Based on a family recipe of DIY work ethic infused with a little levity and playful inclusions of Nordic culture, the newest addition to the Monadnock Brewing scene, Hornburg Brewery, opened its doors in January in Hancock.
Hornburg joins about a dozen other breweries in the Monadnock Region and 90 in the state which make up an industry with an economic impact of more than $500 million, according to the New Hampshire Brewers Association.
The brewery is owned by Dean Gervin and his uncle Rick Gervin and takes its name from Hornburg, Germany, one of the earliest places beer was brewed, and from the Battle of Hornburg in “The Lord of the Rings.”
Dean created his first home brew, a red ale, about a decade ago. The staple red ale on the Hornburg menu is the now-perfected version of this first pour. “It’s got a good smooth mouthfeel. It’s American, hopped, and it has all the complexities,” says Dean.
And much like that first home brew, the red ale is still made and served at the family farm at 165 Peterborough Road.
Gervinhaus farm offers a lot of potential for the brewing process. The Gervins already use peaches from the farm to flavor the beer and are planning to expand their apple orchard. Bees are also on order for the spring. Honey is the main ingredient in a historic honey ale they produce, first enjoyed by Vikings in the 10th century.
Each microbrewer brings both their own palate and creative process to developing new products. The interest in the cross-section of beer and Norse history is part of the unique character of Hornburg’s brand.
This kind of creative product development is not unlike the playful craftsmanship that makes up the brewery itself. Rick and Dean are responsible for all of the carpentry decisions that molded the Hornburg space, including the iconic Hobbit door entryway.
The business partners received backing from a friendly investor but mostly have relied on sweat equity and investing in themselves. The do-it-yourself labor helped cut costs but could not mitigate the soaring price of building materials. Lumber prices alone quadrupled during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Gervins hope to recoup their building costs during this initial year in business. So far, the prospect seems likely. The community’s response to Hornburg’s opening has been sold-out weekends.
After experiencing the overwhelming reception, the Gervins feel confident they can ration beer from their 1-1/2-barrel system. Their goal is to transition to a three-barrel system. For now, their primary desire is to produce a consistently great product and offer dependable hours. The brewery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, but the most up-to-date information can be found on Facebook while they overhaul their website.
“Our hope is to perfect our current system and not worry about growing all the time,” says Rick.
They have some bottling equipment on site, but so far, with the high in-house demand, they have had little use for it. For now, investing in more extensive bottling and canning equipment is farther down the horizon.
Besides his years of home-brew experience, Dean also took an online brewing class from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that covered the details of the microbiology process. He is using this newly acquired knowledge to troubleshoot any inconsistencies in the brewing process and understand how the new space may affect their brews.
The amount of beer that Hornburg creates may be small, but it is not just a brewery. The Gervins are leveraging their farm location to combine two powerful forces in tourism: beer and agriculture. The 2017 N.H. Agricultural Census reported $4 million in earned income from agrotourism across 136 farm sites.
The brewery sits on Rick’s 8-acre farm, where he and his wife raise heritage breed sheep, ducks and chickens. They have installed fire pits and plan to expand their selection of picnic tables, outdoor block games and cornhole. They also partner with local food trucks like Bubba Franks to offer barbecue and burgers and plan to hold live music events in spring and summer.
While Hornburg Brewery might be the singular vision of Dean and Rick, they are part of a constellation of other breweries that the N.H. Brewers Association is working hard to connect. According to the association, the number of New Hampshire breweries has been rising steadily each year, with the most considerable jump in 2018, when the number of breweries increased by 30 percent. Post pandemic, brewery openings have slowed but are still happening. Some argue that this is less the result of the pandemic and more the result of the maturation of an industry.
To nurture the existing industry, the brewers association has released both a paper and mobile version of a beer trail, along which visitors can mark their progress in visiting breweries in the state. Racking up stamps of breweries along your beer trek can also earn you prizes. Visit 10 breweries to earn a beer trail sticker pack or choose the ultimate challenge of 60 breweries or more to win a beer trail T-shirt and prize pack.
Some brewers have reported feeling thwarted by New Hampshire’s liquor regulations, arguing that complicated licensing makes it more difficult to operate in New Hampshire than in other New England states, but Dean and Rick say they have not found this to be the case. Rick credits his 13 years of experience in the U.S. Army with helping him navigate the bureaucratic procedures with preparation and patience.
“It’s all about developing relationships with people” he says. “That's how you grow as a business and grow as a person.”
Hornburg and other breweries will hopefully benefit from recent legislation that allows more flexibility for craft brewers selling their products directly to customers. How New Hampshire’s artisan beer economy continues to grow will partly depend on more legislation, but it will also depend on something more intangible. Each new business represents the passion and drive of individuals like Dean and Rick, to carve out space from the woods, to craft good beer, and to share it with others.
