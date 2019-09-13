KEENE, N.H. — Summit Athletic Center’s owner Steve L. Holland said the business has fully left the 6,000-square-foot Marlborough facility on Canada Street; the center is now operating at a 20,000 square foot space at 809 Court St. with a temporary certificate of occupancy. “Over the winter months, which is our busy time, it was getting increasingly difficult to do the things that we wanted to do in Marlborough,” said Holland. In addition to being a franchise of Parisi Speed School, a training program for young athletes, the center will offer a complement for adults from a national system called Team Alloy. “We’re looking to be a resource for the athletes in this community and particularly the young people and helping them reach their potential,” Holland said. There will be a grand opening in September or early October. Learn more: Facebook.com/reachmysummit or call 603-876-5106.