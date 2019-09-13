MARLBOROUGH — An auto repair shop recently moved to space more than four times the size of its original home. Erik’s Import Autoworks, owned by Erik R. Bergquist, settled into a 6,000-square-foot facility at 9 Canada St. off Route 101 in early July, according to an email from Erik’s wife, April Bergquist. That space formerly housed Summit Athletic Center, which has since moved to Keene (see related brief, below). Along with vehicle maintenance and diagnostics, Erik’s Import Autoworks now offers services such as performance tuning and climate-controlled car storage, thanks to its new space. The business moved after nine years at 85 Monadnock Highway in Swanzey. While the technicians can service all makes and models, Erik’s specialty is imports, namely Audi, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Volvo, BMW and Porsche, April Bergquist said. “The Porsche 911 is the car that really created the passion for this work and desire to own his own business,” she wrote. Learn more: Facebook.com/EriksImportAutoworks or call 903-0650.