the Shires Young Professionals conducted the annual event, with sponsorship from the Community College of Vermont. The Emerging Leaders Awards celebrate young people from Bennington and Windham counties.
Individuals were nominated based on their work as community leaders and volunteers, and for their professional accomplishments and commitment to serving the region.
Brattleboro residents honored include Kayla Bernier-Wright, homeowner specialist at Windham and Windsor Housing Trust; Daniel Chiaccio, owner and director of First Proof Press; Celine Lacroix, managing director of Brattleboro Portable Storage; and Alexandra Mushinski, development manager of Next Stage Arts.
Also among those honored was Daveq Anderson of Putney, facilities manager for Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.; Joy Auciello of Marlboro, business services administrator for New England Circus Arts in Brattleboro; and Eleni Maksakuli of Putney, owner of The Putney Diner.
All of the 2023 Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders will be nominated for the Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Rising Star awards.
Local historian wins national award
Alan F. Rumrill, longtime director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, has won a national award for achievement in the preservation of state and local history.
The American Association for State and Local History honored Rumrill with an Award of Excellence for Individual Achievement, according to an announcement issued by the association in June. Rumrill has led the HSCC for 40 years.
AASLH conferred 53 national awards this year honoring people, projects, exhibits and publications. The winners represent the best in the field, according to the news release.
The AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation and interpretation of state and local history throughout the country.
G.S. Precision invests in career ed
G.S. Precision in Brattleboro announced in May that the company would award $60,000 over three years to the Pipelines and Pathways Program (P3) for career education.
Administered by the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., P3 brings career education classes, events and work experiences to hundreds of students in Windham County, Vt., each year.
G.S. Precision committed these funds in response to a challenge issued by M&T Bank, which invited other regional employers to join in supporting P3 by matching the bank’s pledge of $60,000, made earlier this year.
At the Southern Vermont Economy Summit held May 23 at the Hermitage Club in Wilmington, Vt., Matt O’Connell, president and CEO of G.S. Precision, said, “We decided to invest in this program because we need more people to backfill this wonderful pipeline in Southern Vermont.”
P3 was launched by the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. nearly five years ago to help students successfully prepare for and access career opportunities.
Mighty Moose Mart adds store
Locally owned Mighty Moose Mart convenience store has opened a second location in Keene in the former Campus Convenience Store at 152 Winchester St.
Owner Chris Rietmann of Alstead told The Keene Sentinel he has ambitions of adding several more stores in the region.
The first Mighty Moose Mart opened in 2020 at 661 Marlboro St.
Timken gets $13.8m defense contract
The Timken Co., an Ohio-based maker of precision ball bearings, recently entered into a $13.8 million federal agreement to boost production at its Timken Super Precision facility in Keene, according to The Keene Sentinel.
The U.S. Department of Defense announced June 20 that it is partnering with Timken’s Keene plant at 7 Optical Ave. to increase manufacturing of high-precision ball bearings for defense and aerospace systems.
The funds come from the Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III and were appropriated to the program from this year’s Ukraine Supplemental Act, which provides emergency funding to support Ukrainian military efforts against Russian invasion.
Kahn announces mayoral bid
Former state Sen. Jay Kahn plans to run for mayor of Keene. Kahn announced his bid Aug. 7 before a group of about 100 supporters at the Historical Society of Cheshire County, according to The Keene Sentinel.
A Keene resident for 35 years, Kahn was vice president of finance and planning at Keene State College from 1988 to 2016. He also served as city councilor before being elected to the N.H. Senate, where he served for eight years, from 2016 to 2022.
Mayor George Hansel announced in May that he would not seek a third term in office. Hansel is co-owner and vice president of Filtrine Manufacturing Co. in Keene.
State faces big worker shortage
New Hampshire is projected to have nearly 197,000 job openings through 2032 and only 6,100 workers to fill them, according to a recent report from the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
Positions for general and operations managers are expected to see the largest shortage, followed by software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers, truck drivers, wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives, and registered nurses, according to the State of New Hampshire Workforce Assessment, updated in the spring.
The report cited shifting demographics and population decline as reasons for the state’s worker shortage.
Clean energy sector grows
New Hampshire saw an increase of nearly 650 energy jobs between 2021 and 2022 and a number of them were in clean energy, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Energy.
While energy jobs in general grew by 2.2 percent last year, clean energy jobs grew by 2.4 percent. The energy sector represents about 4.5 percent of total state employment, accounting for some 30,000 jobs statewide in 2022.
Companies provide flood aid
Hannaford and Ocean State Job Lot have unveiled plans to help communities impacted by severe flooding this summer.
Hannaford Supermarkets said in July the company would donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts in flood-impacted areas in New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as New York’s Hudson Valley.
Ocean State Job Lot announced in August the company had donated personal protective equipment to nine towns in the flood-ravaged areas in New Hampshire and Vermont.
GRANITEER set for Sept. 30
Granite Outdoor Alliance, a coalition of New Hampshire-affiliated outdoor businesses, nonprofits and outdoor enthusiasts, has announced that the second annual GRANITEER will take place in Franconia on Sept. 30.
GRANITEER is an outdoor lifestyle event that fuses industry and consumer interests with music, networking opportunities, family-friendly activities, local food and beverage vendors, and more, according to organizers.
New Hampshire’s environment and recreational amenities are big draws for young people to the state, according to a recent quality of life survey conducted by Stay Work Play New Hampshire. Granite Outdoor Director Tyler Ray sees this as an indication that the outdoors should be leveraged as a recruiting tool, not just for recreation but also for the state’s largest industries like technology and health care.
“We view the outdoor economy as a network of all industries that want to protect the outdoorsy way of life we cherish,” Ray said in a statement. “GRANITEER reflects this holistic approach to cross-sector collaboration. At Granite Outdoor, we’re elevating the event experience to showcase how immersion, inclusion, and sense of community are all critical to attracting folks to live and contribute to our economy here in New Hampshire.”
For more information on Granite Outdoor Alliance and the GRANITEER event schedule, visit www.graniteoutdoor.org or email Sam Trombley at sam@graniteoutdoor.org.
