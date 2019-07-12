Location: 74 Main St., Brattleboro, Vermont (headquarters); 74 Monadnock Highway, Keene; 227 Russell St., Hadley, Massachusetts.
Current owner: Brad Borofsky
Established: 1932 by Sam Borofsky, Brad’s grandfather
Service/product: Outdoor apparel and sporting goods
Employees: 95 between three stores
Q: What advice would you give a business just starting out?
A: “If they really want to be competitive, they should look for a buying group to try to have a better advantage to be more competitive. … I think the way to go is into a specialty business and have a niche so that you can be competitive. … I would try to pick a small shop where I didn’t need a lot of manpower to work.”