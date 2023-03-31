On a January evening at the Cheshire Career Center on the campus of Keene High School, a dozen students settle in for their twice weekly night of instruction in the Electrical Level 4 course.
Teacher Eric Brosseau opens with a video presentation that explains how to calculate electrical load demands in residential dwellings. The students, who have come from a full day of work, have their code books open and follow along with the video.
After nearly four years of work and evening school, the students are on the homestretch of the apprenticeship program at Keene Community Education, the adult education arm of the Keene School District. Upon completion, they will have 8,000 hours of on-the-job training from a master electrician plus 576 hours of classroom instruction and can sit for the exam for a journeyman electrician’s license.
"You have to pay attention and put in your time,” Brosseau said about the apprenticeship program, “not just here but in the field. There are a bunch of tests and a 900-page code book.”
The traditional trades, electrical and plumbing primarily, but also gas technician and carpentry, are in desperate need of new talent as many electricians and plumbers are beginning to think about retirement.
“It is crazy. If you call for a plumber or an electrician, you have to wait,” said Victoria Farrington, director of Keene Community Education. “They need young people to take over because the average age of a plumber in New Hampshire is late 50s or early 60s.”
William Sevigny taught at KCE for 17 years before beginning the electrical technology course at the Windham Regional Career Center at Brattleboro High School last year.
“Part of my job is to put the word out about a career in the trades,” Sevigny said. “By the end of 2023 they predict New Hampshire and Vermont will both be short 1,800 electricians and Massachusetts will need 8,000. What I have seen over time is there are ups and downs because of the economy, but the reality is, there is plenty of work out there.”
Brosseau, who owns his own electrical business, said the demand shows no signs of slowing down.
“Every crew out there, every company, everybody I talked to, they can’t get people to the job sites fast enough,” Brosseau said, noting that some contractors have so much work, they “aren’t even returning calls to customers.”
Farrington said while the trades are becoming more acceptable as a career path after high school, there remains a stigma attached to them as students are urged to look at four-year schools.
“This is a four-year school,” Farrington said of KCE. “And when you are done, you’ve got a job and no debt. You’ve got a profession and a career, and you can work almost anywhere.”
A floor below Brosseau’s class, Cliff Warme is teaching students in Plumbing 2. Before class begins, Warme pulls out a calculator and punches in a few numbers.
“The apprenticeship program cost $5,600, and that is $1,400 a year,” said Warme, adding that employers often pay some or all of the tuition.
“These guys will have been working for four years averaging $17 or $18 an hour,” Warme said. “They are making money while going to school. People don’t understand: These guys make money while getting their license. When they get done, they don’t owe a penny and are making $20 an hour.”
With a mix of frustration and disgust, Warme said no one promotes the trades anymore, instead pointing high school seniors to college.
Ethan Pinney, who owns Pinney Plumbing and Heating in Swanzey that his late father, Adrian, started in 1978, spoke highly of the apprenticeship program both he and his father went through and have used since the business started.
“We believe strongly in that four-year process of training so at the end of four years, we’ve got the best plumbers in the area,” Pinney said.
Windham Regional Career Center offers courses to high school juniors and seniors that can set them on a path to a career in the trades.
“I think the stigma of the trades being the ‘dirty jobs’ of the world is starting to go away,” said WRCC Director Nancy Weise, noting that the center has full or nearly full enrollment in its trade-related courses such as construction and electrical technology. She hopes to start a plumbing course soon. “I think there has been a ton of publicity for the need for people in the trades.”
John DiMatteo has taught construction trades at WRCC for six years and has seen an increase in interest among students, who he said will leave with basic skills for entry-level carpentry jobs.
“What I would like to see is more outreach done for the trades,” DiMatteo said.
Jake Ingalls, a 2022 Brattleboro High School graduate, completed Sevigny’s electrical technology course his senior year. Right after graduation, he began working for Hamblet Electric in Keene and is in the first year of the electrical apprenticeship program at KCE.
“My grandfather and father were electricians, and I have always found it interesting,” Ingalls said in a phone interview one night after class. “I like working with my hands and acquiring skills that way.”
Topher Hamblet, owner of Hamblet Electric, went through the program as his father did before him. He agrees with Wiese that maybe the “stigma” and the push to put all high school seniors on a college path are changing.
“There is increased interest in the apprenticeship program as the class sizes have gotten bigger and bigger,” Hamblet said, adding that he recalls when classes (Electrical I and 2) had to be combined because there were not enough students. “That has gone away, and I think more and more kids are realizing college is not the answer for everyone. It is $1,500 a year, and you will have a job as a licensed electrician and no debt. That sounds like a pretty good deal to me.”
Trevor Banford, 21, one of Brosseau’s students, began the electrical apprenticeship program right out of high school.
“It is enjoyable some days, but some days it is hard after a long day of work,” Banford said before class starts.
For anyone considering the field, Banford said be sure you are truly interested. “It is quite a commitment,” he said. “But if it is what you want, I would say go for it.”
Brosseau said his students are an example of that commitment.
“They are on the cusp of actually becoming electricians instead of apprentices,” Brosseau said. “They are committed, and I feel confident most will move forward and do well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.