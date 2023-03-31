Based on a family recipe of DIY work ethic infused with a little levity and playful inclusions of Nordic culture, the newest addition to the Monadnock Brewing scene, Hornburg Brewery, opened its doors in January in Hancock.

Hornburg joins about a dozen other breweries in the Monadnock Region and 90 in the state which make up an industry with an economic impact of more than $500 million, according to the New Hampshire Brewers Association.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.