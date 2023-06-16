When Willard and Holly Williams decided to sell The Toadstool Bookshops in Peterborough and Keene, their idea of the next owner would be someone who embraced a love of books in much the same way they did during 50 years of ownership.
The Williamses, whose first store opened in Peterborough in 1972 and the second in Keene in 1980, began actively looking to sell the business in September 2021. Willard Williams said an important consideration was finding someone with not only the financial ability to buy the store but also the passion to own an independent bookstore.
“We wanted someone with an interest in books who understood the importance of reading and the significance of books in our world today,” Williams said.
Emerson Sistare, 29, of Dublin fit the profile. After about a six-month transition period, Sistare took ownership of the stores in January.
Sistare, who had been teaching high school history in Maine until last June, worked in the store under the guidance of Williams for several months.
“It was important for him to get a background in books themselves -- what are on the shelves, what people are asking for and what you always have to have in stock,” Williams said. “He recognized that the success of the stores has been because what we do is engage with the community and stock books of local interest.”
Sistare said he greatly benefited from Williams’ expertise to understand the complexities of running two stores with 75,000 titles each and believes they have a niche that he will nurture successfully.
“We got to know each other, and he (Williams) liked my idea of what Toadstool stood for and represented in the community,” Sistare said. “I believe print media has a special quality to it and deserves to be placed high on a pedestal where we value it in our culture.”
Developing a succession plan
Most small businesses will at some point, assuming they don’t close down, have to develop a succession plan, whether that is selling to a family member, the employees or an unrelated buyer.
“It is never too early to start thinking about it,” said Tammy Richards, owner of Country Business Inc. in Brattleboro, a broker who has managed the sale of more than 1,200 businesses, from manufacturing to retail and hospitality.
A lot of factors, and emotion, are involved when someone is selling their life’s work, but above all else, Richards said, owners must be prepared to show potential buyers an accurate financial picture.
“Present a true picture of what the cash flow is. Any business will sell based on its cash flow,” Richards said. "Make sure the financials are clean."
Additionally, the seller needs to think about his or her objectives for the sale.
“For many it will be their retirement and what they will live on going forward,” Richards said. “Some just want the highest price and don’t care what happens (to the business) after that.”
While some may not care if their business is sold in six months to a conglomerate that changes the name, others want to keep the brand. But they should be careful about their demands on the new owner.
Adam Grinold, executive director of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., which advises business sellers, said ceding complete control to someone else can be emotionally jarring, but sellers need to keep those emotions in check. Grinold said putting conditions such as requiring a business to stay where it is will limit the number of potential buyers.
All in the family
For Cushing and Sons of Surry and Greenwald Realty Associates of Keene, ownership remains in the family.
At Greenwald, father and son switched roles. Josh Greenwald became the principal broker while his father, Mitch, who started the company in 1985, became the associate broker.
Josh had come back to the area in his mid-20s from a successful career in advertising-sales management in New York City and began working with his father in the early 2000s. Mitch said a terrific working relationship and strong communication were keys to a successful transition.
“He grew as a real estate agent and took over more and more of the business,” said Mitch, who will continue for now managing the company’s various properties. “It all comes down strongly to trust, mutual respect and communication. I did a lot of research on other family businesses around Keene of father and son transitions. Some worked really well, and some have not worked well. We have had that mutual respect and communication. It has been very well planned.”
Josh agreed that potential bumps in the road to transition were successfully navigated because they each have an understanding of the other’s approach to problem solving and their aspirations.
“I can’t just bulldoze in here and push him out the door,” Josh said. “I came back to work with my father, and it was about how we support each other. I think this has been wildly successful because we respect each other and love each other.”
Cushing and Sons, a Surry-based well-drilling business is being passed on to two of Bart’s five children, Kate and Ezra.
Bart said the key to what has been a good transition is that Kate and Ezra have been eager to learn all aspects of the business. He cautioned that when selling to family, “don’t let the wrong person in the business. We know how that can go.”
“The kids worked from the bottom up. They started as laborers and excelled at it,” Bart said, adding that the company leaders were pleased that Kate and Ezra were assuming ownership of the business and gladly shared their knowledge.
Ezra agreed that was critical because in a labor-intensive industry someone assuming ownership must know the operation.
“One could not hope to instruct, manage or teach without being confident or willing to be able to do it themselves,” Ezra said. “Starting in the trenches, shovel in hand, has been really beneficial through the transition.”
“Getting the opportunity to learn in the field and doing the work, that was huge for me,” Kate said. “Having support from the long-time employees, suppliers and customers also made for a smooth transition.”
‘An emotional process’
Besides starting too late, the biggest mistake business owners make when planning to sell is thinking their business is worth more than they can sell it for, Richards said.
“It is an emotional process on both sides, and we help manage that,” Richards said.
Grinold’s advice to clients is to plan well in advance and engage professionals such as trade associations, accountants and others to understand the true value of the business; otherwise, they will find the process overwhelming.
“Our experience is that very few entrepreneurs are prepared for the breadth of the experience they have to navigate to successfully sell,” Grinold said.
