Step into Time Warp

Plastered across what appears to be a shoe store at 8 Winter St. is a notice that reads “Closed for Violation of the National Prohibition Act by Order of the United States Court.”
Nearby, a rotary phone mysteriously hangs on the exterior, beckoning people to pick up the receiver.
According to the owners of Sole’s B.A.R. (Boots, Athletic Shoes and Ruby Slippers), several have done just that, not knowing what to expect from the other end of the line.
Answering the call is a staff member on another rotary phone, waiting for the secret password to enter the authentic 1920s-era speakeasy right in downtown Keene (hint: ask the “shoe store” about their cobbling services).
Speakeasies were popular during the Prohibition era in the 1920s when alcohol was banned in the country, and the secret taverns sprung up to illegally serve drinks.
Liu Vaine, a native of Newport, New Hampshire, owns two other speakeasies in the state (Chuck’s Barbershop in Concord and CodeX in Nashua), says the tin ceilings and size of the space that sold him on opening the bar and restaurant.
“I’m passionate about craft cocktails, and I love going to speakeasies in New York City,” he says. “But I thought we could do it in New Hampshire too and do it better.”
The location, which opened in November, formerly housed Royal Spice Indian Restaurant, since relocated to Troy.
Vaine met one of his two co-owners, Rebecca Paine (Sole’s bar manager), when she worked as bar manager at Machina Kitchen & ArtBar in Keene.
“Her persona behind the bar was great,” he says.
Michelle Dionne, Sole’s chef, worked at Chuck’s Barbershop when Vaine invited her to work in the kitchen at the Keene location.
Before opening, the trio added vintage furniture and old-timey photos. The portrait above the fireplace of the late actor Robin Williams, painted by Vaine, pays tribute to the speakeasy’s theme.
When he was a student at Plymouth State University in the 1990s, Vaine explained that he decided to go on a casting call for a movie starring Williams that was being partially filmed in Keene. He got the part of the gazebo painter in “Jumanji,” which became a classic after its 1995 release.
He had seen the Parrish Shoes sign, painted for the movie on the outside wall of Miranda’s Verandah on West Street and was inspired to make his new bar into a shoe store: Chuck’s is obviously a barbershop on the outside, and CodeX is a bookstore. A pair of Parrish Shoes sits in the front window, appropriately.
“I’ve always had a connection with Robin Williams,” says Vaine. “That was the only time a famous actor passed away that it stayed with me.”
While Paine has noticed speakeasies in the city are skilled at making craft cocktails, they are not as good as creating a 1920s atmosphere.
“I thought it would be great to combine the two,” he says.
Sole’s does this in every detail. Staff are dressed in 1920s attire, and customers are encouraged to do the same.
Then there’s both the bar and food menu.
“The first half is cocktails we created here,” says Paine. “The second half is 20s vintage classics.”
The libations on the second list are Suffragette City (gin, sherry, Aperol, cranberry bitters and egg white) and Mary Pickford (white rum, pineapple juice and vintage Luxardo brand maraschino cherries).
“We’re adding even more (cocktails) to the menu to give staff a chance to try out different (bartending) techniques,” says Paine, adding that the cocktail menu will change seasonally as they add ingredients from local fruit purveyors.
Dionne says her vision for the food menu was to be different yet approachable.
“I use recipes like my mom’s soup recipe and my son’s favorite dessert growing up, my lemon tart.”
Her son, Eben, 19, also works in the kitchen at Sole’s.
Like the cocktail menu, the kitchen menu includes such period classic dishes like ratatouille and a Monte Christo sandwich — or you can order more modern fare such as a kimchi burger with chili aioli topped with a fried egg.
Dionne is also creating a new seasonal menu that includes changes based on customer feedback.
Other ideas for the future at Sole’s include offering swing dance classes, a murder-mystery dinner, silent movie nights and a craft cocktail pub crawl.
It was important to the co-owners that they offer the full dinner menu late-night: the entire menu is available until midnight during regular business hours, and for the last two hours of the night, all customers who are also restaurant staff receive 30% off their meal.
“We want the atmosphere (at Sole’s) to be as comfortable for the employees as it is for the guests,” says Paine, adding that the staff embraces the speakeasy theme.
“The other night in the kitchen, I heard laughter all night in the dining room,” says Dionne. “It’s a testament to our staff and the environment they created here.”
In order to create this community-oriented atmosphere for adults only (children are not allowed after 9 p.m.), there is a limited capacity inside the restaurant and no standing room.
“It’s so important (our staff) not be so crazy busy so (patrons) can come not only for a drink and a meal but an experience,” says Paine. “Our staff love it when they have time to meet people and talk to them. We always say at the beginning of a shift, ‘What friends will we make today?’”
Visit Sole’s on Facebook (which mysteriously notes, “We will not confirm or deny any rumors about this location”) for hours and more information.